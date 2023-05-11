Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again

Former Aberdeen stars Darren Mackie, Lee Miller, Darren Young, Gary Dempsey, Robbie Winters, Richard Foster, Zander Diamond, Richie Byrne and Phil McGuire also confirmed for charity match.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS

Aberdeen legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess are set to play in the Granite City again next month.

Pittodrie greats Windass and Jess are both confirmed to feature in a charity football match in aid of Cash For Kids.

The duo are part of a star studded event at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Sunday June 4 (3pm).

Striker Windass, 54, played for the Dons from 1995 to 98 and was a huge fans’ favourite.

Windass scored 31 goals in 91 appearances for Aberdeen.

After leaving Pittodrie he went on to star for Hull City, Sheffield United and Bradford City.

Jess, 52, will jet in from Barcelona for the second successive year to play in the charity match.

Scotland international Jess was the most exciting player of his generation to emerge through the Pittodrie Youth system.

At just 19 years old, Jess helped Aberdeen win the League Cup final in 1989.

Jess moved to the English top-flight with Coventry City in 1996.

He later returned to Pittodrie for a second spell at the and racked up a combined total of 442 appearances, scoring 107 goals.

Eoin Jess celebrates scoring against Rangers at Ibrox.

Organiser Graham Watt said: “This year we have Dean Windass and I’m sure a lot of people will be looking forward to seeing him play.

“It is special for Dean to come up and be involved.

“Eoin will be back again after last year, which is fantastic – as he is also a fans’ favourite.

“I think Eoin is the favourite Aberdeen player ever for many of the club’ fans.

“Eoin is flying over from Barcelona again for this so I cannot thank him enough.

“When Eoin came on to the park last year, he got a huge roar from the crowd.”

Other former Dons confirmed for the charity match are Darren Mackie, Lee Miller, Darren Young, Gary Dempsey, Robbie Winters, Richard Foster, Zander Diamond, Richie Byrne and Phil McGuire.

Watt said: “With Miller, Diamond, Byrne, Foster and Mackie it is like a reunion of the Jimmy Calderwood team.

“There are a lot of the players from Calderwood’s team that qualified from the UEFA Cup group stages in the 2007/08 season.”

Former Aberdeen FC players took part in a charity the 2022 Cash for Kids football match at Balmoral Stadium.<br />Pictured are Eoin Jess and Eugene Dadi.

Raising money for Cash For Kids

The Cash For Kids charity football match returned in 2022 after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity match has grown each year and organisers are hoping for bumper crowds  to watch legends like Windass and Jess.

Watt said: “We raised just shy of £3,000 last year in what was a great day.

“We have set the target of £3,000 again this year, and if we could top that it would be spectacular.

“The money really makes a difference.

“Cash For Kids helps so much people in the north-east.

“It helps disadvantaged children. and makes a big difference.”

