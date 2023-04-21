Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester says he was in ‘a bad mental state’ when he left Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester says he was in ‘a bad mental state’ when he left Pittodrie

Chris Forrester thanks St Patrick's Athletic for sticking by him during difficult times as he is set to make a landmark 300th appearance for the club

By Sean Wallace
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester. Picture by Darrell Benns.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester admits he was struggling on and off the pitch during his time at Pittodrie.

Forrester was a £150,000 signing by then boss Derek McInnes from Peterborough United in summer 2018.

However he made just eight appearances.

Aberdeen terminated Forrester’s contract at the player’s request in January 2019 to allow him to return home to be with family.

Forrester was trying to come to terms with a family bereavement at the time.

The midfielder went on to return to St Patrick’s Athletic in Ireland and has thanked the club for sticking by him during tough times.

Forrester, 30, has been in superb form for St Pat’s this season and is set to  make his 300th appearance for the club, spread over two periods, when facing Shamrock Rovers.

Chris Forrester in action for Aberdeen in a pre-season friendly against West Brom. Picture by Darrell Benns.

The midfielder told the Irish Mirror: “When I came back from Aberdeen, I wasn’t playing well and the fans stuck with me for probably a year-and–a-half of me playing absolutely terrible football.

“It’s not through not wanting to play good football, just not being in a mental state – but they stuck by me.

“I was in a really bad mental state, I just couldn’t get a good game out of me and you think ‘this is just going to be the way it is forever’.

“But I’ve learned as I’ve got older, football is like that, you’re going to have some bad days and you’re going to have some good days.

“It’s just about trying to stay at a consistent level.

“Not being too high and not being too low and trying to stay at that level as long as you can.

“It took a long time for me to get out of that state.

“You hear a few rumbles (in the crowd) which is fine but the fans stuck with me through hard times.

“So when I play well I feel that’s my way of saying ‘I’m appreciative of what you do for me’ and this is how I try to repay the club and fans.”

Rangers’ Lassana Coulibaly and Aberdeen’s Chris Forrester in 2018. Photo by Darrell Benns.

‘It’s tough when you’re in a bad mental state’

Forrester made his competitive debut for Aberdeen when featuring as a substitute in the 3-1 (extra-time) Europa League qualifier loss at Burnley on August 2, 2018.

His first Premiership appearance was in a 1-1 draw with Rangers at Pittodrie three days after his debut at Burnley.

He scored the winning penalty in the Betfred Cup quarter-final shoot-out defeat of Hibs.

Forrester started just once for Aberdeen with his final appearance off the bench in a 5-1 defeat of Dundee on December 18, 2018.

Chris Forrester in action for Aberdeen. Photo by SNS

He said: “You need people around you who will build you up and even tell you a few lies just to keep you pushing on.

“It’s tough when you’re in a bad mental state.

“It’s hard to explain.

“When you come out of it, it’s like ‘Jesus, it wasn’t all that bad’. I probably could have done this or done that.

“That’s hindsight, I suppose.

“It’s hard sitting there (before a game) knowing you’re not going to have a good game, but you still have to go out and try to perform your best.

“But by doing that you have to win yourself back over.

“It’s the only way to do it. You have to get back on the saddle and just go again. Just persevere, I suppose.”

