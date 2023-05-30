Aberdeen’s Michael Rose leaves Coventry City after Sky Blues miss out on promotion to Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Michael Rose leaves Coventry City after Sky Blues miss out on promotion to Premier League

Rose signed for Coventry in 2019 lifting League One in his first season, before making 70 appearances in the Championship.

By Sophie Goodwin
Michael Rose in action for Coventry against Watford earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
Michael Rose in action for Coventry against Watford earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen born-and-raised defender Michael Rose has been released by Coventry City following the expiry of his contract.

Rose, 27, joined the Sky Blues in 2019, after signing a pre-contract agreement while at Scottish Championship side Ayr United.

The defender plied his trade at Somerset Park for three seasons after being released by Aberdeen, having made one senior appearance for the Dons after coming through the youth academy.

The Bridge of Don native won League One in his first season in England with Coventry and went on to make 70 appearances in the Championship.

He fell out of favour at the turn of the year and had not featured for Mark Robins’ side since a substitute appearance on April 1.

Rose was not named in Coventry’s squad for their play-off final with Luton Town, which they lost on penalties following a 1-1 draw to miss out on promotion to the English Premier League.

Michael Rose on his senior Aberdeen debut against St Johnstone.

Ahead of the clash at Wembley last week, Rose spoke to the Press and Journal and refused to rule out a return to Pittodrie, saying: “I’d like to (return) one day.

“But, to be honest, I’d like to stay down in England because I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I’ve always wanted to come down here even when I was young. I’d like to stay down here for a few more years.

“It would be brilliant to come back to Aberdeen at some point, if they would take me back.”

