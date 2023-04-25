ANALYSIS: Aberdeen Women might be SWPL 1’s youngest side – but duo’s stats show if you’re good enough, you’re old enough

It has been a rollercoaster season for Aberdeen Women, but there has always been one constant, the presence of their young players – who are proving the old adage “if you’re good enough, you’re old enough”.

The Dons have the youngest squad in SWPL 1, with an average age of 20.7 years old.

Four players – Annalisa McCann, Mya Christie, Madison Finnie and Millie Urquhart – moved up from affiliated club AFC Ladies’ under-18s squad for this top-flight campaign, and have cemented themselves as regulars in the Dons team throughout the season.

Another youngster to make the step up, Brodie Greenwood, was sent out on loan to St Johnstone in January, enjoying a successful second-half of the campaign with the SWPL 2 Saints.

During this term, there have also been senior debuts for under-18s stars Aimee Black and Darcie Miller, who have both made one appearance for Aberdeen Women so far.

In a sense, Aberdeen’s reliance on young players is necessary, with the Dons leaning on youth development rather than more financially-burdensome route of bringing in external signings, but these developing players aren’t just making up the numbers.

In fact, two players’ individual numbers for the Dons this season speak for themselves.

Finnie already a top Dons prospect

Of those four players, Madison Finnie has been the standout.

Even at 16 years old, she doesn’t look out of place in Aberdeen’s backline, playing against players who are far older than her.

Her calmness when defending is ridiculous for somebody of her age.

Of course, she is not the finished product, but her debut season with the Dons has suggested she has what it takes to reach the upper levels of the game.

Finnie has played 14 SWPL 1 games this season, mostly at centre-back, with 10 starts.

Although the result in Finnie’s debut – which came against last season’s champions Rangers in September – was one to be forgotten, her performance left an impression.

In that game, against some of the best players in Scotland, Finnie competed in 14 duels and won 50% of them, which was a promising sign of what was to come.

The young defender has shone in 1-v-1 situations. Over the course of the season, excluding the most recent game against Dundee United, Finnie has won 89 duels, having been involved in 147 – a 60.5% success rate.

Finnie has made also 40 interceptions, highlighting not just her physical attributes and ability to compete for the ball, but also her anticipation and reading of the game.

Naturally, given she is still in mid-teens, her stats also highlight areas of improvement.

Her weakest numbers are in completing long passes, with just a 20% success rate. And her use of the ball and improved composure when she has possession will likely be an area Finnie, and Aberdeen Women boss Gavin Levey, prioritise for upcoming matches.

Urquhart impresses in defence and on the wing

Another star performer in the backline has been 17-year-old Urquhart, who will be moving to the United States at the end of the season to play college football at Jacksonville University.

Urquhart made her Aberdeen debut against Hibs last season, but this campaign has been a breakthrough one, as she has featured 21 times in SWPL 1.

She has mostly been utilised across the defence, but been played further up the pitch of late – and it looks like the wide areas are the position where she has the most potential.

There have been glimpses of what Urquhart can offer on the wing – she has registered five successful crosses in three games against Glasgow Women, Spartans and Hamilton Accies.

But it was against Dundee United last week where Urquhart really impressed.

Urquhart played on the right flank and was involved in three of the Dons goals in the 4-3 win. She assisted Bayley Hutchison’s first and scored two superb efforts herself – her first goals for the club. It was certainly a night to remember.

Urquhart’s stats prior to the Dundee United game highlight a solid season in defence.

Over those 20 games, the Scotland U19 international competed in 417 duels, winning 249 (59.7%) and made 89 interceptions, which – like Finnie – reflects strong 1-v-1 qualities.

As of April 6, Urquhart averaged the most duels per 90 minutes in SWPL 1.

There have been moments which have typified the risks of playing youngsters, such as Urquhart being shown a red card against Partick Thistle after an over-eager tackle, but those lessons are part and parcel of young players’ development.

Balance youth and experience key to Dons success

There are downsides to the Aberdeen’s youthful approach.

This season the Dons are without key experienced players such as ex-captain Kelly Forrest, Carrie Doig, Natasha Bruce – who turned out for Aberdeen, whether that was part of Aberdeen FC or AFC Ladies, for almost four decades between them.

Their experience was vital and it has been missed.

Aberdeen currently have only SIX players over the age of 21 signed to the senior team.

Some of their key players are other young stars, such as Hutchison, who has netted 90 goals in 100 appearances at just 19 years old, or Eilidh Shore, who is one of the best homegrown midfielders in SWPL 1.

They are still inexperienced players in the top flight, though, especially compared to what they’re coming up against, and that’s a lot of pressure to put on their shoulders.

There needs to be a better balance, of homegrown talent and external signings, if Aberdeen are to truly thrive in SWPL 1.

But, what this season has shown is those who are coming through have the potential to enjoy a successful career.