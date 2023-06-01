Former Aberdeen defender Richie Byrne set for hectic journey by ‘planes, trains and automobiles’ for Granite City charity match

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen defender Richie Byrne will travel by plane, train and automobile to play in a charity match in the Granite City this weekend.

The 41-year-old has a hectic weekend involving two games and a wedding in Dublin – but will still journey to Aberdeen to help raise money for Cash For Kids.

Aberdeen legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess are also set to play in the charity game at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Sunday (3pm kick-off).

Now a strength and conditioning coach with Arsenal Women’s U14s to U21s Byrne will play in a match on Friday with the Gunners staff in London.

He will then jet out to Dublin on Saturday to attend the wedding of a close friend.

However, a packed weekend will not prevent Byrne doing his bit to raise money for Cash For Kids.

Byrne will will take an early morning flight on the day of the charity match before travelling up to the Granite City by train.

He can’t wait to meet up with former Dons team-mates from the Jimmy Calderwood era.

Players from that squad set to play are Lee Miller, Darren Mackie, Gary Dempsey, Zander Diamond and Jamie Langfield.

Byrne said: “It is planes, trains and automobiles for me to get to the charity match up in Aberdeen.

“I have a crazy weekend as I have a staff game at Arsenal on Friday.

“Then I fly to Dublin on Saturday morning to go to the wedding of one of my oldest football mates.

“We both signed for Shamrock Rovers together.

“Then I fly across to Edinburgh and then get a train on Sunday morning up to Aberdeen.

“I love going back to Aberdeen as it is a city that holds a special place in my heart.

“Some of the most significant parts of my life happened in Aberdeen. I’ll never forget it.

“The culmination of my young life and things that have affected me in later life all stemmed from my time in Aberdeen

“The club and city are a prominent part in my life story.”

Raising vital funds for Cash For Kids

Many more former players have been confirmed for the charity match, including Richard Foster, Phil McGuire, Darren Young and Robbie Winters.

The Cash For Kids charity match returned in 2022 after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event has grown each year and organisers are hoping for bumper crowds to watch legends like Windass and Jess.

Goalscoring great Windass, 54, played for the Dons from 1995 to 98 and was a huge fans’ favourite.

Windass scored 31 goals in 91 appearances for Aberdeen.

After leaving Pittodrie, he went on to star for Hull City, Sheffield United and Bradford City.

Jess, 52, will jet in from Barcelona for the second successive year to play in the charity match.

Revered as one of Aberdeen’s greatest-ever players Jess made 442 appearances, scoring 107 goals, in two spells at Pittodrie.

Doors for the charity game at Balmoral Stadium open at 2pm on Sunday, with a kick-off time of 3pm.

Byrne said: “Graham (Watt, organiser) has set this up to help people.

“We all know Aberdeen has a lot of wealth, but when there is wealth there are also areas that don’t do well.

“There are people who don’t have enough money for food.

“It is phenomenal that Graham is pushing so hard to help young people and young families.”

‘I can’t express how much love I have for every one of them in that squad’

Left-back Byrne was signed from Dunfermline in January 2005 and went on to play in the UEFA Cup group stages with Aberdeen in the 2007-08 season.

That was the last time the Dons qualified for the group stages in Europe.

However, that long drought could end at the weekend.

Aberdeen will secure group stage football should Celtic win the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Byrne racked up 53 starts for the Dons, with another six appearances off the bench over his two-and-a-half-year spell at the club.

He still has a strong bond with that Aberdeen squad of 2007-08 and cannot wait to meet up with some of his former team-mates this weekend.

He said: “To play in Europe with these fellas, I will never forget it and it will always be with me.

“They were a great bunch of lads.

“I can’t express how much love I have for every one of them in that squad.

“It was a great time.

“I have a connection with those lads that will never, ever go away.”