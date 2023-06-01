Talk of the Town: Disney inspired afternoon brings mouthwatering magic to Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wine, beer, cakes and…. lobster – this week’s Talk of the Town is an eclectic feast for the eyes and tastebuds.

As always we give you some food (and drink) for thought when it comes to the best bars, cafes and foodie farms to visit in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Meldrum House Country Hotel

Dreams really do come true with Meldrum House’s new fairytale-esque afternoon tea.

Inspired by the classic Disney film Beauty and the Beast, the wonderfully whimsical experience for both small and big kids features a scrumptious spread of magical, mouthwatering treats.

A happily ever after is guaranteed.

Jamieson’s Farm Shop

Freshly caught off the scenic Cove coast, this fantastic family run farm shop is overflowing with crab and lobster.

Some of the delicacies waiting to be snapped up include brown crab meat, crab claws, lobster rice and lobster rolls.

There’s also fresh fruit and vegetables and pork.

SugarBird Wine

Nothing says summer like a crisp and cold rosé and this wine lover’s paradise is brimming with the nectar.

Run by oenophiles Ruth Grahame and her husband Alex, who moved back to the city from South Africa, the Union Grove venue not only sells wine but also hosts regular tastings.

One of their favourite rosé wines in stock is the AIX Rosé 2022 which has summer barbecue written all over it.

Park Shop

Renowned for it’s great coffee and delicious freshly bakes goodies (the sourdough is unreal), this rural gem of a shop/coffeeshop in Drumoak is full of rustic charm and character.

After eyeing up the plethora of cheeses, chutneys, wines and sweet treats, enjoy a coffee and soak up the countryside vibes in the inside or outdoor seating area.

Fierce Beer Taproom

If anyone knows the ingredients of a good beer garden then its the team at this Dyce brewery.

The craft beer connoisseurs opened their new pub in Spring and with the weather improving, the sun trap beer garden is proving popular.

Getting there also couldn’t be easier as the brewery runs a free shuttle bus from Dyce Train station to the tap room and furry friends are welcome.