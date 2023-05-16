Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie set to secure £2 million move to Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie set to secure £2 million move to Bristol City

The English Championship club are confident the capture of Aberdeen vice-captain McCrorie is close to being completed after beating off competition from West Brom and Norwich City.

By Sean Wallace
Ross McCrorie celebrates at full-time after the 2-0 win over Rangers. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie looks set to exit Pittodrie, with Bristol City confident they have beaten off competition from West Brom and Norwich City to secure the 25-year-old.

Ashton Gate boss Nigel Pearson revealed on Monday night he believes two signings are close to being confirmed.

Bristol Live are reporting McCrorie is one of those players.

Aberdeen have been in advanced talks with the Championship club regarding a summer transfer of the Pittodrie vice-captain.

Ross McCrorie of Aberdeen battles for the ball with Rabbi Matondo of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

There are the elements of the deal still to be finalised, but Bristol City are confident a move to sign McCrorie will be completed.

A fee of around £2 million, including future add-ons, is understood to have been agreed for McCrorie.

The defender still has three years left on his Pittodrie contract.

Championship clubs West Brom and Norwich City were also understood to have targeted a summer swoop for McCrorie.

However, the Dons defender has reportedly turned down the offer of more lucrative wages elsewhere as his preference is to move to the Robins.

McCrorie has missed Aberdeen‘s last two games having undergone surgery on a hernia problem.

Editor's Picks

