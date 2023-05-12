‘We want the cafe to be a safe place’: Fiona and Jenny want Moonstone Lounge in Elgin to help people’s mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We want the cafe to be a safe place’: Fiona and Jenny want Moonstone Lounge in Elgin to help people’s mental health

The business has joined other independents on the High Street.

By Sean McAngus
Life and business partners (left) Jenny O'Hare and Fiona Bruce have enjoyed running their cafe and shop Moonstone Lounge in the Elgin High Street.
Life and business partners (left) Jenny O'Hare and Fiona Bruce have enjoyed running their cafe and shop Moonstone Lounge in the Elgin High Street. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Opening up a cafe was a long-held dream for Fiona Bruce.

For 20 years, she worked in social work, with a heavy focus on mental health.

Now she and her life partner Jenny O’Hare are running a spiritual cafe and shop called Moonstone Lounge in the Elgin town centre.

She hopes the cafe can provide a space to boost mental wellbeing after seeing first hand how people can struggle.

Fiona Bruce and Jenny O'Hare inside Moonstone Lounge
Life and business partners Fiona Bruce and Jenny O’Hare are delighted with the trade so far for the shop and cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Fiona said: “For 20 years I worked in social work and most recently in mental health.

“I loved the job, however it was becoming like a conveyor belt and I didn’t get the time to spend with clients.

“There was no opportunity to develop relationships and truly help them.

“My partner Jenny has a background as a health professional and we both know of the importance of mental wellbeing.

“Everybody is valuable and we want the cafe to be a safe place for all ages to come and have some positive interaction.”

How did Moonstone come about?

The dream became a reality after the pair started Waxing Moon Holistic Healing
during Covid providing items such as aromatherapy, wax melts and CBD products.

Since 2009, Fiona has had her eye on the unit at 55 High Street in Elgin.

The exterior of Moonstone Lounge with the door open for customers
Front of Moonstone Lounge on Elgin High Street.

Fiona added: “We started Waxing Moon during Covid as everybody seemed to suffering in one way or the other.

“Then we wanted to find a space for people to sample it.

“Since I moved from Aberdeen to Elgin, I was interested in the unit we are now in.

Four members of staff sitting together in the lounge =
(Left) Chef Emma Dewar, Fiona Bruce, team member Chris Anderson and Jenny O’Hare. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It is great that it become a reality.

“We want to continue to provide a welcoming atmosphere.”

Future of Elgin High Street

Fiona believes independent business is the way forward for the Elgin High Street.

She added: “Over the last few years I have seen a lot of independent businesses which is good to see like Nelly Bo’s.

“It is exciting to find these unique shops and especially as you can’t find them anywhere else apart from Elgin which will attract people to the town.”

A table for four set with cutlery and menus
Inside the shop and cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

She hailed Elgin BID and other local businesses for their support.

The business is keen to offer the space for free in the evenings for community groups.

The Future of Elgin

