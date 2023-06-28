Graeme Shinnie returns home after completing move to Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson believes Graeme Shinnie is back where he belongs after the former Don completed his return to Pittodrie.

The 31 year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Dons after leaving English League One side Wigan Athletic.

Dons boss Robson is thrilled to have made Shinnie his fourth signing of the summer.

The Aberdeen manager said: “Graeme is a captain, a real leader and is Aberdeen through and through.

“We’re absolutely delighted to get him back. This is where he belongs and his impact on the team and club last year was there for all to see.

“He is well aware of the level of expectation at this club and his wealth of experience will be a major advantage as we head into a busy season.”

‘I feel like I am back home again’

Shinnie, was appointed club captain in his first spell at Pittodrie prior to the Scottish Cup final in 2017, left Aberdeen for Derby County in the summer of 2019.

He returned to the club in January on loan from the Latics and was appointed captain by Robson when he replaced Jim Goodwin as manager.

Former Caley Thistle captain Shinnie went on to play a key role in helping the Dons secure a third place finish and scored twice in the 3-0 win against St Mirren which secured third place in the Premiership.

Shinnie, a fans’ favourite, is delighted to be back at Pittodrie.

He said: “My full focus was always on returning here. It’s a club I love. I feel like I am back home again.

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead.

“It’s going to be tough but we’re building a squad now that is going to be ready for what lies ahead and being able to play in the group stages of a European competition is something I’ve always wanted so there are exciting times ahead.

“I think the bond I’ve got here with the fans is amazing and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch at Pittodrie again and have them cheering us on.

“But it’s important we get ready in pre-season and come together again as a club and perform as well as we can next season.”