Aberdeen icon John Hewitt – who scored goal to seal 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph against Real Madrid – on his recovery from heart attack

Gothenburg goal hero John Hewitt has expressed gratitude to well-wishers after suffering a heart attack earlier in the year.

The 60-year-old – who scored the extra-time winner for Aberdeen in their 2-1 European Cup Winners’ Cup final success against Real Madrid in 1983 – was hit by the health issue during a lunch break from work.

Ex-striker Hewitt, now employed in the oil and gas industry by Ithaca Energy, said: “It was a heart attack.

“I was at work – I went for a walk at dinner time.

“I’d been having pains for about five weeks.

“It wasn’t getting any better, and then, the day it happened, I couldn’t walk where I was going to walk.

“I went to see the nurse, and the rest’s history – down to ARI (Aberdeen Royal Infirmary) and that was it.”

Hewitt – who scored 90 goals across a decade in the Aberdeen first team and won a litany of other honours with the Dons – was speaking to The Press and Journal at a press call ahead of May’s planned Gothenburg 40th anniversary celebrations.

Assessing his recovery from the heart attack, which required the Reds’ Hall of Fame member to have two stents and balloon fitted, he said: “I’m fine, getting there.”

A keen golfer, and the reigning Murcar Links senior men’s champion, Hewitt has returned to work – and the golf course.

He said: “I’ve been playing the last couple of weeks, but the season starts in two weeks’ time.

“It’ll be good to get going again, but I played on Saturday with my mates.”

In the wake of his health scare, Aberdeen posted a message to their website and social media channels on February 5, reading: “Best wishes from everyone at AFC to our Gothenburg Great John Hewitt after a recent health scare.

“Get well soon John and we look forward to seeing you back at Pittodrie!”

This sparked a deluge of responses from the Red Army telling the figure who scored the most important goal in the club’s history to get well soon.

Hewitt says it was “nice” to be reminded of the regard in which he is held by Dons fans – a bond forged four decades ago during Aberdeen’s golden era under boss Alex Ferguson

He said: “I had lots of folk texting, messaging and phoning and stuff like that, but it is what it is – you’ve just got to deal with it.

“It’s nice (when you’re reminded how much Aberdeen fans care in those kind of moments).

“I’ve always said to people I played with a special group of boys in the 80s, and we’ve still got that bond when we see each other.

“This year won’t be any different.

“The fact it’s 40 years, we’re really looking forward to seeing each other again and when we’re with each other we always have a great laugh, so we’re looking forward to May.”

The 40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup success is set to be celebrated across a weekend of events in May, which will include the Gothenburg team and club receiving the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen in a special ceremony at Pittodrie.