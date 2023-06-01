The key moments of Lewis Ferguson’s debut season with Bologna – as giants line-up to land ex-Aberdeen midfielder and secure Dons huge financial boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

The key moments of Lewis Ferguson’s debut season with Bologna – as giants line-up to land ex-Aberdeen midfielder and secure Dons huge financial boost

Ferguson's goal against Napoli on Sunday was his sixth in Serie A this term, meaning he is second to only Denis Law in goals scored by a Scotsman in an Italian top-flight campaign.

By evanfulton
Bologna's Lewis Ferguson and Napoli's Amir Rrahmani in action in a Serie A match on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock
Bologna's Lewis Ferguson and Napoli's Amir Rrahmani in action in a Serie A match on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has become a transfer target for multiple clubs including Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan – and the Dons could be set to land a huge financial windfall as a result.

The 23-year-old left Aberdeen in July 2022 in a £3 million move to Bologna, having netted 37 goals in 169 appearances across four seasons.

Despite his young age, exciting talent Ferguson was an influential part of the team in his time at Pittodrie, and the impact he has made on his debut season in Serie A has caught the attention of many big clubs, with English outfits Leicester City and Everton also understood to have taken note of his progress.

Ferguson has a contract with Bologna until June 2026.

However, with Bologna’s final game of the season taking place this weekend again Lecce, speculation around the adaptable midfielder, who has shown he can slot into any type of midfield role, will likely grow stronger.

On his future, Ferguson – while insisting he is enjoying playing for Bologna – has said: “At Bologna, I am improving and growing as a player every week. The longer I stay here, the better I have become. I’ve read all about the rumours about a transfer and it’s nice to know for my career.

“I think every player wants to play in the Champions League, I am no exception. It’s not so much the team that’s important, but playing at the highest level. That’s my goal.”

Lewis Ferguson celebrating scoring to reduce the deficit to 2-1 when Bologna played Napoli on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock.

Dons chiefs and fans will be watching on keenly, with The Press and Journal recently revealing Aberdeen secured a 20% sell-on clause in their deal to sell Ferguson to Bologna.

This sell-on clause could be huge for Aberdeen as Ferguson’s market value has multiplied significantly following his move just under a year ago.

With the Reds in the early stages of their own summer rebuild under new boss Barry Robson, it would be a further financial boost following the recent £750,000 windfall after ex-defender Scott McKenna secured English Premier League survival with Nottingham Forest, and with a likely £5m-plus reward from European group stage football next season to come.

A key factor in the impact Ferguson has made for Bologna this term has been his goalscoring prowess – with six Italian top-flight goals to his name.

Here are some of the key moments of Ferguson’s debut campaign on the Continent.

Ferguson makes Italian top-flight look easy-Pisa

Ferguson’s progress since signing for Bologna has been impressive, and he has got to grips with the Italian league with relative ease.

His Bologna debut was delayed slightly – because a suspension for receiving his sixth yellow card of the 2021/22 season, which came for Aberdeen in a 1-0 defeat to Hibs in the penultimate game of last term, carried over.

Ferguson finally entered the pitch as a Bologna player for the first time against reigning champions AC Milan at the San Siro in August 2022.

The rising Scottish midfielder struggled for regular minutes at first, however, the appointment of Thiago Motta turned his fortunes around.

In October, Ferguson firmly established himself as a key part of the attacking force for Bologna as he scored in back-to-back games against Lecce and Monza.

In November, Ferguson scored a Serie A goal-of-the-season contender with a wonder strike from just outside of the 18-yard box against Sassuolo, which earned him the prize for that month. The curling effort nestled into the top right corner of the net to secure the three points for Bologna in a comfortable 3-0 win.

Ferguson’s latest Bologna goal came in the 63rd minute against Italian Champions Napoli on Sunday.

He managed to follow up on a ball that was initially saved by the Napoli keeper Pierluigi Gollini. That sparked the beginning of a comeback which earned Bologna a 2-2 draw and a vital point.

Ferguson has cemented his place in Serie A history this term – becoming the most successful Scottish scorer in the division over the course of a season. Only Aberdeen’s own Denis Law, who managed to net 10 goals in 27 games in the 1961/62 season for Torino, has netted more over an Italian campaign.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Barry Robson: Darren Mowbray's departure won't hinder Aberdeen's recruitment plans
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates his goal against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Former Dons boss Alex Smith believes Leighton Clarkson will thrive if he returns to…
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 ahead against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Barry Robson provides update on Bojan Miovski injury and Aberdeen’s hunt for new signings
Mattie Pollock celebrates with the Aberdeen fans after the Dons' 3-0 Pittodrie victory over St Mirren in the final home game of the season - a win which secured third place and Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why Mattie Pollock could be part of Watford's defensive plans next season - and…
Barry Robson at full time following Wednesday's 3-0 win over St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Alex Smith: Barry Robson has what it takes to be a success at Aberdeen
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen announce pre-season fixtures and summer training camp in Portugal
Former Aberdeen Women captain Kelly Forrest. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-captain Kelly Forrest on the recruitment strategy which she feels would help Aberdeen Women…
Aberdeen FC's Liam Scales during a game against Ross County
Sean Wallace: No more loan deals for Aberdeen from Celtic - any deal for…
The Aberdeen U16s title-winning side at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC
Coach Stuart Duff 'extremely proud' of Aberdeen U16s' invincibles season - as he urges…
Michael Rose in action for Coventry against Watford earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Michael Rose leaves Coventry City after Sky Blues miss out on promotion to…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]