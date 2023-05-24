‘I’m ready to try something new’: Departing Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart raring for United States opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘I’m ready to try something new’: Departing Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart raring for United States opportunity

The 17-year-old played her last game for the Dons on Sunday ahead of her move to Jacksonville University in Florida.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women's Millie Urquhart will move across the pond to study at Jacksonville University in Florida later this year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart is ready to embrace a new challenge after playing her last game for the Dons.

The 17-year-old, who hails from Ellon, is moving to Florida later this year after securing a four-year football scholarship at Jacksonville University.

At Jacksonville, she will play D1 football which is the highest level of the NCAA system.

Urquhart played her final game in red on Sunday – a 3-0 defeat to Motherwell – and despite a challenging season for the Dons where they finished ninth in SWPL 1, this term has been her breakthrough.

She made 26 appearances in the top-flight this season – turning out in defence and on the wing – with 25 of those being starts, and scored two goals – both against Dundee United.

Her performances in SWPL 1 saw her named Aberdeen Women’s young player of the year at the club’s end of season awards dinner earlier this month.

Urquhart also made her Scotland under-19s debut this term and has gone on to feature eight times.

She admits deciding to move across the pond was a tough call to make, but believes the chance to continue her development in a new environment – where she will have to balance full-time football and studying – was too good to pass up on.

“I’m obviously sad because I won’t play with the Aberdeen girls again, but I’ve really enjoyed this season and I’m really excited for things to come,” said Urquhart.

“It took me a while to decide. I got the offer and I took a week or two to debate what I was going to do because I had offers for RGU and in Edinburgh.

Aberdeen Women celebrate with Millie Urquhart after she scored against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

“America was the best option for me and my studies and football – it’s going to be an experience that I’ll never get again.

“I will miss everyone here, but I’ve taken this leap of faith and I’m ready to try something new.”

After her last hurrah for the Dons, Urquhart was keen to stress how much she has learned from her team-mates over the course of the season.

“We’re a young team, but some of our players have already got so much experience and knowledge that they’ve passed on to me,” said Urquhart.

“When I’ve played in defence this season, playing alongside Loren (Campbell) she was always communicating with me and that really helped me learn. I want to use that to help other players now.

“If it wasn’t for my team-mates, I wouldn’t be going to America the player that I am.”

Aiming for the highest level

The American college system is revered for producing top quality footballers who go on to play professionally – such as Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw, who studied at Barry University in Florida and now plays for AC Milan.

Urquhart hopes to follow in her north-east compatriot’s footsteps one day as she aims to reach the dizzy heights of the game.

“I want to play football at the highest level I can,” said Urquhart.

“If that means I end up playing in America, playing abroad or coming back here (Aberdeen) – it will be what it will be.

“I want football to be my full-time job, so I’m going to do whatever I can to make that happen.”

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart in action against Celtic. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

In America, Urquhart knows her education will encompass more than her university degree and football, as she prepares for life away from home.

“I’m not really the best with life skills, but I’ll learn,” said Urquhart.

“I think my mum is a bit scared that I’ll have to go over there and look after myself when I don’t know how to work a washing machine yet, but I’ll suss that one out!

“It’s going to be different, but it will probably help me become a bit mature and responsible.”

