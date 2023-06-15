New Arc pleads for cages due to influx of baby birds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

New Arc pleads for cages due to influx of baby birds

Ellon-based wildlife rescue charity needs more cages to meet increasing demand.

By Cameron Roy
New Arc owners with a cage.
New Arc has asked people to donate any cages they may have. Image: Kami Thomson / New Arc.

New Arc wildlife rescue charity has put out a plea for cages due to an influx of baby birds.

The shortage of places to put small animals comes as a huge demand for the wildlife centre’s services during the fledgling season for birds, and other animals.

New Arc is the largest wildlife rescue centre in the north of Scotland, and takes in huge numbers of orphaned or injured birds and mammals every year.

Paul Reynolds, 34, and his partner Morgane Ristic, 24, took over the centre from founders Keith and Pauline Marley in October 2022.

In a post on social media, the new management team asked people to consider donating cages stored in sheds or garages if they are in good condition.

Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds in February.
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds in February. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr Reynolds told The Press and Journal: “We are just looking for very specific types of cages – smaller old fashioned hamster style cages.

“They are only used for very temporary care for very young birds before they can fly.”

Shortage comes during the busiest time of year

The cages need to be replenished every few years due to the heavy veterinary disinfectant process that is used on the cages.

After a few years the plastic begins to crack and warp – meaning they must be replaced.

An example of the type of cage New Arc is looking for. Image: New Arc.
An example of the type of cage New Arc is looking for. Image: New Arc.

But New Arc has requested anyone who wants to donate a cage to please message the centre of Facebook with a picture to ensure it is suitable.

The centre has been tight on money since the cost-of-living crisis began.

In December, the centre appealed for help to cover a £25,000 shortfall after its electricity and animal food prices shot up. 

A starving guillemot bird in recovery at the New Arc wildlife rescue centre in Aberdeenshire.
A starving guillemot bird in recovery at the New Arc wildlife rescue centre in Aberdeenshire.

New Arc managers ‘learning a lot’

Mr Reynolds and Miss Ristic moved to New Arc north of Ellon, from a rescue centre in Hampshire.

Previously the pair have worked with animals all over the world, including in Cornwall, Costa Rica and Ethiopia.

They previously told The Press and Journal they were excited to make New Arc their “forever project”. 

Squirrels in care at New Arc wildlife rescue centre in Aberdeenshire. Image: New Arc.
Squirrels in care at New Arc wildlife rescue centre in Aberdeenshire north of Ellon. Image: New Arc.

Mr Reynolds said: “We are doing well but are still doing a bit of catching up

“As you can imagine when you run a wildlife centre you have specific ways you want to do things.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the world because there is always a lot to learn in your first busy season.”

Since it was founded in 2006, the centre says it has rescued 16,000 animals and birds. To learn more about New Arc, visit the website.

