New Arc pleads for cages due to influx of baby birds

New Arc wildlife rescue charity has put out a plea for cages due to an influx of baby birds.

The shortage of places to put small animals comes as a huge demand for the wildlife centre’s services during the fledgling season for birds, and other animals.

New Arc is the largest wildlife rescue centre in the north of Scotland, and takes in huge numbers of orphaned or injured birds and mammals every year.

Paul Reynolds, 34, and his partner Morgane Ristic, 24, took over the centre from founders Keith and Pauline Marley in October 2022.

In a post on social media, the new management team asked people to consider donating cages stored in sheds or garages if they are in good condition.

Mr Reynolds told The Press and Journal: “We are just looking for very specific types of cages – smaller old fashioned hamster style cages.

“They are only used for very temporary care for very young birds before they can fly.”

Shortage comes during the busiest time of year

The cages need to be replenished every few years due to the heavy veterinary disinfectant process that is used on the cages.

After a few years the plastic begins to crack and warp – meaning they must be replaced.

But New Arc has requested anyone who wants to donate a cage to please message the centre of Facebook with a picture to ensure it is suitable.

The centre has been tight on money since the cost-of-living crisis began.

In December, the centre appealed for help to cover a £25,000 shortfall after its electricity and animal food prices shot up.

New Arc managers ‘learning a lot’

Mr Reynolds and Miss Ristic moved to New Arc north of Ellon, from a rescue centre in Hampshire.

Previously the pair have worked with animals all over the world, including in Cornwall, Costa Rica and Ethiopia.

They previously told The Press and Journal they were excited to make New Arc their “forever project”.

Mr Reynolds said: “We are doing well but are still doing a bit of catching up

“As you can imagine when you run a wildlife centre you have specific ways you want to do things.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the world because there is always a lot to learn in your first busy season.”

Since it was founded in 2006, the centre says it has rescued 16,000 animals and birds. To learn more about New Arc, visit the website.