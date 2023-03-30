A ‘remarkable achievement’ if Aberdeen qualify for Europe after troubled campaign, says Pittodrie legend Russell Anderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

A ‘remarkable achievement’ if Aberdeen qualify for Europe after troubled campaign, says Pittodrie legend Russell Anderson

Under the guidance of boss Barry Robson Aberdeen are back in the race to finish third in the Premiership and seal a return to the prestige (and multi-million-pound reward) of European action.

By Sean Wallace
Luis 'Duk' Lopes after putting Aberdeen 1-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Luis 'Duk' Lopes after putting Aberdeen 1-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen securing European qualification after a troubled season would be a “remarkable achievement” – insists club legend Russell Anderson.

Anderson says the financial boost and raised profile of European qualification can both help the Dons in the summer transfer window rebuild.

The club were in crisis when Barry Robson was named interim manager following the sacking of Jim Goodwin on January 28. He was confirmed as manager until at least the end of the season earlier this week.

With the Reds in free-fall, battling against the threat of being dragged into a relegation dogfight seemed the main concern.

However, Robson has resurrected Aberdeen with four wins from the last five games to reignite the bid for European qualification.

A 3-0 demolition of third-placed Hearts closed the gap to just four points on the Tynecastle club.

A third-placed finish could land Aberdeen European action until Christmas.

Reward for third is qualification for the Europa League play-off round – providing Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup. Should the third-placed club suffer defeat in the play-offs, they drop down into the Conference League group stages.

Fourth place will bring a spot in the Conference League qualifying round.

Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS

Anderson, 44,  said: “If Aberdeen can get European qualification this season from where they were in January, it would be a remarkable achievement.

“You cannot underplay just how important European football is for the club.

“Financially Europe is great for the club, but it is also good for the credibility of Aberdeen to be playing regularly at that level.

“Playing on the European stage definitely helps raise the profile of the club and also helps develop and enhance the playing squad.

“You are coming up against strong teams and players when you play at that level of competition.

“European football is massive and it is a great way to start the new season.

“Aberdeen supporters love to see their club playing in Europe as well.”

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS

Multi-million group stage reward

Anderson, who captained the Reds to League Cup glory in 2014, experienced many memorable games in Europe over two spells with his home city club.

He made 458 appearances in all competitions for the Dons.

Reward for reaching the Europa League groups is a payment of £3.2 million, while it is £2.7m in the Conference League groups.

Then, each victory in the Europa League group stages pays £475,000, with a draw landing each side £160,000.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Hearts. Image: SNS

The Conference League groups deliver £420,000 per win, with £140,000 for a draw.

Potential Euro qualification spots

Under Robson’s guidance Aberdeen are back in the race for Europe.

It is now two months since the Dons sacked Goodwin following a humiliating run of results that included heavy away defeats to Euro qualification rivals Hearts (5-0) and Hibs (6-0).

Even a fifth-placed Premiership finish this season could potentially be enough to secure European qualification  – but it all hinges on the Scottish Cup.

Lower-League Inverness Caley Thistle (Championship) will face Falkirk (League One) in their semi-final on April 29.

Premiership leaders Celtic and second-placed Rangers will face off in the other semi-final the following day.

Celtic and Rangers look set to secure the two Champions League places.

Derek McInnes and Captain Russell Anderson with the League Cup in 2014.

Either Inverness Caley Thistle or Falkirk would have to win the Scottish Cup to qualify for Europe.

The rules were changed to prevent cup runners-up qualifying for Europe ahead of clubs in the Premiership.

The Scottish Cup winners go straight into the play-off round for the Europa League – but if that is Celtic or Rangers, that slot goes to the team finishing third in the Premiership.

A fourth-placed finish would bring a slot in the Conference League third qualifying round.

Fifth would be rewarded with a Conference League second qualifying round berth.

Aberdeen fans in the Red Shed during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and Breidablik at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Should Inverness Caley Thistle or Falkirk secure a shock Scottish Cup win the situation changes.

Third place would only secure a third qualifying round slot in the Conference League, with the fourth-placed club going in a round earlier.

In this scenario, the fifth-placed team in the Premiership would miss out on Europe altogether.

Euro bid will hinge on away form

The Dons qualified for European action for eight straight season from 2014 to 2021.

That run ended last season when the Reds finished in the Premiership bottom six.

Revitalised under Robson’s guidance, Aberdeen will continue their bid to qualify for continental action when travelling to St Johnstone on Saturday.

Anderson reckons finding form on the road will make or break European aspirations.

In their previous away match, Aberdeen beat Dundee United to secure a first Premiership victory on the road since October 2022.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates the third goal against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock

Anderson said: “There is still plenty of games to play and plenty of points to be picked up this season.

“The games away from home will determine where they finish.

“The home form has been pretty good this season and that is not really the issue.

“It is the away form where they come up short.

“They had a really good result against Dundee United and will hope to build on that.

“It will be the away form between now and the end of the season that determines where Aberdeen finish in the league.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group
Barry Robson has brought unity and a 'special feeling' to Aberdeen, insists loan defender…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson’s top four priorities if he is to land Aberdeen job on long-term…
Barry Robson, centre, with his backroom staff after being named Premiership manager of the month for March. Image: 3x1
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month for March
Hannah Innes made her first SWPL 1 start in the 5-1 victory over Motherwell. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Gavin Levey provides injury update on Aberdeen Women on-loan midfielder Hannah Innes
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson confirmed as Aberdeen boss until end of season as chairman Dave Cormack…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Right call by Aberdeen to make Barry Robson manager until the end…
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Hibs.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski targets Euro qualifier clash with England
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Italian top-flight star Lewis Ferguson should be an inspiration to Aberdeen's rising…
Barry Robson and Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson expected to be named Aberdeen manager until end of the season

Most Read

1
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
2
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
3
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
4
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
7
Connor Burnett outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ellon troublemaker wrote ‘kill all police’ in his own excrement and blood
8
Big Mannys' Pizza is opening a franchise in Inverurie. Picture shows left to right: Philip Adams, Murray Morrison, Ashley Adams, Glen Morrison and Calum Wright. Inverurie. Image: Engage PR
Big Mannys’ Pizza strikes deal to open franchise in Inverurie
9
Green Hive volunteers on a beach clean at Nairn.
After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some…
10
Newly elected First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: A rocky start for a first minister with a lot to prove

More from Press and Journal

Moy Country Fair will return to Moy Estate in August. Image: Moy Country Fair.
Moy Country Fair to return this summer to celebrate the traditions of rural communities
Harbour Energy's Britannia bridge-linked platform
North Sea firms ‘disappointed’ over lack of windfall tax concessions
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
3
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be 'up to six months before two vessels'…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Ballater to welcome 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmongers the Fish Shop Picture shows; FISH SHOP in Ballater. Ballater. Supplied by Lotus | FISH SHOP Date; Unknown
Ballater's former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises 'high energy, fun night' when the chart-toppers perform in…
Sam Bilner from Plockton has created a new poster to help locals, visitors and tourists during their time in Skye. Image: Sam Bilner.
Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban was back in action for his side last week against East Fife. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car

Editor's Picks

Most Commented