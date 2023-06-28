Graeme Shinnie returns home after completing move to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graeme Shinnie returns home after completing move to Aberdeen

Midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the Dons after leaving Wigan Athletic.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson believes Graeme Shinnie is back where he belongs after the former Don completed his return to Pittodrie.

The 31 year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Dons after leaving English League One side Wigan Athletic.

Dons boss Robson is thrilled to have made Shinnie his fourth signing of the summer.

The Aberdeen manager said: “Graeme is a captain, a real leader and is Aberdeen through and through.

“We’re absolutely delighted to get him back. This is where he belongs and his impact on the team and club last year was there for all to see.

“He is well aware of the level of expectation at this club and his wealth of experience will be a major advantage as we head into a busy season.”

‘I feel like I am back home again’

Shinnie, was appointed club captain in his first spell at Pittodrie prior to the Scottish Cup final in 2017, left Aberdeen for Derby County in the summer of 2019.

He returned to the club in January on loan from the Latics and was appointed captain by Robson when he replaced Jim Goodwin as manager.

Former Caley Thistle captain Shinnie went on to play a key role in helping the Dons secure a third place finish and scored twice in the 3-0 win against St Mirren which secured third place in the Premiership.

Shinnie, a fans’ favourite, is delighted to be back at Pittodrie.

He said: “My full focus was always on returning here. It’s a club I love. I feel like I am back home again.

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead.

“It’s going to be tough but we’re building a squad now that is going to be ready for what lies ahead and being able to play in the group stages of a European competition is something I’ve always wanted so there are exciting times ahead.

“I think the bond I’ve got here with the fans is amazing and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch at Pittodrie again and have them cheering us on.

“But it’s important we get ready in pre-season and come together again as a club and perform as well as we can next season.”

Watch: Graeme Shinnie’s top five memorable moments with Aberdeen

