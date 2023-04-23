Aberdeen’s Jasmine Mackintosh crowned Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Jasmine Mackintosh crowned Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open champion

The Murcar Links member defeated Lorna McClymont in a play-off at Royal Troon.

By Danny Law
Jasmine Mackintosh - the 2023 Helen Holm Women's Scottish Open champion. Image: Scottish Golf.
Jasmine Mackintosh - the 2023 Helen Holm Women's Scottish Open champion. Image: Scottish Golf.

Murcar Links’ Jasmine Mackintosh emerged victoris in a sudden death play-off with Lorna McClymont (Milngavie Golf Club) to claim the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open on the 50th anniversary of the championship.

McClymont and Mackintosh both posted final scores of two-over-par 218 at Royal Troon in the 54-hole event.

McClymont had a four-shot lead going down the stretch but after a run of bogeys on the 13th, 15th, 17th and 18th, Mackintosh fought back with three birdies on the back nine to force sudden death.

The Aberdonian sealed the title at the first extra hole by sinking a 12-foot birdie putt.

Mackintosh, who posted rounds of 69, 77 and 72, continues the Scottish winning streak in the competition after Grace Crawford broke the 20-year drought last year.

She said: “This feels pretty crazy, to be honest.

“When I teed off this morning I was a bit disappointed from the previous round but I thought I have to keep going and keep playing, and it feels great.

“Today’s round felt much calmer and cooler and I was confident about my game.

“I think that’s why I played well.

“In the play-off you have to try and ignore everything that’s going on and play the golf shot that’s in front of you.

“On the back nine I played well. I thought if you keep parring the holes you’re not going to make things worse. Then the birdies on 12, 15 and 17 brought me back and were essential.

“I just try and think I’m just here to play a round of golf. You can’t control what anyone else does, you have to concentrate on your own game.

“My birdies on 15 and 17 meant I was feeling good after holing those putts and that was a confidence boost.

“Friday was the worst of the weather, but today was so calm. Usually when I play Troon it’s a lot crazier than this, so it was a nice change, but you just have to play what’s in front of you.

“The Helen Holm is a really prestigious event, one of the biggest of the year so it’s a huge honour to have won it.”

Jasmine Mackintosh defeated fellow Scot Lorna McClymont in a play-off. Image: Scottish Golf. 

McClymont said: “I feel ok about today – I played well.

“A few bogeys at the end, but apart from that, I felt it was pretty solid.

“Conditions were easier today but that doesn’t make the course any easier.

“You have to put yourself in the right places, and just be patient.

“I just had to keep remembering to keep it one shot at a time and enjoy it. It feels good to be part of the winning team.

“At the end of the day, I did my best, and you can’t do anything when you get beaten against a birdie.”

Scotland won the team component of the tournament, with Jennifer Saxton of Dunfermline Golf Club coming in third place, with a score of 220.

The 2023 trophy was presented by the original winner of the Helen Holm, 1973 champion Belle Robertson, to mark the 50th anniversary.

