Defender Mattie Pollock vows Aberdeen ‘will be aggressive and have a go’ against Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Mattie Pollock insists Aberdeen will be “aggressive and have a go” against Rangers in a bid to maintain their red-hot winning streak.

Having racked up a sixth successive win by beating Ross County 1-0, loan star Pollock warns the Dons have no fear about facing any club.

Aberdeen are in the midst of their longest league winning streak since 2015 and centre-back Pollock is determined to keep it going.

Next up for the Dons is second-placed Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday and Pollock aims to deliver a seventh straight victory.

He insists Aberdeen are a “big team” and should be competing with clubs like Rangers.

And Sunday’s showdown is the chance to show they can.

Pollock, 21, said: “Rangers is a massive game and we want to be competing with teams like that.

“This is a chance to show people what we are about and hopefully we can put a good performance on.

“We have to be aggressive and have a go.

“People talk about the big teams, but we are a big team.

“Now we have to show that.

“We don’t fear anyone in any game. Why would we?

“This is our job and you go into every game looking to win.

“Nerves and fear are not things to worry about.

“A painter doesn’t get nervous going to his work, so why should we?

“We are ready for it and excited for it, and the gaffer will have us ready for it.”

‘We showed our togetherness’

Aberdeen’s winning streak under manager Barry Robson has propelled the Reds up to third place in the Premiership table.

The Dons were in the bottom six when Robson was appointed interim boss at the end of January.

Prior to Robson taking over the first team, Aberdeen had secured only six clean sheets in 23 Premiership games.

The Reds have delivered five shut-outs in the last six games – all wins.

Centre-back Pollock was secured on loan until the end of the season from Championship Watford.

Fellow centre-back Angus MacDonald signed on transfer deadline day until the end of the season.

They have both been instrumental in fixing the defence.

Pollock said: “County didn’t surprise us and we knew we would have to win our headers, tackles and second balls.

“As a defender that is your job and we did what we needed to do.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground and we don’t want to get over confident and make sure we are ready for the next game.

“We are a massive club and this is where we need to be at, winning games.

“In games like Friday, when it is ugly, the fans were with us and get us over the line.

“They seem to be getting louder every week and it doesn’t half help us.

“We were different class and showed our togetherness.

“The amount of togetherness we have is scary and we are all working for each other and that is showing.

“The work we are doing in the week is showing.”

‘Liam Scales deserves massive credit’

Boss Robson has utilised a back three in recent games with Pollock, MacDonald and Liam Scales.

Centre-back Scales is on loan from Premiership leaders Celtic until the end of the season.

Pollock says: “I thought Liam Scales was superb.

“Myself and Angus MacDonald have come in and helped the defence turn things around.

“But Scales deserves massive credit as he has been unbelievable.

“He is a great lad on and off the park.

“He is a great player and he is beginning to show that.”

Controversial red card for Shinnie

Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men during injury time when Graeme Shinnie was shown a straight red after a challenge with Jack Baldwin.

Referee Euan Anderson dismissed the Dons skipper following a VAR review.

🔴RED CARD! Graeme Shinnie is sent off for Aberdeen after a VAR check. Correct call?🔽 pic.twitter.com/9A1DphuLGG — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 14, 2023

Pollock said: “I saw it in real time and Graeme is an honest player and you can’t take that away from him.

“I think it is an unlucky decision, but I would need to see it back.

“I thought it looked fine at the time, but in modern day football there are cameras everywhere.

“He has won big tackles when we needed him to. He is our skipper and I am behind him.”