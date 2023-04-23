Aberdeen’s Jasmine Mackintosh crowned Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open champion

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Murcar Links’ Jasmine Mackintosh emerged victoris in a sudden death play-off with Lorna McClymont (Milngavie Golf Club) to claim the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open on the 50th anniversary of the championship.

McClymont and Mackintosh both posted final scores of two-over-par 218 at Royal Troon in the 54-hole event.

McClymont had a four-shot lead going down the stretch but after a run of bogeys on the 13th, 15th, 17th and 18th, Mackintosh fought back with three birdies on the back nine to force sudden death.

The Aberdonian sealed the title at the first extra hole by sinking a 12-foot birdie putt.

Mackintosh, who posted rounds of 69, 77 and 72, continues the Scottish winning streak in the competition after Grace Crawford broke the 20-year drought last year.

We have a new Scottish Women’s Open Champion!

After a tight playoff… Jasmine Mackintosh takes the glory. Congratulations! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#helenholm pic.twitter.com/ENdXaSkUxM — Scottish Golf (@ScottishGolf) April 23, 2023

She said: “This feels pretty crazy, to be honest.

“When I teed off this morning I was a bit disappointed from the previous round but I thought I have to keep going and keep playing, and it feels great.

“Today’s round felt much calmer and cooler and I was confident about my game.

“I think that’s why I played well.

“In the play-off you have to try and ignore everything that’s going on and play the golf shot that’s in front of you.

“On the back nine I played well. I thought if you keep parring the holes you’re not going to make things worse. Then the birdies on 12, 15 and 17 brought me back and were essential.

“I just try and think I’m just here to play a round of golf. You can’t control what anyone else does, you have to concentrate on your own game.

“My birdies on 15 and 17 meant I was feeling good after holing those putts and that was a confidence boost.

“Friday was the worst of the weather, but today was so calm. Usually when I play Troon it’s a lot crazier than this, so it was a nice change, but you just have to play what’s in front of you.

“The Helen Holm is a really prestigious event, one of the biggest of the year so it’s a huge honour to have won it.”

McClymont said: “I feel ok about today – I played well.

“A few bogeys at the end, but apart from that, I felt it was pretty solid.

“Conditions were easier today but that doesn’t make the course any easier.

“You have to put yourself in the right places, and just be patient.

“I just had to keep remembering to keep it one shot at a time and enjoy it. It feels good to be part of the winning team.

“At the end of the day, I did my best, and you can’t do anything when you get beaten against a birdie.”

Scotland won the team component of the tournament, with Jennifer Saxton of Dunfermline Golf Club coming in third place, with a score of 220.

The 2023 trophy was presented by the original winner of the Helen Holm, 1973 champion Belle Robertson, to mark the 50th anniversary.