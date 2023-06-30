Barry Robson: Anthony Stewart and Vicente Besuijen will get chance to impress in pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson: Anthony Stewart and Vicente Besuijen will get chance to impress in pre-season

Fromer Dons captain Stewart and winger Besuijen will be given the chance to salvage their Aberdeen careers during pre-season after returning from loan spells.

By Sean Wallace
Anthony Stewart stretches during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29, Image: SNS
Anthony Stewart stretches during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29, Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists Anthony Stewart and Vicente Besuijen will be given the chance to impress in pre-season.

Both players were sent out on loan last season and reported back to Pittodrie this week.

The Dons boss confirmed both will be given the opportunity to salvage their Dons careers and push to get back into his first team plans.

Stewart was sent out on loan to League One MK Dons by Robson just days after he took on the managerial role in late January.

Robson also stripped the defender of the club captaincy and handed it to Graeme Shinnie, despite the midfielder only being on loan from Wigan.

Shinnie this week sealed his permanent return to Pittodrie having left Wigan and signed a three-year contract with Aberdeen.

Scotland international Shinnie will remain as Aberdeen captain.

Stewart’s time as captain suffered a disappointing end as he received a straight red in the 2-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers in January.

He then skippered the Dons under former boss Jim Goodwin in the run of humiliating losses to Hibs (6-0), Hearts (5-0) and sixth tier Darvel in January.

Defender Anthony Stewart during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29, 2023. Image: SNS

‘The opportunity to perform’

Winger Besuijen was sent on loan to Dutch top flight club Excelsior in January but the deal was completed before Robson took over as manager.

Besuijen previously admitted he would not have went on loan if he knew Goodwin was set to leave Pittodrie.

Winger Vicente Besuijen (L) and Leighton Clarkson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29. Image: SNS

Asked what his message to the players returning from loan spells is, Robson said: “Just come in and work hard.

“You have got the opportunity to perform in pre-season for myself and my staff.

“They are all good boys who are willing and wanting to do well.

“They came back in good shape.”

Anthony Stewart during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29, 2023. Image: SNS

‘There is competition for places’

Aberdeen begin their Premiership campaign with an away trip at Livingston on August 5, and both Stewart and Besuijen will be fighting for a slot in the squad.

Centre-back Stewart suffered an injury early in his loan spell at MK Dons before making his debut.

Ultimately he managed just five appearances for the club who were relegated to League Two on the final game of the season.

Stewart, 30, has a season left on his contract with Aberdeen.

Besuijen was a high profile signing from ADO Den Haag in January 2022, penning a four-and-a-half-year contract under Stephen Glass.

Vicente Besuijen during an Aberdeen training session this week. at Cormack Park, Image: SNS

The winger began last season strongly under Goodwin, scoring seven goals in the opening four months.

However he fell out of the starting line-up and was then sent on loan to Rotterdam based Excelsior in January, who had an option to buy Besuijen.

The 22-year-old made just two appearances for Excelsior before suffering a hamstring injury.

Besuijen returned to Scotland last season to undergo his rehabilitation at Aberdeen.

He has another three years remaining on his Aberdeen contract.

Vicente Besuijen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29, 2023. Image: SNS

Robson said: “It is the same with everyone else, there is competition for places here.

“Everyone is going to need to work hard every day and everybody is going to need to perform.

“And if you don’t you will find yourself not in the team.”

Barry Robson (R) and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29, Image: SNS

Robson on transfer business so far

Aberdeen returned for pre-season training on Wednesday and will fly out to Portugal this weekend for a warm weather camp.

Robson has made five signings so far in the transfer window – with more to come.

He has already secured Leighton Clarkson on a four-year deal from Liverpool.

New Aberdeen signing Rhys Williams during training. Image: SNS

Skipper Graeme Shinnie signed on a three-year deal after leaving Wigan Athletic.

Striker Ester Sokler also joined until 2026 from Slovenian club NK Radomlje.

Right-back Nicky Devlin penned a two-year contract following the expiration of his contract with Livingston.

Liverpool’s England U21 international centre-back Rhys Williams was this week secured on a season-long loan.

New Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler has signed a three year deal. Image: SNS

Robson said: “There has been a bigger turnaround this summer than I would like.

“However the business we have done so far has been excellent.

“The players we have managed to get in have been the type of player we want at this club.

“That’s where we want to keep going.

“We want to keep pushing with that.

“First and foremost players need to have energy and want to play and win.

“That is the type of player we are looking at.”

