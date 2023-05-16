Aberdeen FC Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie set to secure £2 million move to Bristol City The English Championship club are confident the capture of Aberdeen vice-captain McCrorie is close to being completed after beating off competition from West Brom and Norwich City. By Sean Wallace May 16 2023, 2.10pm Share Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie set to secure £2 million move to Bristol City Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5734831/aberdeen-defender-ross-mccrorie-set-to-complete-2m-move-to-bristol-city1/ Copy Link 5 comment Ross McCrorie celebrates at full-time after the 2-0 win over Rangers. Image: SNS. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie looks set to exit Pittodrie, with Bristol City confident they have beaten off competition from West Brom and Norwich City to secure the 25-year-old. Ashton Gate boss Nigel Pearson revealed on Monday night he believes two signings are close to being confirmed. Bristol Live are reporting McCrorie is one of those players. Aberdeen have been in advanced talks with the Championship club regarding a summer transfer of the Pittodrie vice-captain. Ross McCrorie of Aberdeen battles for the ball with Rabbi Matondo of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock There are the elements of the deal still to be finalised, but Bristol City are confident a move to sign McCrorie will be completed. A fee of around £2 million, including future add-ons, is understood to have been agreed for McCrorie. The defender still has three years left on his Pittodrie contract. Championship clubs West Brom and Norwich City were also understood to have targeted a summer swoop for McCrorie. However, the Dons defender has reportedly turned down the offer of more lucrative wages elsewhere as his preference is to move to the Robins. McCrorie has missed Aberdeen‘s last two games having undergone surgery on a hernia problem. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
