Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic’s former boss hails midfielder as ‘unique’ talent who could thrive in Scotland

Former Hajduk Split B assistant Martin Rafelt managed and coached Dons signing target Teklic at the Croatian club.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.

Aberdeen transfer target Tonio Teklic’s former Hajduk Split coach insists the midfielder is a “unique” talent who could thrive in Scottish football.

The Dons are understood to be leading the race to sign the attacking midfielder from Croatian top-flight club Varazdin.

Teklic has a year left on his contract with Varazdin and scored eight goals in 33 appearances last season.

The 23-year-old was named in the SuperSport HNL (Croatian top-flight) team of the season.

Former Hajduk Split B coach Martin Rafelt managed Teklic for 18 months before the midfielder stepped up to the first team.

He says Teklic excels in manoeuvering out of difficult situations under pressure in games.

Comparison to £65m star Havertz

Rafelt compares the Dons target to German international Kai Havertz in that he such a unique player managers are unsure where to play him to maximise the impact of his abilities.

Havertz is set to undergo a medical with Arsenal this week after agreeing a £65 million move from Chelsea.

Havertz joined Chelsea as an attacking midfielder from Bayern Leverkusen for £71m in 2020, but has mainly been utilised as a centre-forward by the Stamford Bridge club.

Rafelt said: “Tonio’s abilities are unique and it is difficult to compare him to top players.

“It was clear Tonio had the talent and he was playing in the second league in Croatia very early on in his career.

“He was able to dominate games at that level.

“However, is he a Champions League player, Europa League player or an ordinary first league player?

“It is difficult to say what exactly is his best role and his exact potential.

“In top football, you could maybe compare Tonio to Kai Havertz.

“Havertz is also a player where people don’t know where to put him as he is playing sometimes as a striker and sometimes as a midfielder.

Germany’s Kai Havertz, right, attempts a shot at goal in front of Colombia’s Daniel Munoz during an international friendly between Germany and Colombia on June 20, 2023. Image: AP.

“He is obviously comfortable everywhere, but it is difficult to say what his best role is.

“That is because it is quite a unique skill-set that you can get out of pressure and are kind of untouchable on the pitch.

“But is not exactly clear how you will reach your potential.”

Teklic can adapt to Scottish football with technical and physical abilities

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has already raided the overseas market this summer and signed Slovenian Ester Sokler.

Striker Sokler signed a three-year-deal for a six-figure sum from Slovenian club NK Radomlje

New Aberdeen signing Ester Sokler. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Teklic played for Croatian top-flight Hajduk Split from 2017 to 2022 and during that period had loan spells at Varazdin and Hrvatski Dragovoljac.

He made the permanent switch to Varazdin last summer on a two-year contract.

Hajduk Split are reportedly keen on re-signing Telkic, as he is regarded as the talent that got away.

Rafelt is no longer at Hajduk and works as a consultant with a number of clubs.

Former Hajduk Split B assistant manager Rafelt said: “I am not that familiar with Scottish football.

“However, from what I hear it is very physical and long-ball focused.

“Tonio can adapt to a physical environment because of his ability to solve situations on his own.

“He is a technical player and if you put him into situations where everything around him is clear and there is good structure, he can do something.

“Also if you put Tonio into random situations where there is a second ball and he is surrounded by three opponents and it is not clear what to do, then there’s a good chance he will get out of it.

“Athletically he is also strong.”

Teklic’s quick feet

Teklic was a star performer for Varazdin last season and helped the club finish sixth place in the table, missing out on European qualification by just three points.

The midfielder played on both wings for Varazdin and was also given the freedom to play across the forward line.

Rafelt said: “I coached Tonio for one-and-a-half years, although he was changing between the first and second team at that time.

“I don’t make him too much as a winger.

“An attacking midfielder is more of his thing.

“His main asset is that he can move very well and has great control of his body and his legs.

“He is very quick with his steps, moves and ball handling.”

Hopes from 18 to 19 Teklic was going to very top of game

Left-footer Teklic has represented Croatia at under-23, U20, U19 and U18 level.

At 16, in 2015, he signed for Hajduk Split and progressed through the youth set-up to the B-squad and first team.

Rafelt said: “We often used Tonio in a role where he was a little bit further away from goal as an eight or in a diamond, a little bit deeper in midfield.

“There were times when he was 18-19 they were thinking he could be a top talent.

“Tonio has so many assets such as his coordination and technique which are so good.

“And it was a question mark for us about how we could we make the best of that.”

