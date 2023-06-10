Aberdeen legend Charlie Nicholas reveals 1990 Scottish Cup final penalty shoot-out fear in new BBC documentary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen legend Charlie Nicholas admits he feared being “absolutely hammered” if he missed his penalty in the 1990 Scottish Cup final defeat of Celtic – due to his agreement to leave the Dons for their rivals.

Nicholas was on the verge of completing a return to Celtic when he faced the Hoops in the Hampden final.

Still tied at 0-0 after 120 minutes, the showdown went to a tense penalty shoot-out.

The teams were level at 3-3 having each missed one penalty when Nicholas made the long walk to the spot.

The pressure was on as Nicholas anticipated a backlash if he missed a penalty against the club he was set to join.

Nicholas’ worries were compounded when he went up against former Celtic team-mate Pat Bonner who “knew everything” about him.

But the Pittodrie great rose to the challenge to score from the spot, and Aberdeen would go on to triumph 9-8 on penalties with Brian Irvine converting the winning spot-kick.

It completed a 1989-90 domestic double for the Dons, who had already beaten Rangers 2-1 in the League Cup final.

Nicholas says Aberdeen were a better team than Celtic in 1990.

However, he admits to being “caught up in the emotion” of a return to the Parkhead club where he began his career.

Talking on BBC Scotland’s new Icons of Football series, which airs next Friday, the 61-year-old said: “Aberdeen were a better team than Celtic at that time.

“But I had more or less agreed in principle to rejoin the Hoops the week before it (Scottish Cup final).

“I would get absolutely hammered if I missed it.

“I strolled up trying to be calm and then suddenly I saw Pat Bonner in front of me.

“And I thought: ‘Oh no. He knows everything about me.’

“It was probably the best penalty I have ever hit in my life. He never got close to it.

“It was painful for Celtic, but I had do it. I had to score that goal.”

Nicholas’ regret: ‘I should not have gone back to Celtic’

Nicholas had forged a prolific strike partnership with Dutch international Hans Gillhaus at Pittodrie.

Gillhaus also starred in the Scottish Cup final penalty shoot-out defeat of Celtic, netting the Dons third spot-kick.

However, Gilhaus had to miss Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup-winning city centre homecoming parade in front of 100,000, because he had to jet out the day after the final to join the Dutch World Cup squad.

Later that summer, Nicholas would, as expected, sign for Celtic.

He said: “I should not have gone back to Celtic, but you are caught up in the emotion, the love of things.

“You think: ‘I’m just trying to help, trying to make it better.’

“It was the wrong call for them and me.”

Nottingham Forest and Derby interest before headline Dons move

Nicholas was secured by Aberdeen in January 1998 from English top-flight Arsenal for a fee of around £500,000.

His imminent signing was announced live on BBC1 Scotland from the stage at the city’s Majesty’s Theatre during the Hogmanay celebrations to see in 1988.

A few days later the signing was completed by the Dons.

Nicholas made his Aberdeen debut in an away clash at Easter Road on January 9, a 0-0 draw.

Potential moves to Nottingham Forest and Derby County were blocked by Arsenal boss George Graham, leaving the route open for a Dons swoop.

Nicholas said: “I wasn’t getting any game time. Not just with the first team – I wasn’t getting any.

“So I knew George didn’t want me long-term.

“I had Nottingham Forest’s Brian Clough and Jim Smith of Derby interested, but George blocked it.

“He wouldn’t let me go to England.

“I was getting squeezed, and I just thought: ‘Just get out and play football.’

‘He came off the plane dressed like Bono from U2’

Speaking on the BBC Scotland’s Icons of Football Aberdeen legend Willie Miller and former Dons defender David Robertson remember Nicholas’ high-profile Pittodrie arrival.

Robertson said: “I remember when he came – he came off a plane dressed like Bono from U2.

Miller explained: “He had the boots on, a long leather coat down to his ankles and a fedora hat.

“We knew right away we were getting someone special.”

‘I’m disappointed in myself’

Nicholas would go on to score 37 goals during a two-and-a-half-year spell at Aberdeen before signing for Celtic.

Capped 20 times by Scotland, he scored five goals at international level and played at the 1986 World Cup.

At club level, he won the league and cup double with Aberdeen in 1989/1990.

Nicholas also secured two league titles and the League Cup with Celtic.

He won the English League Cup with Arsenal, scoring both goals in the 2-1 final win over Liverpool.

Nevertheless, Nicholas said: “I would say I’m disappointed in myself.

“I can look back and say I won all the trophies domestically in Scotland.

“But a lot of people would look back and say it should have been much better.

“With the style that I had, I think a lot of people were expecting so much more.”

Icons of Football: Charlie Nicholas is on BBC Scotland on Friday, June 16 at 10.30pm.

It is the first of a six-part series, and the other subjects in the series are Paul Sturrock, Rose Reilly, Archie Macpherson, Aberdeen legend Steve Archibald and Richard Gough.

All episodes are available on BBC iPlayer from Friday, 16 June.