‘A game to forget but potentially massive for our season’ – Dons fans thrilled as Aberdeen grind out win at St Johnstone

It was far from a classic but Aberdeen moved firmly into the race for third place after digging deep to take all three points at St Johnstone on Saturday.

A fourth win in a row and the fifth from Barry Robson’s seven matches in charge means the Dons are now one point behind third-placed Hearts – and for the supporters that is all that matters.

A game to forget but potentially massive for our season! On to the next one 👍🏼 — Se tenir libre ⭐️⭐️ (@ScottyC1314) April 1, 2023

Got the job done doesn’t have to be nice all the time just get over the line and that’s one of those games get in — graham watt junior (@GrahamjnrWatt) April 1, 2023

4 wins on the bounce. 1 point off a free falling Hearts. Did not see this coming back in January. Nice to see us finally taking advantage of slip-ups by teams around us — Ramadani Ding Dong (@KevinRohan3) April 1, 2023

Graham Scott wrote on Facebook: “That’s a huge result, even if it was an own goal. Especially as Hibs and Hearts both dropped points. Third place fight is on.”

Roos saves crucial for Aberdeen in Perth

Aberdeen huffed and puffed for long spells in Perth, failing to make the most of Andy Considine’s early dismissal until Saints goalkeeper Remi Matthews’ own-goal gave the visitors a half-time lead.

Despite having an extra-man advantage Aberdeen struggled in the second half and captain Graeme Shinnie was dismissed late in the game to make it 10v10.

The home side mounted a late rally and the Dons had goalkeeper Kelle Roos to thank for securing the win as he made a terrific injury-time save to earn his side all three points.

Roos’ late heroics did not go unnoticed.

Celebrated that like a goal! — Scott Shields (@scott_shields88) April 2, 2023

Stooie Walker wrote on Facebook: “Absolutely top class saves in 1st and last minute.”

Stephen Williamson agreed: “Absolute top class, he won the game for us against 10 men which was not great viewing. Three points in the bag and we keep trucking on COYR.”

Great save in 2 minutes, even better save in 94 minutes. ❤️❤️ — Mitch Cruickshank (@mcrooky37) April 1, 2023

Absolutely magnificent today. Match winner👏 — chidi (@FreeNwakali) April 1, 2023

More praise for rookie boss Robson

The performance may not have been sparkling but there was praise for Barry Robson for resurrecting Aberdeen’s push for Europe with a fourth straight win.

Robson was confirmed as manager for the rest of the season last week and Dons fans are clearly pleased with the appointment.

Mike Donnan wrote: “I really like him as a manager, if he gets third he should get it permanently.”

Andy Paul added: “Given how well respected Robson is at Academy level, he could well be the only manager we need to lead us into the 2030’s.

“Getting third this season shouldn’t be his metric given the mess he inherited – but he and his team are clearly onto a winning formula.”