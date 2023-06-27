Watch: Graeme Shinnie’s top five memorable moments with Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Watch: Graeme Shinnie’s top five memorable moments with Aberdeen

From a goal to help end a 26-year wait for a wait at Ibrox to his double against St Mirren last month that secured a third-place Premiership finish we revisit Graeme Shinnie's most memorable moments for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren.
Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Sean Wallace

Influential midfielder Graeme Shinnie is set to sign a three-year contract to seal his permanent return to Pittodrie.

Shinnie has travelled to the Granite City to finalise his move to home city club Aberdeen having negotiated his exit from League One Wigan Athletic.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is set to make the Scotland international his permanent captain.

Robson handed the skipper’s armband to Shinnie when he took over the managerial role in late January, despite the midfielder only being on loan from Wigan.

Shinnie was key to Aberdeen’s resurgence under Robson to secure a third-placed Premiership finish and European group stage qualification.

Now the 31-year-old is set to lead the Dons’ charge for success on the European and domestic fronts in the upcoming season.

We look at five memorable games by Shinnie for Aberdeen to underline the importance of his signing.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS

Shinnie scores as Ibrox drought ends

Rangers 1 Aberdeen 2 (Scottish Premiership, Wednesday May 17, 2017)

A superb early goal from Shinnie was the catalyst for ending a 26-year win drought at Ibrox.

The midfielder fought to win possession from Josh Windass with the ball bouncing to Andy Considine in the ninth minute.

Defender Considine sparked an attack with a pass to Niall McGinn.

Attacker McGinn then found Shinnie who burst upfield towards goal.

With James Tavernier desperately trying to close him down Shinnie fired a low 15-yard left-footed drive beyond keeper Wes Foderingham to finish the move he started.

Ryan Christie headed Aberdeen into a two goal lead in the 51st minute.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates his goal at Ibrox. Image: SNS

Substitute Martyn Waghorn replied for Rangers before the Dons had Jayden Stockley sent off in injury time for a second booking.

It was Aberdeen’s first win at Ibrox since 1991.

The Dons had all but secured a runners-up spot finish in the Premiership prior to kick-off.

However the win confirmed Aberdeen would finish second to Premiership winners Celtic for the third season running.

Handed the captaincy for cup final

Celtic 2 Aberdeen 1 (Scottish Cup final, Saturday May 27, 2017)

A disappointing outcome at Hampden but the game is significant as it was the first time Shinnie led the Dons out after being confirmed as new captain.

Dons manager Derek McInnes had stripped the captain’s armband from Rangers-bound Ryan Jack in the build up to the final.

He turned to Shinnie to skipper Aberdeen in the Hampden final against Celtic.

The Dons began the final with a bang as Jonny Hayes fired in a superbly controlled volley in the ninth minute.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Jack and Graeme Shinnie dejected at full time of the 2017 Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Celtic were level within two minutes as Stuart Armstrong was given too much time to fire home from the edge of the penalty area.

Aberdeen’s bid to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 was dashed by injury-time heartache.

Tom Rogic fired low past keeper Joe Lewis in time added on as Celtic completed the domestic treble.

Aberdeen finished runners-up to Celtic in the Premiership, League Cup and the Scottish Cup that season.

European screamer against Limassol

Aberdeen 2 Apollon Limassol 1 (Europa League third qualifying round, first leg. Thursday, July 27 2017)

Big players deliver in big games with big goals… step up Shinnie.

Aberdeen were being held 1-1 at Pittodrie by the Cypriot side until the Dons skipper netted a sensational 25-yard thunderbolt.

Shinnie’s memorable long range strike sent Pittodrie into raptures and gave the Dons the upper-hand going into the return leg.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates his goal against Apollon Limassol with Jayden Stockley (top) and Andy Considine (right). Image: SNS

Aberdeen had surged into an early lead when Ryan Christie scored with a header after just four minutes.

Apollon Limassol then netted through Ribeiro Santana in the 59th minute.

Esteban Sachetti was dismissed soon after for the Cypriots.

In the 78th minute Shinnie received a lay-off from Greg Stewart, took a touch then fired an unstoppable left-footed drive beyond the keeper.

Aberdeen would lose the return leg 2-0 in Cyprus to exit the Europa League 3-2 on aggregate.

Deadly double sinks Saints in Perth

St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 2 (Scottish Premiership, Saturday February 23, 2019)

Shinnie netted a double as Aberdeen equalled a club-record seven straight away wins.

The win also moved the Reds to within just two points of second placed Rangers.

Aberdeen needed three points to keep the pressure on the Ibrox club and Shinnie led by example to get the win.

He opened the scoring in the 16th minute when receiving a pass from Dom Ball.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates his second goal in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Shinnie turned sharply to shrug off the attention of Sean Goss and shifted the ball to his right foot before drilling a low 20 yard drive into the far corner.

If Shinnie’s first goal was a cracker his second was even better.

The Reds’ skipper picked up possession deep in his own half then drove upfield at pace in the 75th minute.

Shinnie then fired a 25-yard left-footed strike into the far corner.

Double secures third placed finish

Aberdeen 3 St Mirren 0 (Scottish Premiership, Wednesday May 24, 2023)

Influential skipper Shinnie returned to action having served a controversial four match ban.

The Dons appealed referee Euan Anderson’s decision to send off Shinnie for a challenge on Ross County’s Jack Baldwin during a 1-0 win in Dingwall.

The SFA’s independent appeals panel dismissed the appeal and added an additional match on to what would have been a three-game ban after the panel deemed the appeal to be “frivolous.”

Aberdeen’s request to have Shinnie’s four-game ban reviewed by a new panel was dismissed by the Scottish FA.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates making it 2-0 against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

On his return Shinnie underlined his importance to the team by netting a brace in a win that secured a third-placed finish for Aberdeen.

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson, who has since signed a four-year deal at Pittodrie from Liverpool, curled in a superb free-kick in the 14th minute.

St Mirren were then reduced to 10 men when Thierry Small was red carded for a reckless challenge on Bojan Miovski.

St Mirren keeper Trevor Carson pushed a cross into the path of the onrushing Shinnie in the 43rd minute who headed home.

In the 49th minute Duk broke down the right and fed Ylber Ramadani who then picked out Shinnie in space near the penalty spot.

Shinnie took a touch before firing beyond keeper Carson.

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by John Ross. father and son to climb Ben Nevis in memory of father's brother Picture shows; Sean Redmond and son. unknown. Supplied by Heart Research UK Date; Unknown
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Marshall set a fire, hounded his exes and carried a knife Picture shows; James Marshall Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/06/2023
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Gelling quickly is key for Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray
Buckie councillor John Stuart is concerned care services have to go 'back to basics' to address problems with self-directed support care packages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray's care services going 'back to basics' to solve care package problems
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A stalking victim left unnerved after a man he'd been involved in a financial fallout with repeatedly drove past his home at night has blasted his tormentor's punishment. Leigh Inglis intimidated his victim by repeatedly driving past his Portlethen family home in a bid to alarm him as part of a long-running dispute. The 29-year-old father was caught carrying out his intimidating drive-pasts by his victim's doorbell security camera and due to 'previous animosity between the parties' police were called. Inglis admitted a stalking charge and was fined at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. That's a sentence his victim blasted as 'obviously not fitting' for what his family was put through Picture shows; Leigh Inglis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Stalker's victim says partner left terrified by tormentor's late-night home visits
Sandy Wilson and Gemma Russell found love in their Bridge of Don housing estate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen soulmates selling their two Bridge of Don houses after falling in love
Martin Scott training at Ross County in June 2008. Image: DC Thomson
Gala Fairydean Rovers boss Martin Scott grateful for early learning period at Ross County
Damaged and broken gravestones have been an issue in Tomnahurich cemetery for many years (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Mike Edwards: Current state of once great Inverness cemetery is unforgivable
DeltaTek founder and chief executive Tristam Horn at the company's new HQ. Image: think PR
Newly acquired DeltaTek moves into new site in Aberdeen