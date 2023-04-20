Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville University

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart will move to the United States later this year to play college football at Jacksonville University in Florida.

The 17-year-old has played at right back and on the wing for the Dons this season, having made her debut in the 2021-22 campaign.

This term, Urquhart, who is a S6 pupil at Ellon Academy, has been a regular for Aberdeen, featuring 24 times, with 21 of those appearances coming in SWPL 1.

She netted her first two goals for the club on Wednesday night in the Dons’ 4-3 win over Dundee United.

The youngster follows in the footsteps of north-east compatriot and former Aberdeen Ladies player Christy Grimshaw, who also played college football in Florida with Barry University before playing professionally with Metz in France and now at AC Milan.

