Aberdeen likely to be without Duk for weeks next season after striker helps Cape Verde seal AFCON qualification

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen goal hero Duk has helped Cape Verde qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations – and will now likely miss weeks of action for the Dons next season.

Reds boss Barry Robson is set to face a selection headache as the AFCON finals, set to be held in the Ivory Coast, run from January 13 to February 11 next year.

The Premiership goes into a two-week winter shut-down on January 2, returning on January 19.

But if, as expected, Duk is named in the Cape Verde squad for the tournament, he would still potentially miss up to three weeks of Aberdeen action.

That would be a major blow as striker Duk was named club’s Player of the Season for 2022-23 after netting 18 goals in all competitions.

Competing in the AFCON finals would also deny Duk a winter break to recharge after a first half of the campaign where the Dons will balance domestic action with European group stage action.

Duk sent on at half-time as Cape Verde land AFCON place

Duk was introduced at half-time for Bryan Teixeira in Cape Verde’s 3-1 Group B win over Burkina Faso – a vital home qualifier – over the weekend.

The victory moved Cape Verde level on points with group leaders Burkina Faso, and confirmed both nations’ qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The top two from the group qualify and Cape Verde and Burkina Faso are now both five points ahead of third-placed Togo with only one game remaining.

Torino linked with frontman Duk

Duk was previously capped by Portugal at youth level, but switched his allegiance to Cape Verde last year.

The substitute appearance against Burkina Faso was Duk’s fifth senior cap.

He also featured as a substitute in the 0-0 friendly draw with Morocco on June 12.

Duk has yet to score for Cape Verde, but the striker’s form at Aberdeen has not gone unnoticed – with a host of clubs tracking the 23-year-old with the view to a summer swoop.

Italian club Torino are reportedly keen on bringing Duk to Serie A, while he is also on the radar of Italian top-flight Bologna, the club who signed midfielder Lewis Ferguson from Aberdeen for £3 million last summer.

Premier League Burnley are also understood to be tracking Duk, with Championship Blackburn Rovers and Hull City also reportedly interested in the striker.

Duk is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2025, and it is understood Benfica would be due a sizeable percentage of any deal for the forward.

However, Aberdeen view Duk as a key player for next season when the club will be competing in the group stages of Europe for the first time since 2007-08.

Dons boss Barry Robson bolstered his attacking options last week with the capture of striker Ester Sokler.

Sokler 23. signed on a three-year deal from from Slovenian club NK Radomlje.