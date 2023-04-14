‘It wasn’t a red card’ – Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s frustration at Graeme Shinnie dismissal at Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists skipper Graeme Shinnie should not have been sent off at Ross County.

Shinnie was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jack Baldwin during injury time in the 1-0 victory in Dingwall.

The late sending off marred a sixth straight Premiership win for in-form Aberdeen.

Referee Euan Anderson dismissed Shinnie following a VAR review where he studied the pitch side monitor.

Robson watched footage of the incident immediately after full-time and insists Shinnie won the ball in the challenge.

🔴RED CARD! Graeme Shinnie is sent off for Aberdeen after a VAR check. Correct call?🔽 pic.twitter.com/9A1DphuLGG — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 14, 2023

He will discuss a potential appeal of the dismissal with the Dons hierarchy.

Robson also said he wants his players to be aggressive and go into tackles, and believes VAR is sucking the enjoyment and spontaneity out of football.

Robson said: “It wasn’t a red card for me.

“I have seen it back.

“I want my players to tackle. I want my players to be aggressive.

“He slid in, won the ball and it bounced off him and his leg actually started to pull back after it.

“Greame is really disappointed and we are all really disappointed.

“I don’t know if the referee has made a quick decision on it.”

Robson’s frustration at VAR

The red card came in Shinnie’s 200th appearance for the Dons.

Shinnie had only returned from a one-game suspension following a dismissal in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

That dismissal in Perth was the first red card of Shinnie’s career.

Robson said: “That’s VAR again.

“Every time the ball goes out of play all the coaches, physios, staff, fans are all shouting is it getting checked.

“That’s all I hear.

“What about the game – where’s the game gone?

“I don’t get it. It is lack of enjoyment as we are all sitting waiting.”

Will Aberdeen appeal Shinnie’s red?

Asked if he would appeal Shinnie’s red, Robson said: “We will go and speak to the club after this and see where we are at.

“Graeme is disappointed as he doesn’t think it is a sending off.

“He is an honest boy. I will always ask him to be committed like that.

“Every one of my players, I will always ask to be committed like that.”

‘Don’t ever underestimate how good a result that is’

Aberdeen’s resurgence in form has elevated the club up to third in the Premiership table.

Duk’s goal not only won the match, it also ended a six-game run without victory against Ross County.

Robson said: “Don’t ever underestimate how good a result that is.

“In the analysis we did all week, we showed the players what to expect.

“We knew it would be difficult.

“It was a really difficult game as Ross County make games difficult.

“From the kick-off, they put the ball in the channel in the corner.

“They got a corner kick and started to put set-plays and throw-ins on top of us.

“They have strong players who keep turning you over and ask questions.”

Goal hero Duk committed to Dons

Meanwhile, striker Duk has insisted he is happy and fully committed to a future at Aberdeen after scoring his 18th goal this term.

A host of English teams are monitoring the 23-year-old, with the view to a potential summer swoop.

Italian Serie A clubs Bologna and Spezia are also tracking the striker.

Duk said: “I am focused on Aberdeen. I am happy here. I enjoy playing here and I want to stay here.

“I am very happy to score the goal, but I am also very happy to take the three points and another clean sheet.

“I am a striker and I need to score goals.”