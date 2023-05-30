Former Elgin City striker Kane Hester to face Hampden hearing next month over betting allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Elgin City striker Kane Hester to face Hampden hearing next month over betting allegations

The striker moved from Borough Briggs to Montrose earlier this month.

Kane Hester celebrates scoring for Elgin City against Drumchapel United in the Scottish Cup in January. Image: SNS

Kane Hester is facing a lengthy ban from playing after being accused of betting on football.

The striker, who joined Montrose this summer from Elgin City, has been hit with a Scottish FA notice of complaint alleging offences in five seasons from 2014 to 2019.

The SFA charges were put on hold while Hester dealt with a recent court case.

The 27-year-old was cleared at Dundee Sheriff Court in March of defrauding a bookmaker.

Kane Hester accused of breaching betting rule

However, after investigations made by the SFA following the end of the court case, the former Arbroath and Albion Rovers marksman has been accused of breaching the governing body’s disciplinary rule 31.

It states that “no club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall gamble in any way on a football match.”

It is alleged that Hester placed bets “on multiple occasions between 13 August 2014 and 27 April 2019, both dates inclusive.”

The sanctions available to the SFA for players range from a three-match suspension at the lowest end to the maximum of “expulsion from participation in the game.”

Earlier this month, the English FA banned Brentford striker Ivan Toney from playing for eight months for a catalogue of betting breaches.

However, it is thought more likely that Hester will land a punishment somewhere in the region of eight to 12 games.

The prolific forward signed a three-year deal with hometown team Montrose earlier this month for a record fee after asking Elgin, where he scored 84 goals in 160 games, for a transfer.

He faces a Hampden hearing on June 15.

Kane Hester says time is right to leave Elgin City – revealing he played with broken shin for 12 WEEKS to help secure club’s League Two status

