Aberdeen FC Exclusive: Aberdeen close in on deal to bring Leighton Clarkson back from Liverpool next season Dons boss Barry Robson wants the midfielder on board for the European campaign. By Paul Third May 25 2023, 6.28pm Share Exclusive: Aberdeen close in on deal to bring Leighton Clarkson back from Liverpool next season Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5768689/exclusive-aberdeen-leighton-clarkson-back-from-liverpool/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates his goal against St Mirren. Image: SNS [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation