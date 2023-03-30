A ‘remarkable achievement’ if Aberdeen qualify for Europe after troubled campaign, says Pittodrie legend Russell Anderson

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen securing European qualification after a troubled season would be a “remarkable achievement” – insists club legend Russell Anderson.

Anderson says the financial boost and raised profile of European qualification can both help the Dons in the summer transfer window rebuild.

The club were in crisis when Barry Robson was named interim manager following the sacking of Jim Goodwin on January 28. He was confirmed as manager until at least the end of the season earlier this week.

With the Reds in free-fall, battling against the threat of being dragged into a relegation dogfight seemed the main concern.

However, Robson has resurrected Aberdeen with four wins from the last five games to reignite the bid for European qualification.

A 3-0 demolition of third-placed Hearts closed the gap to just four points on the Tynecastle club.

A third-placed finish could land Aberdeen European action until Christmas.

Reward for third is qualification for the Europa League play-off round – providing Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup. Should the third-placed club suffer defeat in the play-offs, they drop down into the Conference League group stages.

Fourth place will bring a spot in the Conference League qualifying round.

Anderson, 44, said: “If Aberdeen can get European qualification this season from where they were in January, it would be a remarkable achievement.

“You cannot underplay just how important European football is for the club.

“Financially Europe is great for the club, but it is also good for the credibility of Aberdeen to be playing regularly at that level.

“Playing on the European stage definitely helps raise the profile of the club and also helps develop and enhance the playing squad.

“You are coming up against strong teams and players when you play at that level of competition.

“European football is massive and it is a great way to start the new season.

“Aberdeen supporters love to see their club playing in Europe as well.”

Multi-million group stage reward

Anderson, who captained the Reds to League Cup glory in 2014, experienced many memorable games in Europe over two spells with his home city club.

He made 458 appearances in all competitions for the Dons.

Reward for reaching the Europa League groups is a payment of £3.2 million, while it is £2.7m in the Conference League groups.

Then, each victory in the Europa League group stages pays £475,000, with a draw landing each side £160,000.

The Conference League groups deliver £420,000 per win, with £140,000 for a draw.

Potential Euro qualification spots

Under Robson’s guidance Aberdeen are back in the race for Europe.

It is now two months since the Dons sacked Goodwin following a humiliating run of results that included heavy away defeats to Euro qualification rivals Hearts (5-0) and Hibs (6-0).

Even a fifth-placed Premiership finish this season could potentially be enough to secure European qualification – but it all hinges on the Scottish Cup.

Lower-League Inverness Caley Thistle (Championship) will face Falkirk (League One) in their semi-final on April 29.

Premiership leaders Celtic and second-placed Rangers will face off in the other semi-final the following day.

Celtic and Rangers look set to secure the two Champions League places.

Either Inverness Caley Thistle or Falkirk would have to win the Scottish Cup to qualify for Europe.

The rules were changed to prevent cup runners-up qualifying for Europe ahead of clubs in the Premiership.

The Scottish Cup winners go straight into the play-off round for the Europa League – but if that is Celtic or Rangers, that slot goes to the team finishing third in the Premiership.

A fourth-placed finish would bring a slot in the Conference League third qualifying round.

Fifth would be rewarded with a Conference League second qualifying round berth.

Should Inverness Caley Thistle or Falkirk secure a shock Scottish Cup win the situation changes.

Third place would only secure a third qualifying round slot in the Conference League, with the fourth-placed club going in a round earlier.

In this scenario, the fifth-placed team in the Premiership would miss out on Europe altogether.

Euro bid will hinge on away form

The Dons qualified for European action for eight straight season from 2014 to 2021.

That run ended last season when the Reds finished in the Premiership bottom six.

Revitalised under Robson’s guidance, Aberdeen will continue their bid to qualify for continental action when travelling to St Johnstone on Saturday.

Anderson reckons finding form on the road will make or break European aspirations.

In their previous away match, Aberdeen beat Dundee United to secure a first Premiership victory on the road since October 2022.

Anderson said: “There is still plenty of games to play and plenty of points to be picked up this season.

“The games away from home will determine where they finish.

“The home form has been pretty good this season and that is not really the issue.

“It is the away form where they come up short.

“They had a really good result against Dundee United and will hope to build on that.

“It will be the away form between now and the end of the season that determines where Aberdeen finish in the league.”