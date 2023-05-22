Exclusive: Aberdeen to receive cash boost after Scott McKenna’s Nottingham Forest secure Premier League survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen to receive cash boost after Scott McKenna’s Nottingham Forest secure Premier League survival

The Dons negotiated the clause when they sold the youth academy graduate defender to Forest in 2020.

By Paul Third
Scott McKenna of Nottingham Forest and Carlos Vinícius of Fulham.
Aberdeen’s bank balance is set for a significant boost after Nottingham Forest secured their survival in the English Premier League.

The Dons are due £750,000 as part of the transfer deal which saw Scott McKenna swap Pittodrie for the City Ground three years ago.

Aberdeen negotiated a range of bonuses as part of the £3 million deal which took the Scotland international to Forest in 2020.

The Dons banked £1 million last season following Forest’s English Championship play-off final win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley which ensured their ascension to the top table of football south of the border.

Forest’s victory over Arsenal on Saturday confirmed they will be playing Premier League football again next season – and this milestone banked a further windfall for the Dons.

Aberdeen have further add-ons as part of the deal, including a payment dependent on appearances McKenna makes in the EPL, while The Press and Journal can confirm The Dons will also be due 20% of any fee if the centre-half is sold by Forest.

McKenna has missed the final weeks of Forest’s relegation dogfight after suffering a fractured collarbone in his side’s 3-2 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on April 24.

The additional payments highlight the importance of player trading at Pittodrie at a time when the club has been losing between £3-4 million operationally due to the budget being increased by that amount each year to keep the club competitive in Scottish football.

The windfall is a timely one for the Dons – who also negotiated an identical 20% sell-on clause when Lewis Ferguson joined Italian side Bologna last season in a £3 million deal.

