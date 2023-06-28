Sean Wallace: Graeme Shinnie will be Aberdeen’s inspiration and a key signing for Barry Robson’s bid for success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Graeme Shinnie will be Aberdeen’s inspiration and a key signing for Barry Robson’s bid for success

Aberdeen supporters chant underlines the vital bond the passionate midfielder has forged with the Red Army.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates a win against Dundee United in March. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Signing Graeme Shinnie on a permanent deal will be the vital component in Aberdeen’s bid for success in Europe and Scotland.

The influential midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the Dons having thrashed out his exit from English League One side Wigan Athletic.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has handed Shinnie the captaincy on a permanent basis.

The 31-year-old was skipper for the second half of last season during his loan spell from Wigan and led the Dons to a third-placed Premiership finish.

A successful club needs an inspirational captain who leads by example both on and off the pitch.

A skipper who embodies the beliefs and ambitions of the club and also forges a unity and connection with the fanbase.

Shinnie is that captain.

Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren.
He not only drives on his team-mates he mobilises the fanbase.

When intensity is dropping Shinnie will rev up the Dons and ignite the fans.

It is a unity of support and players that could be the key to bringing silverware to Pittodrie for the first time since 2o14.

Aberdeen supporters chant “Graeme Shinnie, he’s one of our own” because they recognise he has the same passion for the club as they do.

They acknowledge the midfielder is completely driven to bring success to Pittodrie.

Fans instinctively know when a player loves the club as much as they do.

Supporters know when Shinnie grabs the club’s badge as a mark of his passion for Aberdeen he means it.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates making it 2-0 against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

They know the Aberdeen born midfielder possesses the same hunger, desire and love for the club as they do.

Which is why signing Shinnie on a permanent deal is an absolutely fundamental component of Robson’s summer squad rebuild.

Signing Leighton Clarkson on a four-year deal was a major transfer coup from the Dons.

However Shinnie’s permanent capture is the most important signing of the summer as he is the beating heart of the club.

He also has the footballing quality to go with the leadership, passion and drive.

Shinnie captained Aberdeen in cup finals and Europe when previously at Pittodrie before transferring to England in 2019.

The hope within Pittodrie will be that he can join the list of legendary Aberdeen captains who have lifted a trophy with the club.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Russell Anderson was the last Aberdeen captain to lift silverware when leading the Dons to League Cup glory in 2014.

The parallels between Anderson and Shinnie are clear as both were born and raised in Aberdeen and returned to their home city club for another spell after time in England.

All that is missing for Shinnie is to join Anderson in lifting a trophy with the Reds.

Thankfully the ridiculously harsh ban inflicted by the SFA on Shinnie late last season did not deter him from returning to Scotland.

A VAR review of a tackle by Shinnie where the midfielder clearly won the ball in a 50-50 challenge with Ross County’s Jack Baldwin resulted in a red card.

After the referee had given no foul.

Graeme Shinnie’s challenge on Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS

The SFA’s independent appeals panel dismissed the Dons’ appeal on the red card.

Then added insult to injury by adding an additional match on to what would have been a three-game ban after the panel deemed the appeal to be “frivolous”.

To the Dons’ relief that experience with the lengthy ban has not put Shinnie off a return to Scotland.

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock

Craig Brown – a hero in football and in life

Scottish football is in mourning following the death of former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown.

People say you should never meet your heroes as they will only let you down.

Not Craig. He was a hero to me long before I first met him because he led Scotland to Euro 96 and the 98 World Cup.

However when I got to know Craig following his appointment as Aberdeen manager he also became a hero for who he was.

I always felt happier after a chat with Craig as he was so friendly, funny and open.

Craig loved football but he also loved life and that was infectious.

Christmas 2011 was my first with my son who was only four months old.

Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown who has passed away at the age of 82. Image: Jim Irvine DCT Media

That morning I awoke to a text message from Craig wishing me a wonderful first Christmas with Josh.

He knew my son’s name and that it was his first Christmas.

That was Craig. He not only took the time to know about your life but he also cared about it.

I remember on one occasion I called Craig while he was Dons boss for an update on squad and transfer matters.

There was no reply and Craig hadn’t got back to me by the time I went to bed at around 11pm, which was unlike him.

Craig always answered or returned a call.

I awoke to a voice message in the morning from Craig apologising for not calling earlier as had been at an evening event that had just finished.

Craig Brown salutes the fans at full time after a win in his last game in charge at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He had called at around midnight. Craig left a 10 minute message giving squad updates and finally said ‘here’s a line for yourself’  – a news story on the Dons.

To preview Euro 2020 I called Craig for a chat about the finals, particularly opponents Croatia.

As was often the case the call lasted more than an hour – a joy with Craig’s superb stories.

He then said ‘I’ve got a bonus ball for you’ and proceeded to walk for the next few minutes to a cafe as we continued to chat on the phone.

‘Here’s an extra line for you. He played for Dinamo Zagreb’ said Craig, who handed the phone to the barista, a former Croatia youth international.

Craig Brown during his time as Scotland manager. Image: SNS

Dons close in on Liverpool defender

Aberdeen are leading the race to sign Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on loan.

The 22-year-old looks set to go out on loan from the six-time European champions and the Dons are favourites to land him.

Williams has played 19 times for the Liverpool first team, 14 of them starts.

Aberdeen target Rhys Williams
Aberdeen target Rhys Williams had a spell on loan at Blackpool last season. Image: Shutterstock.

However he has not played for Liverpool since 2021 although he was in squads as an unused substitute in the second half of last season.

The 22-year-old would be a strong addition to Barry Robson’s squad.

