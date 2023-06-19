Aberdeen likely to be without Duk for weeks next season after striker helps Cape Verde seal AFCON qualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen likely to be without Duk for weeks next season after striker helps Cape Verde seal AFCON qualification

Duk was introduced at half-time in Cape Verde's 3-1 group B qualifying win over Burkina Faso on Sunday, which confirmed their spot in the finals next January/February.

By Sean Wallace
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen goal hero Duk has helped Cape Verde qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations – and will now likely miss weeks of action for the Dons next season.

Reds boss Barry Robson is set to face a selection headache as the AFCON finals, set to be held in the Ivory Coast, run from January 13 to February 11 next year.

The Premiership goes into a two-week winter shut-down on January 2, returning on January 19.

But if, as expected, Duk is named in the Cape Verde squad for the tournament, he would still potentially miss up to three weeks of Aberdeen action.

That would be a major blow as striker Duk was named club’s Player of the Season for 2022-23 after netting 18 goals in all competitions.

Aberdeen goal hero Duk during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Competing in the AFCON finals would also deny Duk a winter break to recharge after a first half of the campaign where the Dons will balance domestic action with European group stage action.

Duk sent on at half-time as Cape Verde land AFCON place

Duk was introduced at half-time for Bryan Teixeira in Cape Verde’s  3-1 Group B win over Burkina Faso – a vital home qualifier – over the weekend.

The victory moved Cape Verde level on points with group leaders Burkina Faso, and confirmed both nations’ qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The top two from the group qualify and Cape Verde and Burkina Faso are now both five points ahead of third-placed Togo with only one game remaining.

Torino linked with frontman Duk

Duk was previously capped by Portugal at youth level, but switched his allegiance to Cape Verde last year.

The substitute appearance against Burkina Faso was Duk’s fifth senior cap.

He also featured as a substitute in the 0-0 friendly draw with Morocco on June 12.

Duk has yet to score for Cape Verde, but the striker’s form at Aberdeen has not gone unnoticed – with a host of clubs tracking the 23-year-old with the view to a summer swoop.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Italian club Torino are reportedly keen on bringing Duk to Serie A, while he is also on the radar of Italian top-flight Bologna, the club who signed midfielder Lewis Ferguson from Aberdeen for £3 million last summer.

Premier League Burnley are also understood to be tracking Duk, with Championship Blackburn Rovers and Hull City also reportedly interested in the striker.

Duk is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2025, and it is understood Benfica would be due a sizeable percentage of any deal for the forward.

However, Aberdeen view Duk as a key player for next season when the club will be competing in the group stages of Europe for the first time since 2007-08.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring against Kilmarnock with strike partners Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.

Dons boss Barry Robson bolstered his attacking options last week with the capture of striker Ester Sokler.

Sokler 23. signed on a three-year deal from from Slovenian club NK Radomlje.

