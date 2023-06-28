Woman, 58, dead and man arrested after Peterhead police incident

A 58-year-old woman has died following an incident at a Peterhead property.

Police and paramedics were called to the town’s Catto Drive shortly after 6pm on Tuesday due to concerns for a female.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman within the residential property.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The residential street was sealed off by police tape, near Crossfolds Crescent, as officers carried out inquiries in the area.

This morning, officers continue to stand guard outside the property as investigations continue.

Investigation at ‘early stage’

Police confirmed inquiries into the incident are at an early stage.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of concern for a 58-year-old woman at an address on Catto Drive in Peterhead shortly after 6.15pm on Tuesday, June 27.

“She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“There is no risk to the wider public and inquiries to establish the full circumstances are at an early stage.”