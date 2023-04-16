Defender Mattie Pollock vows Aberdeen ‘will be aggressive and have a go’ against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Defender Mattie Pollock vows Aberdeen ‘will be aggressive and have a go’ against Rangers

Pollock says there are no nerves or fear at in-form Aberdeen ahead of Sunday's showdown with second-placed Rangers.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Defender Mattie Pollock insists Aberdeen will be “aggressive and have a go” against Rangers in a bid to maintain their red-hot winning streak.

Having racked up a sixth successive win by beating Ross County 1-0, loan star Pollock warns the Dons have no fear about facing any club.

Aberdeen are in the midst of their longest league winning streak since 2015 and centre-back Pollock is determined to keep it going.

Next up for the Dons is second-placed Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday and Pollock aims to deliver a seventh straight victory.

He insists Aberdeen are a “big team” and should be competing with clubs like Rangers.

And Sunday’s showdown is the chance to show they can.

Pollock, 21, said: “Rangers is a massive game and we want to be competing with teams like that.

“This is a chance to show people what we are about and hopefully we can put a good performance on.

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock in action against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

“We have to be aggressive and have a go.

“People talk about the big teams, but we are a big team.

“Now we have to show that.

“We don’t fear anyone in any game. Why would we?

“This is our job and you go into every game looking to win.

“Nerves and fear are not things to worry about.

“A painter doesn’t get nervous going to his work, so why should we?

“We are ready for it and excited for it, and the gaffer will have us ready for it.”

Duk scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS

‘We showed our togetherness’

Aberdeen’s winning streak under manager Barry Robson has propelled the Reds up to third place in the Premiership table.

The Dons were in the bottom six when Robson was appointed interim boss at the end of January.

Prior to Robson taking over the first team, Aberdeen had secured only six clean sheets in 23 Premiership games.

The Reds have delivered five shut-outs in the last six games – all wins.

Centre-back Pollock was secured on loan until the end of the season from Championship Watford.

Fellow centre-back Angus MacDonald signed on transfer deadline day until the end of the season.

They have both been instrumental in fixing the defence.

Pollock said: “County didn’t surprise us and we knew we would have to win our headers, tackles and second balls.

“As a defender that is your job and we did what we needed to do.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald , Matthew Pollok and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: SNS

“We have to keep our feet on the ground and we don’t want to get over confident and make sure we are ready for the next game.

“We are a massive club and this is where we need to be at, winning games.

“In games like Friday, when it is ugly, the fans were with us and get us over the line.

“They seem to be getting louder every week and it doesn’t half help us.

“We were different class and showed our togetherness.

“The amount of togetherness we have is scary and we are all working for each other and that is showing.

“The work we are doing in the week is showing.”

‘Liam Scales deserves massive credit’

Boss Robson has utilised a back three in recent games with Pollock, MacDonald and Liam Scales.

Centre-back Scales is on loan from Premiership leaders Celtic until the end of the season.

Pollock says: “I thought Liam Scales was superb.

“Myself and Angus MacDonald have come in and helped the defence turn things around.

“But Scales deserves massive credit as he has been unbelievable.

Liam Scales and Mattie Pollock of Aberdeen in action against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

“He is a great lad on and off the park.

“He is a great player and he is beginning to show that.”

Controversial red card for Shinnie

Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men during injury time when Graeme Shinnie was shown a straight red after a challenge with Jack Baldwin.

Referee Euan Anderson dismissed the Dons skipper following a VAR review.

Pollock said: “I saw it in real time and Graeme is an honest player and you can’t take that away from him.

“I think it is an unlucky decision, but I would need to see it back.

“I thought it looked fine at the time, but in modern day football there are cameras everywhere.

“He has won big tackles when we needed him to. He is our skipper and I am behind him.”

