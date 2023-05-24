‘Nobody could have imagined this turnaround’: Aberdeen fans react as Dons secure European football with St Mirren win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen confirmed a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership and European football next season by defeating St Mirren 3-0 in a superb display at Pittodrie.

The result coupled with Hearts’ 2-2 draw against Rangers at Ibrox ensured the Dons can not be caught by the Jambos on the final day of the season this weekend.

A Leighton Clarkson free kick and a double from captain Graeme Shinnie helped the Dons to victory against the 10-man Saints.

Shinnie was back in the Dons team for the first time since serving a four-game suspension and the Dons fans are hoping the on-loan Wigan Athletic player will be back at Pittodrie next season.

Jim Low wrote: “Get this man signed up Barry and co. Has come back a much stronger leader on the pitch also pitching in with valuable goals.”

Ian Black wrote: “So chuffed for Graeme Shinnie after his very unfair suspension! Also, well done and a huge thank-you to Barry Robson for turning round the Dons’ season!”

Iain Waddell wrote: “What a result from the boys, hopefully we can sign Pollock and Shinne, and hopefully get Clarkson back on loan for another season.”

Take me home 🎶 pic.twitter.com/pHidAhUggH — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 24, 2023

Robson deserves huge credit

There was also a huge amount of praise for manager Barry Robson who inherited a side devoid of confidence following a disastrous Scottish Cup exit at Darvel and embarrassing losses at Hearts and Hibernian which ended Jim Goodwin’s spell in charge.

The change in fortunes since Robson and his assistant Steve Agnew took over at the end of January has been dramatic and culminated in a third-pace finish which would have been unimagineable after the 6-0 loss against Hibs at Easter Road.

Andy Paul said: “Sometimes appointments just don’t work out, and well done to the club for addressing it, and taking the time to find the right appointments. Nobody could have imagined the turnaround in fortunes in the season, but the end result is amazing.

Ronnie Martin wrote: “Delighted, well done Barry, Steve and the boys. What a turnaround since the end of January. A lot of comings and goings over the next few weeks but our hand a lot stronger now than it has been for years to attract players to the North East. Big carrot to dangle.”

On Twitter @PKW21 tweeted: “Unbelievable to finish third. Up there with the miracle escape from relegation in the 90’s. Barry Robson and Steve Agnew getting a tune out of players.”

David Ryrie tweeted: “From the lowest couple of weeks in the club’s history to this is an incredible achievement. Stand Free.”

Iain Emslie added: “Well done to Barry and the boys, gutted I could not be there as away with work but passport at the ready for a wee European adventure. Hard to imagine at the turn of the year.”

Will Clarkson play at Pittodrie again?

Allan Lovie hopes European football can also convince Liverpool to allow Clarkson to return next season.

He wrote: “Well done, terrific comeback this season and Liverpool might just let clarkson stay with the carrot of him getting European experience.”

Rob Mclennan wrote: “This team must be kept. Dollars oot. I know that is the worst thing said but it’s the truth. I just hope the players know and give it one last season together.”

The win came at a cost for the Dons with striker Bojan Miovski stretchered off following a dangeorus challenge from Thierry Small which earned the Buddies player a red card.

Ian Taylor wrote: “Hope Miovski OK. Shocking tackle on him!”