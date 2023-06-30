Barry Robson: Anthony Stewart and Vicente Besuijen will get chance to impress in pre-season

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists Anthony Stewart and Vicente Besuijen will be given the chance to impress in pre-season.

Both players were sent out on loan last season and reported back to Pittodrie this week.

The Dons boss confirmed both will be given the opportunity to salvage their Dons careers and push to get back into his first team plans.

Stewart was sent out on loan to League One MK Dons by Robson just days after he took on the managerial role in late January.

Robson also stripped the defender of the club captaincy and handed it to Graeme Shinnie, despite the midfielder only being on loan from Wigan.

Shinnie this week sealed his permanent return to Pittodrie having left Wigan and signed a three-year contract with Aberdeen.

Scotland international Shinnie will remain as Aberdeen captain.

Stewart’s time as captain suffered a disappointing end as he received a straight red in the 2-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers in January.

He then skippered the Dons under former boss Jim Goodwin in the run of humiliating losses to Hibs (6-0), Hearts (5-0) and sixth tier Darvel in January.

‘The opportunity to perform’

Winger Besuijen was sent on loan to Dutch top flight club Excelsior in January but the deal was completed before Robson took over as manager.

Besuijen previously admitted he would not have went on loan if he knew Goodwin was set to leave Pittodrie.

Asked what his message to the players returning from loan spells is, Robson said: “Just come in and work hard.

“You have got the opportunity to perform in pre-season for myself and my staff.

“They are all good boys who are willing and wanting to do well.

“They came back in good shape.”

‘There is competition for places’

Aberdeen begin their Premiership campaign with an away trip at Livingston on August 5, and both Stewart and Besuijen will be fighting for a slot in the squad.

Centre-back Stewart suffered an injury early in his loan spell at MK Dons before making his debut.

Ultimately he managed just five appearances for the club who were relegated to League Two on the final game of the season.

Stewart, 30, has a season left on his contract with Aberdeen.

Besuijen was a high profile signing from ADO Den Haag in January 2022, penning a four-and-a-half-year contract under Stephen Glass.

The winger began last season strongly under Goodwin, scoring seven goals in the opening four months.

However he fell out of the starting line-up and was then sent on loan to Rotterdam based Excelsior in January, who had an option to buy Besuijen.

The 22-year-old made just two appearances for Excelsior before suffering a hamstring injury.

Besuijen returned to Scotland last season to undergo his rehabilitation at Aberdeen.

He has another three years remaining on his Aberdeen contract.

Robson said: “It is the same with everyone else, there is competition for places here.

“Everyone is going to need to work hard every day and everybody is going to need to perform.

“And if you don’t you will find yourself not in the team.”

Robson on transfer business so far

Aberdeen returned for pre-season training on Wednesday and will fly out to Portugal this weekend for a warm weather camp.

Robson has made five signings so far in the transfer window – with more to come.

He has already secured Leighton Clarkson on a four-year deal from Liverpool.

Skipper Graeme Shinnie signed on a three-year deal after leaving Wigan Athletic.

Striker Ester Sokler also joined until 2026 from Slovenian club NK Radomlje.

Right-back Nicky Devlin penned a two-year contract following the expiration of his contract with Livingston.

Liverpool’s England U21 international centre-back Rhys Williams was this week secured on a season-long loan.

Robson said: “There has been a bigger turnaround this summer than I would like.

“However the business we have done so far has been excellent.

“The players we have managed to get in have been the type of player we want at this club.

“That’s where we want to keep going.

“We want to keep pushing with that.

“First and foremost players need to have energy and want to play and win.

“That is the type of player we are looking at.”