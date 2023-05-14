Danny Law: Heartening to see the Gothenburg Greats lauded by the next generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Danny Law: Heartening to see the Gothenburg Greats lauded by the next generation

The city and the Dons deserve credit for hitting the right note with 40th anniversary celebrations.

The Aberdeen fans enjoy the Gothenburg celebrations at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen fans enjoy the Gothenburg celebrations at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Danny Law

When you mention the Bayern Munich game at Pittodrie, some younger Aberdeen fans may momentarily think of Josh Walker, Sone Aluko and a memorable 2-2 draw in 2008.

For those who weren’t around at the time of Aberdeen’s greatest moment in 1983, the thought of the Dons scaling such dizzying heights can be hard to fathom.

The past week’s celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the Dons’ European Cup Winners’ Cup success will have helped bring some fresh perspective of a well-told story to the younger section of the Red Army.

For Aberdeen to defeat the mighty Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on their way to lifting a major European trophy is the type of footballing fairytale a father might tell his young child while putting them to bed.

But this actually happened.

It was right to mark the milestone in an appropriate manner and the city and the Dons deserve enormous credit for a fitting celebration of a wonderful achievement.

It was also heartening to see the Gothenburg Greats reunited and clearly loving every minute of being back together again at their old stomping ground.

They joked and giggled their way through the Freedom of the City ceremony which gave a great insight into what that group would have been like in their heyday.

Alex McLeish and Willie Miller with the European Cup Winners’ Cup at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock. 

It was easy to see which of the players would have been the quiet ones in the dressing room and who would have been the chief mischief makers.

Perhaps there would have been a slightly different tone to proceedings had their old boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, been able to attend – although I’m not so sure.

The togetherness of the squad was still clear to see – and this was a very young group of players who achieved greatness in Gothenburg early in their careers.

The sad absence of Neale Cooper appears to have only strengthened that close bond between this unique band of individuals who did something that will not be surpassed in the history of Aberdeen Football Club.

A display paying tribute to the Gothenburg Greats ahead of Aberdeen’s meeting with Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock. 

His contribution to the team was rightly remembered and the sight of the ‘Cooper 4’ shirt draped on an empty chair during the ceremony was a poignant and touching moment.

The emotion felt by Dougie Bell when he finally received his medal was also evident.

The midfielder played a pivotal role in helping the Dons to the final only to miss out on Gothenburg due to injury.

It is likely many day didn’t go by without Dougie contemplating how different things could have been if a broken ankle hadn’t robbed him of the biggest game of his career.

But the medal may underline to him the importance he played in turning a dream into a reality for the cup was not just won in Gothenburg but on all of those ties on the way to the final.

There is a perception that such a gigantic and incredible triumph has acted as a millstone around the necks of current Aberdeen squads.

This was undoubtedly true in the years that followed Ferguson’s departure from Pittodrie as well as in the difficult stretch in the 1990s when the Dons flirted dangerously with relegation from the top flight.

But 40 years on from Gothenburg, the footballing landscape has changed so dramatically there can be no comparison between 1983 and 2023.

These periods must instead be assessed in their own contexts – in a world before and after television money changed football so enormously.

The glory in Gothenburg should act as an inspiration to the current and future Dons teams of what can be achieved through hard work, self-belief and unity.

Reunited: The Aberdeen schoolkids who won a ‘once in a lifetime trip’ to Gothenburg to cheer on the Dons

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The large sinkhole first appeared in Dufftown on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
In pictures: Road to be closed for a week after sinkhole appears in Moray…
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]