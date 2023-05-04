Duk and Eilidh Shore lead the way at Aberdeen’s end of season awards

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and Eilidh Shore were the two big winners at Aberdeen’s end of season awards.

Duk won the player of the year award as voted by the club’s supporters and was named players’ player of the year.

He also claimed the club’s goal of the season award for his audacious back-heel finish in the 3-1 victory against Dundee United in March.

The 23-year-old, who is under contract until the summer of 2025, has scored 18 goals in 39 appearances in his first season in Scottish football.

Aberdeen’s end of season awards

The Cape Verde international, who joined the Dons from Benfica last summer, has been linked with several clubs following his impressive performances which earned him the top awards at the ceremony held at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Our 2022/23 Goal of the Season, sponsored by Cable Solutions Worldwide, is Luis 'Duk' Lopes for his brilliant goal against Dundee Utd. Many congratulations Duk ⚽️ 👏 pic.twitter.com/P6AGtV2D18 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 4, 2023

Midfielder Shore was named Aberdeen Women’s player of the year and players’ player of the year.

And like Duk, she also won the Dons Women’s goal of the season award for her strike in a 4-1 defeat against Rangers in February.

Our Goal of the Season, sponsored by Boskalis, is Eilidh Shore for her strike against Rangers.@EilidhShore ⚽️ 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZC9TBOdvoo — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) May 4, 2023

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson was named Aberdeen’s young player of the year. The midfielder has five goals and eight assists in 33 games for the Dons.

The 2022/23 Young Player of the Year, sponsored by MGS Logistics, is Leighton Clarkson. Well done Leighton 💫 pic.twitter.com/f80NNoirOW — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 4, 2023

Millie Urquhart was named Aberdeen Women’s young player of the year. The defender, 17, is moving to Florida later this year to play college football at Jacksonville University.

Our 2022/23 Young Player of the Year, sponsored by Boskalis, is Millie Urquhart.@UrquhartMillie 👏 pic.twitter.com/srO6KeQHwB — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) May 4, 2023

Alfie Bavidge was named the club’s development player of the year. The 17-year-old made his first team debut in the 3-1 win against Motherwell in February.

Aberdeen take on Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday as they bid for an eighth win on the spin, while Aberdeen Women head to Spartans on SWPL 1 duty on Sunday.