Institute of Directors Scotland awards: 10 north and north-east finalists revealed

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chairman Bob Keiller and Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) chief executive Stuart Black are among those vying to win prestigious gongs for Scottish business leaders.

Visit Inverness Loch Ness CEO Michael Golding is also in with a chance of glory.

Others on the shortlist for the Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland Director of the Year Awards include Jai Aenugu, founding director of Granite City-based TechForce, Cairngorms National Park Authority CEO Grant Moir and Shona MacLennan, CEO at Gaelic language-focused public body Bord na Gaidhlig.

And making up a strong north and north-east contingent among the finalists are Cabrach Trust CEO Jonathan Christie, Highlands Rewilding director Jeremy Legget, HR Hub Plus director Edward Obi and PMC Property Management & Lettings co-chairman Neale Bisset.

Mr Bisset is in with a chance of winning in two categories, family business and young director of the year.

A total of 39 business leaders from around Scotland have been nominated.

Catherine McWilliam, nations director, IoD Scotland, said: “The IoD’s Director of the Year Awards are renowned for attracting high calibre entries from across Scotland’s director community.

“It is an honour to be able to recognise and celebrate their immense achievements with this year’s in-person ceremony.

‘Resilience and commitment’

“I am regularly struck by the resilience and commitment shown by our members and directors across the country as they strive to ensure stability and confidence within their organisations.

“While it sometimes feels like par for the course, this leadership is invaluable, and exactly what these awards set out to recognise.”

The annual awards celebrate leadership and offer some recognition for those navigating their organisations through a rapidly changing economic landscape.

More than 100 nominations were received from across Scotland, with 39 directors shortlisted across 12 key categories.

Winners unveiled on June 8

Each finalist will also be entered into one of seven corresponding regional categories, with the hope of being recognised as director of the year in their area.

The winners will be crowned at a ceremony at Edinburgh International Conference Centre on June 8.

Tickets for the event are available at https://yve.eventsair.com/iod-awards-dinner/registration/Site/Register