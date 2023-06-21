Goal hero Scott McTominay insists Scotland kept their heads amid rain chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Goal hero Scott McTominay insists Scotland kept their heads amid rain chaos

Scotland midfielder warns the 'job is not done yet' in the Euro 2024 qualification bid despite winning the first four games in their group.

By Sean Wallace
Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates after making it 2-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Goal hero Scott McTominay insists Scotland kept their heads during the rain chaos at Hampden whilst Georgia lost theirs.

Steve Clarke’s squad made history by becoming the first Scotland team to win the first four games of a qualifying campaign.

Scotland top their Euro 2024 qualifying Group A in the race to reach next summer’s finals in Germany.

Goals from McTominay and Callum McGregor maintained the in-form Scots’ 100 per cent record.

Scotland proudly top their group, eight points ahead of second-placed Georgia who have a game in hand.

However the Scots had to battle through a delay of more than 90 minutes as the game was suspended due to heavy rain and a waterlogged pitch.

Scotland were 1-0 up when referee Istvan Vad suspended play as torrential rain battered Hampden.

There was concern the game could be abandoned and potentially played 24 hours later.

After two pitch inspections play finally resumed at 9.33pm, but even then Georgia initially refused to come out.

Scotland’s Callum McGregor celebrates after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

McTominay said: “We kept our heads and they were a bit rattled when they didn’t want to play.

“We kept our concentration, stuck to our game-plan and did really well.

“We wanted to play now – we didn’t want to play tomorrow or another day.

“They kept us going even when it was tough for us and they had more of the ball than we expected.”

Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates after making it 2-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

‘They didn’t want to play’

Scotland went ahead in the sixth minute courtesy of a low 15-yard strike from  McGregor.

However any hope of the Scots maintaining that early momentum were dashed when referee Vad suspended play.

The surface was deep with water with players slipping in puddles and the ball sticking.

Scotland then faced a nervous sweat at the prospect of the game being abandoned and played 24 hours later.

Play finally restarted more than an hour and a half after being suspended.

Pitch staff brush water off the Hampden pitch during a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia. Image: SNS

McTominay said: “In the first few minutes all of the players were saying you can’t play on a pitch like this.

“We scored and then they (Georgia) didn’t want to play and we obviously did because we were winning.

“That is the way it has to be.”

Retaining focus during lengthy delay

The Scots had to endure an extended delay before the game resumed.

McTominay said: “It was more about keeping warm and keeping your mind focused.

“It wasn’t about getting distracted, everyone in the dressing room thought the game would get played and they would clear the pitch.

“That was what happened in the end.

“We thank the fans for staying so long.”

Scotland’s Aaron Hickey and Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action at Hampden. Image: SNS

‘The job is not done’

The in-form Scots are also nine points ahead of giants Spain, who have played two games fewer.

With the top two teams qualifying for Euro 2024 Scotland have taken a huge step towards the finals in Germany.

Referee Istvan Vad speaks to Scotland captain Andy Robertson and Georgia captain Guram Kashia. Image: SNS

McTominay said: “We knew this game would be really important after the win in Norway.

“We had to win against Georgia. It wasn’t a time to rest.

“When we come back for the next camp we will look to build on that.

“The job is not done. Until we have definite qualification we are just going to go about our jobs.

“We’ve got a really good group in there – probably one of the best I have seen in terms of the lads being together and fighting for each other.

“We showed that in Norway when everyone was off the bench screaming after Kenny scored the winner.

“It is different class.”

