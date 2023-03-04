Dundee United 1-3 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons inflict defeat on former boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United 1-3 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons inflict defeat on former boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
March 4, 2023, 8:52 pm Updated: March 5, 2023, 8:45 am
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Aberdeen inflicted a 3-1 defeat on former manager Jim Goodwin in his first game as Dundee United manager.

If this derby offered the opportunity for Goodwin to prove a point to the Dons following his sacking in January, he didn’t take it.

In the aftermath of the game Goodwin claimed coins, pies and drink were thrown at him from within the Aberdeen support.

Following an Aberdeen goal a flare, thrown onto the pitch from the Aberdeen end, narrowly missed Dons winger Ryan Duncan.

Instead it was interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson who proved a point by guiding the Reds to a second straight win to keep alive the bid for European qualifiction.

Aberdeen secured a first away win in the Premiership since October to condemn Goodwin to defeat in his first game in the Tannadice dugout.

The victory leapfrogs the Dons up to fifth in the Premiership.

The win will have strengthened interim boss Barry Robson’s argument for the permanent post.

At the end of the match many of the 3,000 travelling Dons fans were cheering for Robson and chanting his name.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen grabbed the lead in the 56th minute with an audacious goal from Duk.

Striker Duk brilliantly stepped past Ryan Edwards before netting from six yards with an exquisite back heel.

Dundee United hit back in the 73rd minute via the penalty spot.

Jack MacKenzie rashly brought down substitute Sadat Anaku in the box and referee John Beaton pointed to the penalty spot.

Jamie McGrath calmly converted.

Aberdeen regained the lead with a superb low 12-yard strike from Ross McCrorie in the 80th minute.

Then substitute Marley Watkins curled in a third with another impressive Dons goal in the 83rd minute, just 38 seconds after his introduction.

Aberdeen’s Marley Watkins celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Talking points

Euro bid for Aberdeen, relegation battle for Goodwin

The shock appointment of Jim Goodwin as Dundee United boss added an extra narrative, and edge, to this derby fixture.

It offered an opportunity for Goodwin to prove a point to the Dons board who wielded the axe on him on January 28 after a 6-0 loss at Hibs.

Ultimately he couldn’t take it and Aberdeen edged a fast-paced, tight clash.

From a summer rebuild by Goodwin that cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees and the acquisition of 12 players only four faced Dundee United.

They were Bojan Miovski, Ylber Ramadani, Duk and Leighton Clarkson.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make Iit 1-0 . (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Goodwin played a key role in the loan signing of Mattie Pollock but was sacked before the centre-back arrived at Pittodrie.

When Goodwin was axed he left Aberdeen in the bottom six.

Interim boss Barry Robson has hauled them up to fifth spot with a haul of nine points from a possible 15.

That is a return that must put Robson into consideration for the permanent position.

From the wreckage of Goodwin’s final few weeks as manager the Dons could salvage European qualification.

That seemed highly unlikely when Goodwin led them to heavy losses at Hibs and Hearts before being axed.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Aberdeen’s damaging away form finally ends

Aberdeen’s atrocious away form, their Achilles heel, finally ended with a win at Tannadice.

Prior to the trip to Dundee United the Reds had lost each of their last seven away league outings, their longest such run since October 1999.

Travelling Aberdeen fans had to suffer heavy defeats in the previous three away Premiership games, with a 15-0 aggregate score

Aberdeen’s away day blues hit a new low recently with heavy losses at Celtic (4-0), Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0).

Goodwin was in charge of the Dons for the humiliating losses at Hibs and Hearts.

Dundee United’s Craig Sibbald (L) and Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes battle for the ball. Image: SNS.

Finally there was something to cheer for the 3,000 travelling Aberdeen fans at Tannadice.

There was also a sense of revenge after Dundee United had inflicted a humiliating 4-0 loss to Aberdeen at the ground on October 8 last year.

Goodwin was Dons boss when they were humiliated by then bottom club Dundee United.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan (L) and Dundee United’s Aziz Behich in action at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

It needed a creative spark. And Duk, as he so often does, delivered with a sensational goal.

Duk has a habit of scoring memorable goals. The goal at Tannadice, his 13th of the season was another one for his impressive show-reel.

Away goal drought continues for Bojan Miovski

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski’s Premiership goal drought away from home continued.

North Macedonian international Miovski’s away day league woes continue almost six months since his last Premiership goal on the road.

Miovski hasn’t scored away from Pittodrie in the league since the 2-1 defeat of Motherwell on October 22.

The away day goal drought has been a problem for Miovski all season.

Of the striker’s 15 Premiership goals this season only one has been away from home, a return of just 6.7%.

Miovski’s goal return in the Premiership is the most by an Aberdeen player in a season since Sam Cosgrove’s 17 in 2018-19.

Aberdeen’s Jay Gorter lunges towards Dundee United’s Steven Fletcher (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

This game was the first time Aberdeen had scored at Tannadice since Simon Church netted in March 2016.

However it wasn’t Miovski who ended that run.

Miovski had a great chance in the 39th minute when Leighton Clarkson picked him out with a cross from wide but the ball bounced off the striker’s heel.

It was a clear opportunity but his touch, eight yards out,  was poor.

In a low-key first half from Miovski the 23-year-old mustered just two touches inside the Dundee United box, with no shots.

Miovski finally mustered a shot on target in the 55th minute when Aberdeen broke upfield on a counter attack.

His low 15-yard shot from a tight angle was easily saved by keeper Mark Birighitti.

Miovski was eventually replaced in the 82nd minute after a shift where had one shot on target, four touches in the box and an xG (expected goals) score of just 0.02.

His replacement, Marley Watkins, scored just 38 seconds after his introduction.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski against Dundee United at Pittodrie. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Talking tactics

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson retained faith in the same starting XI, and 4-3-3 formation, that beat Livingston 1-0.

The burgeoning centre-back partnership of January signings Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald remained in the heart of the back four.

On his return from suspension on loan Celtic centre-back Liam Scales could not break up the Pollock-MacDonald partnership and was on the bench.

Dundee United Manager Jim Goodwin applauds supporters during the match with former club Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin set up with 3-4-2-1 formation that was effectively five at the back when out of possession in a bid to seal a leaky defence.

After conceding an equaliser interim boss Barry Robson brought on Liam Scales and went to three at the back.

That allowed Ross McCrorie to push forward and the vice captain scored soon after.

Referee watch

John Beaton: The referee got the big call in the match right. Left-back Jack MacKenzie brought down substitute Sadat Anaku with a rash challenge.

It was a stonewall penalty. Beaton allowed the game to flow and there were no contentious decisions.

Player ratings

ABERDEEN (4-3-3): Gorter 7; McCrorie 7, MacDonald 6, Pollock 6 (Scales 68), MacKenzie 6; Ramadani 6, Clarkson 7, Shinnie 7; Duncan 6 (Hayes 68), Miovski 6 (Watkins 82), Duk 7

Subs not used: Lewis, Markanday, Myslovic,  Coulson, Kennedy, Bavidge.

DUNDEE UNITED (3-5-2-1): Birigitti; Mulgrew, Edwards, McMann; Freeman, Sibbald (Djoum 70), Levitt, Behich; McGrath, Harkes (Anaku 70); Fletcher

Subs not used: Newman, Smith, Graham, Niskanen, Fotheringham, Ayina, MacLeod

Attendance: 11,048

Star man

Leighton Clarkson – The on loan Liverpool midfielder pitched in with a vital assist for Ross McCrorie’s goal.

Clarkson was particularly influential in the second half and made the Reds tick with his accurate, incisive passes.

