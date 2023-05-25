Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision on A85

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on the A85 at Dalmally.

Road Policing officers are now appealing for information following a fatal crash on the Tyndrum to Oban road.

The man has not been named by police.

The incident, involving a Volvo lorry and a black Yamaha motorcycle, and happened half a mile west of Dalmally around 2.30pm on Wednesday May 24.

The Tyndrum to Oban road was closed for six hours as officers investigated the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and the male rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road was closed for around six hours whilst a full collision investigation was carried out and reopened around 9pm.”

Sergeant Archie McGuire of Argyll policing, said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2070 of 24 May..