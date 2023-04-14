‘It wasn’t a red card’ – Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s frustration at Graeme Shinnie dismissal at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘It wasn’t a red card’ – Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s frustration at Graeme Shinnie dismissal at Ross County

In-form goal hero Duk also insists he is happy at Aberdeen and fully committed to the Dons after scoring his 18th goal of the season in the 1-0 Premiership win in Dingwall.

By Sean Wallace
Graeme Shinnie's challenge on Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS
Graeme Shinnie's challenge on Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists skipper Graeme Shinnie should not have been sent off at Ross County.

Shinnie was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jack Baldwin during injury time in the 1-0 victory in Dingwall.

The late sending off marred a sixth straight Premiership win for in-form Aberdeen.

Referee Euan Anderson dismissed Shinnie following a VAR review where he studied the pitch side monitor.

Robson watched footage of the incident immediately after full-time and insists Shinnie won the ball in the challenge.

He will discuss a potential appeal of the dismissal with the Dons hierarchy.

Robson also said he wants his players to be aggressive and go into tackles, and believes VAR is sucking the enjoyment and spontaneity out of football.

Robson said: “It wasn’t a red card for me.

“I have seen it back.

“I want my players to tackle. I want my players to be aggressive.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson in Dingwall. Image: SNS

“He slid in, won the ball and it bounced off him and his leg actually started to pull back after it.

“Greame is really disappointed and we are all really disappointed.

“I don’t know if the referee has made a quick decision on it.”

Robson’s frustration at VAR

The red card came in Shinnie’s 200th appearance for the Dons.

Graeme Shinnie makes his 200th appearance for the Dons. Image: SNS

Shinnie had only returned from a one-game suspension following a dismissal in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

That dismissal in Perth was the first red card of Shinnie’s career.

Robson said: “That’s VAR again.

“Every time the ball goes out of play all the coaches, physios, staff, fans are all shouting is it getting checked.

“That’s all I hear.

“What about the game – where’s the game gone?

“I don’t get it. It is lack of enjoyment as we are all sitting waiting.”

Will Aberdeen appeal Shinnie’s red?

Asked if he would appeal Shinnie’s red, Robson said:  “We will go and speak to the club after this and see where we are at.

“Graeme is disappointed as he doesn’t think it is a sending off.

“He is an honest boy. I will always ask him to be committed like that.

“Every one of my players, I will always ask to be committed like that.”

‘Don’t ever underestimate how good a result that is’

Aberdeen’s resurgence in form has elevated the club up to third in the Premiership table.

Duk’s goal not only won the match, it also ended a six-game run without victory against Ross County.

Duk scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS

Robson said: “Don’t ever underestimate how good a result that is.

“In the analysis we did all week, we showed the players what to expect.

“We knew it would be difficult.

“It was a really difficult game as Ross County make games difficult.

“From the kick-off, they put the ball in the channel in the corner.

“They got a corner kick and started to put set-plays and throw-ins on top of us.

“They have strong players who keep turning you over and ask questions.”

Goal hero Duk committed to Dons

Meanwhile, striker Duk has insisted he is happy and fully committed to a future at Aberdeen after scoring his 18th goal this term.

A host of English teams are monitoring the 23-year-old, with the view to a potential summer swoop.

Italian Serie A clubs Bologna and Spezia are also tracking the striker.

Aberdeen striker Duk and Connor Randall of Ross County in action. Image: SNS

Duk said: “I am focused on Aberdeen.  I am happy here. I enjoy playing here and I want to stay here.

“I am very happy to score the goal, but I am also very happy to take the three points and another clean sheet.

“I am a striker and I need to score goals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson with goalscorer Duk. Image: SNS
Fan view: Robson's Reds rewriting script on how late-season usually goes for Aberdeen -…
Duk scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen and Duk's magic run goes on, but 1-0 win at Ross County…
Duk celebrates his winner for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen rack up sixth successive win with 1-0 win over Ross County - which…
Ex-Hearts manager Robbie Neilson walks into the tunnel following Robert Snodgrass' red card against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Five Premiership sackings this season - could you make a case against…
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women must make most of chance to 'accelerate' up SWPL 1, says Gavin…
Young Aberdeen fans with Duk. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: After his two-goal show for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock, I witnessed Duk show…
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
'I always had full belief in the squad'. Ross McCrorie never lost faith in…
Aberdeen supporters cheer on the Dons against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails 'outstanding' supporters for their role in five-game winning streak
Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season…

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
65-year-old motorcyclist killed following two-vehicle crash on the A835 near Garve
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
British military could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

Cammy Harper nets Caley Thistle's winner against Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Thomas Curran from Alloa is believed to have driven to Fort William. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Clackmannanshire man believed to have travelled to Fort William
Action photos from Buckie Thistle v Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League at Victoria Park on April 15 2023. Pictures by Jasperimage 15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine Paul Campbell and Buckie Jack Murray CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie net 90th minute winner to beat Formartine and stay four points at top…
Forfar Mart is to close following reduced livestock numbers.
Closure of Forfar Mart should come as a warning to the government
Abbie, Harry, Helen and Murray Brown from Auchmaliddie Mains. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Buchan farming family to host memorial event
The overall sheep champion shown by Archie Knox from Haddo, Fyvie. Image: Jasperimage
Keith Show judges announced as event moves to weekend format
Courier News - Dundee - Andrew Farrell story - CR00***** - lambs for possible Easter pic. Picture shows; lambs in fields near Kilry, 10th April 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Lambing season well underway across the country
Ben Lowe farms near Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Ben Lowe: Living teenage dream as a farmer
GINGER GAIRDNER: Sowing the seeds of the season to come
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Brechin's Marc Scott scoring to make it 5-0 Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City face Clachnacuddin as they look to keep pace in Highland League title…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]