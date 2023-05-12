‘We want the cafe to be a safe place’: Fiona and Jenny want Moonstone Lounge in Elgin to help people’s mental health

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Opening up a cafe was a long-held dream for Fiona Bruce.

For 20 years, she worked in social work, with a heavy focus on mental health.

Now she and her life partner Jenny O’Hare are running a spiritual cafe and shop called Moonstone Lounge in the Elgin town centre.

She hopes the cafe can provide a space to boost mental wellbeing after seeing first hand how people can struggle.

Fiona said: “For 20 years I worked in social work and most recently in mental health.

“I loved the job, however it was becoming like a conveyor belt and I didn’t get the time to spend with clients.

“There was no opportunity to develop relationships and truly help them.

“My partner Jenny has a background as a health professional and we both know of the importance of mental wellbeing.

“Everybody is valuable and we want the cafe to be a safe place for all ages to come and have some positive interaction.”

How did Moonstone come about?

The dream became a reality after the pair started Waxing Moon Holistic Healing

during Covid providing items such as aromatherapy, wax melts and CBD products.

Since 2009, Fiona has had her eye on the unit at 55 High Street in Elgin.

Fiona added: “We started Waxing Moon during Covid as everybody seemed to suffering in one way or the other.

“Then we wanted to find a space for people to sample it.

“Since I moved from Aberdeen to Elgin, I was interested in the unit we are now in.

“It is great that it become a reality.

“We want to continue to provide a welcoming atmosphere.”

Future of Elgin High Street

Fiona believes independent business is the way forward for the Elgin High Street.

She added: “Over the last few years I have seen a lot of independent businesses which is good to see like Nelly Bo’s.

“It is exciting to find these unique shops and especially as you can’t find them anywhere else apart from Elgin which will attract people to the town.”

She hailed Elgin BID and other local businesses for their support.

The business is keen to offer the space for free in the evenings for community groups.