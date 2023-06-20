Rampant Scotland overcome chaotic rain delay to move a step closer to Euro 2024 qualification with win against Georgia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rampant Scotland overcome chaotic rain delay to move a step closer to Euro 2024 qualification with win against Georgia

Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifier with Georgia at Hampden was threatened with abandonment due to heavy rain with two pitch inspections and a delay of more than 90 minutes before play resumed.

By Sean Wallace
Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

Scotland took another massive step towards Euro 2024 qualification with a 2-0 victory against Georgia in atrocious conditions.

Steve Clarke’s rampant squad wrote their name in the nation’s history book by becoming the first Scotland team to win the opening four fixtures of a qualifying campaign.

Group leaders Scotland maintained their 100 per cent start to the qualifying campaign courtesy of goals from Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay.

It is the first time Scotland have scored two or more goals in four consecutive matches since September 1983.

Scotland are in control of Group A and proudly top the group on 12 points, a massive eight points ahead of second-placed Georgia who have a game in hand.

The Scots are nine points ahead of giants Spain, who have two games in hand having not played this week due to their run to the Nations League title.

With the top two teams qualifying for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany the Tartan Army can, barring a complete collapse completely at odds with current form, start digging out their passports.

Something special is happening with Clarke’s Scots and even the chaos of a delay in excess of 90 minutes couldn’t derail that.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates after making it 2-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

Fears match could be abandoned

There was a fear the game would be abandoned due to heavy torrential rain with referee István Vad suspending play soon after McGregor fired Scotland ahead in the sixth minute.

With the ball holding up in water and players splashing through puddles and losing their footing it was farcical and dangerous.

Referee Vad made two separate pitch inspections before finally giving the go ahead.

Scotland’s Aaron Hickey and Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action at Hampden. Image: SNS

McGregor fires Scots into early lead

During the pre-match anthems ground-staff were desperately brushing water off the pitch. It was maximum effort for little reward.

Despite the extremely testing conditions Scotland went ahead in the sixth minute when John McGinn’s corner was headed down by Lyndon Dykes.

McGregor was quickest to react and raced onto the header to unleash a low 15-yard right footed drive beyond the keeper.

Scotland’s Callum McGregor celebrates after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

The battle to save the Euro qualifier

If Scotland hoped to get any momentum from that early goal it was dashed by the elements.

Soon after, following discussions with the match commander, coaches and players referee Vad suspended play.

It was the right call. It was too dangerous to continue and the rain was showing little sign of letting up.

A pitch inspection was then confirmed for 20 minutes later as ground-staff furiously worked on brushing off the surface water in a bid to save the match.

UEFA rules state that if abandoned the game could be played the next day, if necessary at an alternative venue and without fans.

If a match cannot be rescheduled the next day, the UEFA administration fixes a new date, during or as close as possible to the international match calendar window concerned.

Pitch staff try to clear the water off the park during Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Georgia. Image: SNS

Georgians refuse to come out

The pitch still wasn’t playable after 20 minutes and a further inspection was set for 15 minutes later.

Thankfully at the second time of asking Hampden’s surface was deemed playable and the players were given 10 minutes to warm up before a scheduled 9.15pm resumption.

However the chaos and uncertainty didn’t end there.

Referee Istvan Vad speaks to Scotland captain Andy Robertson and Georgia captain Guram Kashia. Image: SNS

After the warm-up the Scots were left waiting frustrated on the pitch as Georgia refused to come out.

Kick-off was again delayed by another 15 minutes.

When the Georgian team did finally walk onto the pitch they were greeted with a chorus of boos by the Tartan Army.

Finally at 9.33pm, one hour 41 minutes after the game was suspended, play resumed.

Scotland’s Ryan Porteous and Georgia’s Luka Gagnidze. Image: SNS

McTominay doubles Scots’ advantage

In the 16th minute Dykes met a Kieran Tierney cross at the back post but his six yard header went just wide.

Georgian danger man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who won the Serie A title with Napoli, fired a shot well wide from 25 yards with a speculative shot.

In the 44th minute a low 15 yard drive by Scott McTominay was tipped inches wide by keeper Mamardashvili.

However McTominay did net in the 47th minute when firing a low shot into the far corner.

In the 59th minute Otar Kiteishvili unleashed a vicious 25 yard drive but it flew over Angus Gunn’s goal.

Deep into injury time Georgia were awarded a penalty following a VAR review for hand ball by Aaron Hickey.

However Kvaratskhelia blasted high over the bar.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates after making it 2-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

SCOTLAND (5-3-2): Gunn 7; Hickey 7, Porteous 7, Hendry 7, Tierney 7 (Souttar 77), Robertson 8; McTominay 7, Gilmour 7 (McLean 86), McGregor 7 (Jack 77); McGinn 7 (Christie 90+2), Dykes 7 (Nisbet 77).

Subs not used: Kelly, Clark, Shankland, Cooper, Armstrong, Ferguson, Taylor.

GEORGIA (3-5-2): Mamardashvili 6; Kakabadze 6, Kashia 6, Kvirkvelia 6; Gagnidze 6, Dvali 4 (Gocholeishviliat 56), Kvekveskiri 6, Kiteishvili 4 (Zivzivadze 55) , Lobzhanidze 6 (Davitashviliat 64); Mikautadze 6, Kvaratskhelia 6

Subs not used:  Loria, Gugeshashvili, Gvelesiani, Kvilitaia, Lochoshvili, Azarov, Shengelia, Chakvetadze, Altunashvili.

Referee: István Vad

Man of the Match: Andy Robertson (Scotland)

