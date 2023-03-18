Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week as Dons reignite race to finish third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week as Dons reignite race to finish third

By Sean Wallace
March 18, 2023, 6:57 pm
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Interim boss Barry Robson confirmed he has not had fresh talks with the Aberdeen hierarchy about the permanent managerial post.

However he hopes there will be discussions with chief executive Alan Burrows and Director of Football next week.

Robson put the ball firmly in the Dons board’s court with a 3-0 defeat of Hearts to reignite the fight to finish third in the Premiership.

That victory slashed the gap on third placed Hearts to just four points as Robson made it four wins from the last five games.

The Reds also leapfrogged Hibs into fourth place in the table in the hunt for European qualification.

Robson has emerged as a serious contender for the Dons’ job but is remaining diplomatic on his chances of landing the post.

Aberdeen fans were chanting his name at full time and there is clearly support within the fanbase for Robson to be given the permanent position.

Chief executive Burrows is overseeing Aberdeen’s search for a new manager which is now into a seventh week.

Director of Football Gunn and director Willie Garner are also key to the search for a new manager.

A short-list of candidates has been produced.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

He said: “I’ve not spoken to them. It’s something you’ll need to ask them.

“I think I’ll sit down with Steven Gunn and Alan Burrows. We’ve got a lot of boys away on international duty but we’ve got a lot of boys here to prepare and look after.

“We’ve got training to get organised for the players so I might sit down with them next week, I don’t know.

“I’m sure they’ll let you know when there’s something happening.”

Asked if he would prefer clarity on the managerial position Robson said: “A question for the board again.

“There’s nothing I can give you on that.”

Aberdeen Chief Executive Alan Burrows during the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13833156z)

Supporters chanting Robson’s name

The Reds blew away Hearts with a devastating first half performance.

A double from Duk and a goal from Mattie Pollock put the Dons 3-0 up at the break.

Aberdeen supporters were chanting ‘There’s only one Barry Robson’ during the match and at full-time.

Robson insists all he is focused on is delivering wins.

Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

On fans chanting his name, Robson said: “That’s nice, isn’t it.

“I’ve been with the club a long time. I’m from up here.

“I’m not bothered about them singing my name, I just want to win football matches for them.

“I just want the supporters to go home happy.

“Some of those fans have been working all week, they come here and just want to see a bit of excitement.

“They want to go home with their families, with their mates, have a pint and chat about the game.

“That’s what I’m in the job for. I just want them to be happy and enjoy watching their team.”

No focus on the league table…yet

Aberdeen supporters will certainly have left Pittodrie happy after such an emphatic defat on their main rivals for a third placed finish.

The Reds  have slashed the gap on third placed Hearts  – but Robson insists he is not focusing on the table.

Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts.(Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

He said: “It will be Sunday when I have a look at it (the table),

“You know what I am like, I can only focus on one thing at a time and that’s winning football matches and not looking any further.

“It was a good result for us today and Hearts are a good side.

“Robbie (Neilson, Hearts manager) has built a brilliant team and that has made the performance even better for me. ”

Aberdeen’s Duk and Alan Forrest of Hearts in action at Pittodie..(Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Robson: ‘I am really proud of them’

Aberdeen went ahead in the fifth minute when an eight yard shot from Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes took a deflection to beat keeper Zander Clark.

Duk netted a second with a superb header in the 21st minute when meeting a Mattie Pollock cross.

Defender Mattie Pollock made it 3-0 in the 28th minute when latching onto a Leighton Clarkson cross to net with a diving header.

Luis Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Hearts.(Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Robson said: “We played at speed with quick transitions.

“The acceleration of the front players, the tempo of the counter-pressing were all there for the first 45 minutes.

“It is not easy to keep that going for 90 minutes.

“And don’t forget that is is a good Hearts team with good management so it was always going to be a difficult game.

“In the first half we looked exciting and fast and it is not easy to keep playing at that level.

“I was happy with the performance today as they did really well.

“I am really proud of them.”

