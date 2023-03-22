Aberdeen icon John Hewitt – who scored goal to seal 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph against Real Madrid – on his recovery from heart attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen icon John Hewitt – who scored goal to seal 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph against Real Madrid – on his recovery from heart attack

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
March 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
John Hewitt scores Aberdeen's most famous goal - which won the European Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983. Image: PA
John Hewitt scores Aberdeen's most famous goal - which won the European Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983. Image: PA

Gothenburg goal hero John Hewitt has expressed gratitude to well-wishers after suffering a heart attack earlier in the year.

The 60-year-old – who scored the extra-time winner for Aberdeen in their 2-1 European Cup Winners’ Cup final success against Real Madrid in 1983 – was hit by the health issue during a lunch break from work.

Ex-striker Hewitt, now employed in the oil and gas industry by Ithaca Energy, said: “It was a heart attack.

“I was at work – I went for a walk at dinner time.

“I’d been having pains for about five weeks.

“It wasn’t getting any better, and then, the day it happened, I couldn’t walk where I was going to walk.

“I went to see the nurse, and the rest’s history – down to ARI (Aberdeen Royal Infirmary) and that was it.”

Hewitt – who scored 90 goals across a decade in the Aberdeen first team and won a litany of other honours with the Dons – was speaking to The Press and Journal at a press call ahead of May’s planned Gothenburg 40th anniversary celebrations.

Aberdeen goal hero John Hewitt’s recovery from heart attack

Assessing his recovery from the heart attack, which required the Reds’ Hall of Fame member to have two stents and balloon fitted, he said: “I’m fine, getting there.”

A keen golfer, and the reigning Murcar Links senior men’s champion, Hewitt has returned to work – and the golf course.

He said: “I’ve been playing the last couple of weeks, but the season starts in two weeks’ time.

“It’ll be good to get going again, but I played on Saturday with my mates.”

John Hewitt is a keen golfer and has now returned to the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In the wake of his health scare, Aberdeen posted a message to their website and social media channels on February 5, reading: “Best wishes from everyone at AFC to our Gothenburg Great John Hewitt after a recent health scare.

“Get well soon John and we look forward to seeing you back at Pittodrie!”

Get well messages for Gothenburg Great

This sparked a deluge of responses from the Red Army telling the figure who scored the most important goal in the club’s history to get well soon.

Hewitt says it was “nice” to be reminded of the regard in which he is held by Dons fans – a bond forged four decades ago during Aberdeen’s golden era under boss Alex Ferguson

He said: “I had lots of folk texting, messaging and phoning and stuff like that, but it is what it is – you’ve just got to deal with it.

“It’s nice (when you’re reminded how much Aberdeen fans care in those kind of moments).

40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup success

“I’ve always said to people I played with a special group of boys in the 80s, and we’ve still got that bond when we see each other.

“This year won’t be any different.

“The fact it’s 40 years, we’re really looking forward to seeing each other again and when we’re with each other we always have a great laugh, so we’re looking forward to May.”

The 40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup success is set to be celebrated across a weekend of events in May, which will include the Gothenburg team and club receiving the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen in a special ceremony at Pittodrie.

