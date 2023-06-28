Aberdeen sign Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on season-long loan

Aberdeen have secured Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams on a season-long loan from the Anfield club.

The 22-year-old defender has made 19 appearances for the six-time European champions, with 15 starts.

Williams also has Champions League experience having played in six group stage games in the 2020-21 campaign.

The defender is the second capture from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen also secured midfielder Leighton Clarkson from the Anfield club on a four-year deal.

Dons boss Barry Robson is delighted to land such a highly rated player.

Robson said: “Coming from Liverpool, Rhys joins us with a great pedigree.

“He’s athletic, tall and we think we can improve him and give him the platform to continue his development.

“I’ve no doubt he’ll become a real asset for the team.

“We’ve developed a good understanding with Liverpool, and I think they trust us with their players.

“The squad is starting to take shape now ahead of what will be a busy season.

“That said, we have still got a lot of work to do, and I expect the next few weeks will be busy with more new arrivals.”

Williams delighted to join Aberdeen

Williams is Aberdeen’s second signing today having already secured Graeme Shinnie on a three-year contract.

Towering in at 6ft 5in centre back Williams has had previous loan loan spells with Blackpool and Swansea .

He arrives at Pittodrie to link up with his former team-mate, Clarkson, who he played alongside in the youth ranks at Liverpool.

Williams revealed Clarkson gave the Dons a glowing assessment prior to his loan deal.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be here.

“When I knew there was an opportunity to come to Aberdeen on loan I spoke to Leighton and he couldn’t speak highly enough about his experience.

“I actually met some of the boys during the summer so there will be a few familiar faces in the dressing room which I’m sure will help me settle quickly.

“There’s a lot to look forward to this season, particularly with European football, and I can’t wait to get started and show everyone what I am capable of.”