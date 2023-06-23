Aldi to showcase north-east suppliers at Royal Highland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aldi to showcase north-east suppliers at Royal Highland Show

Supermarket giant Aldi to highlight produce from 18 Scottish suppliers including Downies Fish, Kindness Bakery and Angus Soft Fruits from the north-east

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Three food businesses from the north-east of Scotland will take centre stage at this year’s Royal Highland Show, as part of Aldi Scotland’s supplier showcase.

Now in its 201st year, Scotland’s biggest outdoor event will return to the Ingliston showground in Edinburgh to showcase the best of the country’s food, farming, and rural life, and is expected to attract around 200,000 people.

Finest local produce

Aldi will be showcasing 18 of its Scottish suppliers on its stand at Avenue O30(P), giving visitors the chance to sample some of the country’s finest local produce, including from Turriff-based The Kindness Bakery; Downies Fish of Whitehills, near Banff; and Angus Soft Fruits, headquartered in Arbroath.

The Kindness Bakery in Turriff is one of the suppliers to be showcased.

Alan Downie, managing partner at Downies, said: “We are proud to be included in the group of suppliers showcasing products at Aldi’s Royal Highland Show marquee.

“The stand always represents a great celebration of fantastic Scottish produce and we’re looking forward to hearing what visitors have to say about our award-winning Cullen Skink.”

Working in partnership

Mark Kindness, director at Kindness Bakery, said: “At Kindness Bakery we feel we are truly working in partnership with Aldi, and it makes us hugely proud to be able to go into any Aldi store in Scotland and see our products on the shelves.

“Aldi’s ethos of sourcing, supporting and selling Scottish produce is one we greatly admire, and we’re delighted to be sampling our produce with Aldi again at this year’s Royal Highland Show.”

Kindness Bakery will have some of its products to sample.

The leading supplier of berries to UK and European retailers, Angus Soft Fruits will be offering up a range of fresh Scottish berries including strawberries, blackberries and raspberries.

Visitors can also sample Downie’s award-winning Cullen Skink, while Kindness Bakery will be on hand to provide samples from its range of Specially Selected Oatcake Bites, with a choice from Fiery Chilli, Black Pepper and Lockerbie Cheddar.

For anyone not able to make it along this year, all products are available in the supermarket’s 104 Scottish stores.

Downies supplies award-winning Cullen Skink to Aldi.

John Gray, managing director at Angus Soft Fruits, said: “We are very much looking forward to supporting Aldi at this year’s Royal Highland Show by offering visitors a chance to sample our range of delicious Scottish berries grown by our select group of growers.

“We are very proud of the close working relationship we have built with Aldi over the years, and we’re excited to see this relationship continue to go from strength to strength.”

Angus Soft Fruits will also be among the 18 Aldi suppliers on display at The Royal Highland Show.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director of Aldi Scotland, said: “The Royal Highland Show is something we look forward to every year and I am very grateful to our network of suppliers who are supporting us at this year’s event.

“We are very proud of the strong relationship we have built with our Scottish suppliers over the years, which gives our customers the opportunity to purchase high-quality products at everyday low prices.

“I’m sure visitors to the Aldi stand will enjoy the opportunity to sample the best of what Angus Soft Fruits, Downies and Kindness Bakery has to offer this year.”

This year’s Royal Highland Show started on Thursday June 22 and runs until Sunday June 25, at Ingliston, Edinburgh.

Aldi is showing off its Scottish suppliers at The Royal Highland Show. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

