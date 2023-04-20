Nigel Farage hosts GB News show at Aberdeen golf clubhouse

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nigel Farage made an appearance at an Aberdeen golf clubhouse to host his live GB News show.

The show, Farage at Large, was held at Northern Golf Club on Thursday night.

Mr Farage, 59, chatted with guests, including fellow GB News presenter Neil Oliver, as well as Alba Party campaigner Charlie Abel and GB News economics and business editor Liam Halligan.

He also took questions from the audience.

Pipe Major James Cooper from the Ballater and District Pipe Band played the show in and out.

The show had been booked in since January as part of a nationwide tour, however Aberdeen was the only city visited in Scotland.

Aberdeen visit about oil and gas

Mr Farage told The Press and Journal before the event: “We are here in Aberdeen because of oil and gas.

“The thought that we are going for Net Zero is for the birds. We might as well use our own and not someone else’s.

“Our presenters have opinions and they are not afraid to put them, but you will not see another TV channel give the other side.”

Tickets for the event were sold-out in less than 24 hours after going on sale in January.

The Press and Journal asked visitors why they decided to come.

‘GB News is just refreshing’

John and Adele Hewitt, travelled up from Ayrshire and were staying the night at an Aberdeen hotel.

Mr Hewitt said: “GB News is just refreshing. They speak a language I understand.

“They tell the truth.

“That is why we have come to see Nigel and Neil tonight.”

Mrs Hewitt claimed: “STV definitely has a bias towards the SNP. BBC Scotland slightly too.”

Despite there being police in attendance and barricades near the venue – which had been kept secret for security concerns – no protestors turned out.

Trip to Aberdeen a reward for UK ‘loyalty’

Also in attendance, was Stephen Beer and his wife Debbi who live in Turriff who came along with their friend Sue Channon.

Mrs Beer said: “We were watching the show and as soon as he said he would be in Aberdeen we snapped the tickets up.

Mr Beer said Mr Farage’s decision to come to Aberdeen was “a reward for the loyalty that the north-east of Scotland has shown to the UK”.

He had also submitted a question about the recent financial investigation into the SNP.

Submitted questions are chosen at random, and the crew said Mr Farage always ensures he does not hear about them beforehand.

‘I hope to have a pint with him’

Another attendee of the show was Martyn Melville who runs Martyn’s Car Care service in Aberdeen.

He said: “I think if he was in charge of the UK he would make for a phenomenal prime minister.

“I am hoping to have a pint with him.

“And I hope they will be discussing the SNP as they slowly disintegrate”.

Neil Oliver is ‘brilliant’

Also at the event was Alex Crawford with his daughter May.

Mr Crawford said: “GB News has a range of views, if you agree with them or not.

“They are telling the truth a lot of the time.

“I like Neil Oliver, he is brilliant.

“I first saw him years ago on a documentary and have been following him since.”

To watch the show on catch up, visit the GB News website.