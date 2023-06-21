Goal hero Scott McTominay insists Scotland kept their heads amid rain chaos

Goal hero Scott McTominay insists Scotland kept their heads during the rain chaos at Hampden whilst Georgia lost theirs.

Steve Clarke’s squad made history by becoming the first Scotland team to win the first four games of a qualifying campaign.

Scotland top their Euro 2024 qualifying Group A in the race to reach next summer’s finals in Germany.

Goals from McTominay and Callum McGregor maintained the in-form Scots’ 100 per cent record.

Scotland proudly top their group, eight points ahead of second-placed Georgia who have a game in hand.

However the Scots had to battle through a delay of more than 90 minutes as the game was suspended due to heavy rain and a waterlogged pitch.

Scotland were 1-0 up when referee Istvan Vad suspended play as torrential rain battered Hampden.

There was concern the game could be abandoned and potentially played 24 hours later.

After two pitch inspections play finally resumed at 9.33pm, but even then Georgia initially refused to come out.

McTominay said: “We kept our heads and they were a bit rattled when they didn’t want to play.

“We kept our concentration, stuck to our game-plan and did really well.

“We wanted to play now – we didn’t want to play tomorrow or another day.

“They kept us going even when it was tough for us and they had more of the ball than we expected.”

‘They didn’t want to play’

Scotland went ahead in the sixth minute courtesy of a low 15-yard strike from McGregor.

However any hope of the Scots maintaining that early momentum were dashed when referee Vad suspended play.

The surface was deep with water with players slipping in puddles and the ball sticking.

Scotland then faced a nervous sweat at the prospect of the game being abandoned and played 24 hours later.

Play finally restarted more than an hour and a half after being suspended.

McTominay said: “In the first few minutes all of the players were saying you can’t play on a pitch like this.

“We scored and then they (Georgia) didn’t want to play and we obviously did because we were winning.

“That is the way it has to be.”

Make that a 5th goal of the campaign for Scott McTominay! 🙌 He LOVES scoring at Hampden and Scotland are now well and truly in control of this one 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#EURO2024 | #SCOGEO | @ScotlandNT | @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/0SsMOmOc5g — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 20, 2023

Retaining focus during lengthy delay

The Scots had to endure an extended delay before the game resumed.

McTominay said: “It was more about keeping warm and keeping your mind focused.

“It wasn’t about getting distracted, everyone in the dressing room thought the game would get played and they would clear the pitch.

“That was what happened in the end.

“We thank the fans for staying so long.”

‘The job is not done’

The in-form Scots are also nine points ahead of giants Spain, who have played two games fewer.

With the top two teams qualifying for Euro 2024 Scotland have taken a huge step towards the finals in Germany.

McTominay said: “We knew this game would be really important after the win in Norway.

“We had to win against Georgia. It wasn’t a time to rest.

“When we come back for the next camp we will look to build on that.

“The job is not done. Until we have definite qualification we are just going to go about our jobs.

“We’ve got a really good group in there – probably one of the best I have seen in terms of the lads being together and fighting for each other.

“We showed that in Norway when everyone was off the bench screaming after Kenny scored the winner.

“It is different class.”