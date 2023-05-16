Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie set to secure £2 million move to Bristol City

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie looks set to exit Pittodrie, with Bristol City confident they have beaten off competition from West Brom and Norwich City to secure the 25-year-old.

Ashton Gate boss Nigel Pearson revealed on Monday night he believes two signings are close to being confirmed.

Bristol Live are reporting McCrorie is one of those players.

Aberdeen have been in advanced talks with the Championship club regarding a summer transfer of the Pittodrie vice-captain.

There are the elements of the deal still to be finalised, but Bristol City are confident a move to sign McCrorie will be completed.

A fee of around £2 million, including future add-ons, is understood to have been agreed for McCrorie.

The defender still has three years left on his Pittodrie contract.

Championship clubs West Brom and Norwich City were also understood to have targeted a summer swoop for McCrorie.

However, the Dons defender has reportedly turned down the offer of more lucrative wages elsewhere as his preference is to move to the Robins.

McCrorie has missed Aberdeen‘s last two games having undergone surgery on a hernia problem.