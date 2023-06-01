The key moments of Lewis Ferguson’s debut season with Bologna – as giants line-up to land ex-Aberdeen midfielder and secure Dons huge financial boost

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has become a transfer target for multiple clubs including Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan – and the Dons could be set to land a huge financial windfall as a result.

The 23-year-old left Aberdeen in July 2022 in a £3 million move to Bologna, having netted 37 goals in 169 appearances across four seasons.

Despite his young age, exciting talent Ferguson was an influential part of the team in his time at Pittodrie, and the impact he has made on his debut season in Serie A has caught the attention of many big clubs, with English outfits Leicester City and Everton also understood to have taken note of his progress.

Ferguson has a contract with Bologna until June 2026.

However, with Bologna’s final game of the season taking place this weekend again Lecce, speculation around the adaptable midfielder, who has shown he can slot into any type of midfield role, will likely grow stronger.

On his future, Ferguson – while insisting he is enjoying playing for Bologna – has said: “At Bologna, I am improving and growing as a player every week. The longer I stay here, the better I have become. I’ve read all about the rumours about a transfer and it’s nice to know for my career.

“I think every player wants to play in the Champions League, I am no exception. It’s not so much the team that’s important, but playing at the highest level. That’s my goal.”

Dons chiefs and fans will be watching on keenly, with The Press and Journal recently revealing Aberdeen secured a 20% sell-on clause in their deal to sell Ferguson to Bologna.

This sell-on clause could be huge for Aberdeen as Ferguson’s market value has multiplied significantly following his move just under a year ago.

With the Reds in the early stages of their own summer rebuild under new boss Barry Robson, it would be a further financial boost following the recent £750,000 windfall after ex-defender Scott McKenna secured English Premier League survival with Nottingham Forest, and with a likely £5m-plus reward from European group stage football next season to come.

A key factor in the impact Ferguson has made for Bologna this term has been his goalscoring prowess – with six Italian top-flight goals to his name.

Here are some of the key moments of Ferguson’s debut campaign on the Continent.

Ferguson makes Italian top-flight look easy-Pisa

Ferguson’s progress since signing for Bologna has been impressive, and he has got to grips with the Italian league with relative ease.

His Bologna debut was delayed slightly – because a suspension for receiving his sixth yellow card of the 2021/22 season, which came for Aberdeen in a 1-0 defeat to Hibs in the penultimate game of last term, carried over.

Ferguson finally entered the pitch as a Bologna player for the first time against reigning champions AC Milan at the San Siro in August 2022.

The rising Scottish midfielder struggled for regular minutes at first, however, the appointment of Thiago Motta turned his fortunes around.

In October, Ferguson firmly established himself as a key part of the attacking force for Bologna as he scored in back-to-back games against Lecce and Monza.

In November, Ferguson scored a Serie A goal-of-the-season contender with a wonder strike from just outside of the 18-yard box against Sassuolo, which earned him the prize for that month. The curling effort nestled into the top right corner of the net to secure the three points for Bologna in a comfortable 3-0 win.

Ferguson’s latest Bologna goal came in the 63rd minute against Italian Champions Napoli on Sunday.

He managed to follow up on a ball that was initially saved by the Napoli keeper Pierluigi Gollini. That sparked the beginning of a comeback which earned Bologna a 2-2 draw and a vital point.

🚨 FERGIE GOAL 🚨 BACK IN IT!!! Fergie buries it at the back post! 😮‍💨 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ❤️💙 1-2 💠 (63')#BolognaNapoli #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/xemBPaN8dG — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) May 28, 2023

Ferguson has cemented his place in Serie A history this term – becoming the most successful Scottish scorer in the division over the course of a season. Only Aberdeen’s own Denis Law, who managed to net 10 goals in 27 games in the 1961/62 season for Torino, has netted more over an Italian campaign.