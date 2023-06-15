CONFIRMED: Leighton Clarkson signs FOUR-YEAR permanent contract with Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson has signed a FOUR-YEAR contract at Pittodrie.

The midfielder had a year left on his Liverpool contract, but the Dons beat a host of English Championship clubs, and League One Reading, to land his signature.

The 21-year-old has penned a deal until summer 2027, moving to Pittodrie after the Reds agreed an undisclosed fee with the Anfield side.

It is a major transfer coup for Aberdeen.

Clarkson made 38 appearances on loan at Aberdeen last season and helped the team to a third-place finish in the cinch Premiership which secured European group stage football.

In a signing video, Clarkson, addressing the Red Army, said: “I told you I would be back. Let’s do it all again.”

Robson: Hugely encouraging Clarkson has chosen Aberdeen

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson was delighted to land Clarkson on a permanent contract.

The Dons beat off competition, including from late suitors Coventry City, to land the England U21 international.

Robson said: “There is no doubt Leighton had a positive impact during his time with us last season and it’s hugely encouraging that he has now chosen this club as his home, and the best place for his continued development,

“He is a brilliant prospect and exactly the type of player we want here at the club.

“He’s young, hungry, and technically very good.

“He was much admired for the creativity he brought on the pitch and showed a real affinity with the supporters during his time at Pittodrie last season.

“We are shaping the squad up for playing both in Europe and domestically and will be looking to announce more new faces in the very near future.”