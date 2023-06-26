Aberdeen linked with summer swoop for Liverpool defender Rhys Williams

Aberdeen have been linked with a summer swoop for Liverpool defender Rhys Williams.

Dons boss Barry Robson is reportedly tracking the 22-year-old former England U21 international centre-back.

Aberdeen have already raided the Anfield club this summer when landing midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a four-year contract.

Relationships are strong between the six times European giants and Aberdeen following the Clarkson deal and the multi-million pound transfer of Calvin Ramsay to Anfield last summer.

Now the Dons are reportedly lining up a move for six foot three inch centre-back Williams who spent last season on loan at Championship Blackpool.

Williams has made 14 starts for the Liverpool first team with a further five appearances off the bench.

Champions League experience

The defender has played in the Champions League for the Anfield club against Ajax, Midtyjlland and Atalanta.

All of those appearances came in the 2020-21 campaign.

Williams has not featured for Liverpool since 2021 and has spent the last two seasons at Blackpool and Swansea on loan.

Williams has three years left on his contract at Anfield.

However Liverpool have reportedly said he can leave this summer if the right offer comes in.

Aberdeen boss Robson is reportedly hopeful the capture of Clarkson on a long-term deal can prove to Williams that Pittodrie is the right move to develop his career.