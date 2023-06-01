Talk of the Town: Disney inspired afternoon brings mouthwatering magic to Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talk of the Town: Disney inspired afternoon brings mouthwatering magic to Aberdeenshire

From beer gardens and rosé wine to Beauty and the Beast afternoon tea, summer is heating up in Aberdeen when it comes to food and drink.

By Rosemary Lowne
Sweet dreams are made of these: the afternoon tea at Meldrum House is a sweet fairytale. Image: Meldrum House
Sweet dreams are made of these: the afternoon tea at Meldrum House is a sweet fairytale. Image: Meldrum House

Wine, beer, cakes and…. lobster – this week’s Talk of the Town is an eclectic feast for the eyes and tastebuds.

As always we give you some food (and drink) for thought when it comes to the best bars, cafes and foodie farms to visit in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Meldrum House Country Hotel

Beauty and the Beast inspired afternoon tea is sure to be popular with big and little kids. Image: Meldrum House Country Hotel

Dreams really do come true with Meldrum House’s new fairytale-esque afternoon tea.

Inspired by the classic Disney film Beauty and the Beast, the wonderfully whimsical experience for both small and big kids features a scrumptious spread of magical, mouthwatering treats.

A happily ever after is guaranteed.

Jamieson’s Farm Shop 

Fresh seafood is bountiful at Jamieson’s Farm Shop. Image: Jamieson’s

Freshly caught off the scenic Cove coast, this fantastic family run farm shop is overflowing with crab and lobster.

Some of the delicacies waiting to be snapped up include brown crab meat, crab claws, lobster rice and lobster rolls.

There’s also fresh fruit and vegetables and pork.

SugarBird Wine

Rosé wine is the perfect nectar for a barbecue. Image: SugarBird Wine

Nothing says summer like a crisp and cold rosé and this wine lover’s paradise is brimming with the nectar.

Run by oenophiles Ruth Grahame and her husband Alex, who moved back to the city from South Africa, the Union Grove venue not only sells wine but also hosts regular tastings.

One of their favourite rosé wines in stock is the AIX Rosé 2022 which has summer barbecue written all over it.

Park Shop

An array of freshly baked goodies are available at Park Shop. Image: Park Shop

Renowned for it’s great coffee and delicious freshly bakes goodies (the sourdough is unreal), this rural gem of a shop/coffeeshop in Drumoak is full of rustic charm and character.

After eyeing up the plethora of cheeses, chutneys, wines and sweet treats, enjoy a coffee and soak up the countryside vibes in the inside or outdoor seating area.

Fierce Beer Taproom

The beer garden is a sun trap at Fierce Beer Taproom. Image: Fierce Beer

If anyone knows the ingredients of a good beer garden then its the team at this Dyce brewery.

The craft beer connoisseurs opened their new pub in Spring and with the weather improving, the sun trap beer garden is proving popular.

Getting there also couldn’t be easier as the brewery runs a free shuttle bus from Dyce Train station to the tap room and furry friends are welcome.

