Rampant Scotland overcome chaotic rain delay to move a step closer to Euro 2024 qualification with win against Georgia

Scotland took another massive step towards Euro 2024 qualification with a 2-0 victory against Georgia in atrocious conditions.

Steve Clarke’s rampant squad wrote their name in the nation’s history book by becoming the first Scotland team to win the opening four fixtures of a qualifying campaign.

Group leaders Scotland maintained their 100 per cent start to the qualifying campaign courtesy of goals from Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay.

It is the first time Scotland have scored two or more goals in four consecutive matches since September 1983.

Scotland are in control of Group A and proudly top the group on 12 points, a massive eight points ahead of second-placed Georgia who have a game in hand.

The Scots are nine points ahead of giants Spain, who have two games in hand having not played this week due to their run to the Nations League title.

With the top two teams qualifying for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany the Tartan Army can, barring a complete collapse completely at odds with current form, start digging out their passports.

Something special is happening with Clarke’s Scots and even the chaos of a delay in excess of 90 minutes couldn’t derail that.

Fears match could be abandoned

There was a fear the game would be abandoned due to heavy torrential rain with referee István Vad suspending play soon after McGregor fired Scotland ahead in the sixth minute.

With the ball holding up in water and players splashing through puddles and losing their footing it was farcical and dangerous.

Referee Vad made two separate pitch inspections before finally giving the go ahead.

McGregor fires Scots into early lead

During the pre-match anthems ground-staff were desperately brushing water off the pitch. It was maximum effort for little reward.

Despite the extremely testing conditions Scotland went ahead in the sixth minute when John McGinn’s corner was headed down by Lyndon Dykes.

McGregor was quickest to react and raced onto the header to unleash a low 15-yard right footed drive beyond the keeper.

The battle to save the Euro qualifier

If Scotland hoped to get any momentum from that early goal it was dashed by the elements.

Soon after, following discussions with the match commander, coaches and players referee Vad suspended play.

It was the right call. It was too dangerous to continue and the rain was showing little sign of letting up.

A pitch inspection was then confirmed for 20 minutes later as ground-staff furiously worked on brushing off the surface water in a bid to save the match.

UEFA rules state that if abandoned the game could be played the next day, if necessary at an alternative venue and without fans.

If a match cannot be rescheduled the next day, the UEFA administration fixes a new date, during or as close as possible to the international match calendar window concerned.

Georgians refuse to come out

The pitch still wasn’t playable after 20 minutes and a further inspection was set for 15 minutes later.

Thankfully at the second time of asking Hampden’s surface was deemed playable and the players were given 10 minutes to warm up before a scheduled 9.15pm resumption.

However the chaos and uncertainty didn’t end there.

After the warm-up the Scots were left waiting frustrated on the pitch as Georgia refused to come out.

Kick-off was again delayed by another 15 minutes.

When the Georgian team did finally walk onto the pitch they were greeted with a chorus of boos by the Tartan Army.

Finally at 9.33pm, one hour 41 minutes after the game was suspended, play resumed.

McTominay doubles Scots’ advantage

In the 16th minute Dykes met a Kieran Tierney cross at the back post but his six yard header went just wide.

Georgian danger man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who won the Serie A title with Napoli, fired a shot well wide from 25 yards with a speculative shot.

In the 44th minute a low 15 yard drive by Scott McTominay was tipped inches wide by keeper Mamardashvili.

However McTominay did net in the 47th minute when firing a low shot into the far corner.

In the 59th minute Otar Kiteishvili unleashed a vicious 25 yard drive but it flew over Angus Gunn’s goal.

Deep into injury time Georgia were awarded a penalty following a VAR review for hand ball by Aaron Hickey.

However Kvaratskhelia blasted high over the bar.

SCOTLAND (5-3-2): Gunn 7; Hickey 7, Porteous 7, Hendry 7, Tierney 7 (Souttar 77), Robertson 8; McTominay 7, Gilmour 7 (McLean 86), McGregor 7 (Jack 77); McGinn 7 (Christie 90+2), Dykes 7 (Nisbet 77).

Subs not used: Kelly, Clark, Shankland, Cooper, Armstrong, Ferguson, Taylor.

GEORGIA (3-5-2): Mamardashvili 6; Kakabadze 6, Kashia 6, Kvirkvelia 6; Gagnidze 6, Dvali 4 (Gocholeishviliat 56), Kvekveskiri 6, Kiteishvili 4 (Zivzivadze 55) , Lobzhanidze 6 (Davitashviliat 64); Mikautadze 6, Kvaratskhelia 6

Subs not used: Loria, Gugeshashvili, Gvelesiani, Kvilitaia, Lochoshvili, Azarov, Shengelia, Chakvetadze, Altunashvili.

Referee: István Vad

Man of the Match: Andy Robertson (Scotland)