Orkney’s first student-led community law clinic launches in Kirkwall

A new student-led community clinic has officially opened in Kirkwall to help provide vital legal services to people living in Orkney.

The Orkney Community Clinic is a partnership between the Grampian Community Law Centre – part of Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) Law School – and the Orkney Blide Trust – a mental wellbeing charity based in Kirkwall.

The confidential and independent service will operate virtually and offer legal support and guidance to Orkney residents on low incomes in areas of social welfare law, including housing, employment, consumer rights, family law and more.

Orkney Blide Trust is supplying secure and appropriate office space within their Kirkwall centre to allow the virtual clinic to operate.

Members of the public will have use of a laptop and a quiet office space to allow the consultation to take place.

The first appointments of the clinic will take place on Thursday, April 27 and will operate every Thursday evening between 5pm-8pm.

The Orkney Community Clinic will be led by RGU lecturer Hannah Moneagle – who is also a director of Grampian Community Law Centre and a practising solicitor and RGU lecturer – and will be helped by law students.

Mrs Moneagle said: “It has become apparent that there is an access to justice gap in Scotland which affects the most vulnerable, and particularly those living in remote areas.

“When considering the model for the centre, we felt it was important not to restrict what we could offer and it’s very exciting that we have now been able to create this new clinic in Orkney.

“It is, of course, also a fantastic learning opportunity for our student advisors at RGU.”

‘Keen to support it’

Orkney Blide Trust service director, Clare Allison added: “Part of the Blide Trust’s remit is to contribute to support structures within Orkney which positively impact on people’s mental health and wellbeing.

“We know from experience that people who face barriers to accessing legal advice are negatively affected by this so when we heard about the idea for a local community clinic, we were keen to support it by offering our building.

“We’re therefore very much looking forward to partnering with those at Grampian Community Law Centre and contributing positively and directly towards our local community.”

People can book appointments by emailing gclc@rgu.ac.uk.