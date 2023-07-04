SPFL Trust Trophy: 2023/24 draw sends Aberdeen colts to Brora Rangers in first round for FOURTH successive edition of tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

SPFL Trust Trophy: 2023/24 draw sends Aberdeen colts to Brora Rangers in first round for FOURTH successive edition of tournament

North sides who compete in the competition informally known as the Challenge Cup have discovered their draws for the first and second round.

By Ryan Cryle
The SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.
The SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s B team will head to Brora Rangers in the SPFL Trust Trophy – with the sides drawn together in the first round of the Challenge Cup for the FOURTH edition on the bounce.

Last term, Highland League Brora ran out 2-0 winners at Dudgeon Park thanks to goals from Jordan MacRae and Andy Macrae.

The season prior, the Dons colts won 1-0 at the same venue, with Michael Ruth’s goal kick-starting a run in the competition which saw the young Reds knock out Championship Arbroath on penalties before losing out in the third round to Hamilton Accies.

Early in the 2019/20 campaign, Brora routed Aberdeen B 6-0 in Sutherland.

The draw for the first and second round of the 2023/24 SPFL Trust Trophy was held at Hampden on Tuesday, with both rounds split into regionalised north and south sections.

Elsewhere in the north section of the first round – with the ties to be played on Tuesday, August 1 or Wednesday, August 2 – League Two Elgin City will take on Premiership St Johnstone’s colts team.

Highland League winners Brechin City welcome Hearts B, while runners-up Buckie Thistle head to Dundee B, and Hibernian B will host Formartine United,

Last term, both Brechin and Buckie made it to the third stage of the tournament, with City landing a plum tie at Championship Caley Thistle and the Jags taking on Northern Irish outfit Linfield at Victoria Park.

If they are to scale those heights again, they will not only need to come through their first round matches, but also navigate through the second stage.

The second round – to be played on Tuesday, August 15 or Wednesday, August 16 – will see now-League Two Peterhead enter the competition and play the winner of Brora v Aberdeen B.

Hamilton won the 2022/23 edition of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

North section draw for the SPFL Trust Trophy 2023/24:

First round (to be played Tuesday or Wednesday, August 1/2) –

Elgin City v St Johnstone B

Hibernian B v Formartine United

Brora Rangers v Aberdeen B (played before?)

Dundee B v Buckie Thistle

Brechin City v Hearts B

Second round (to be played Tuesday or Wednesday, August 15/16) –

Brechin/Hearts v Hibs B/Formartine

Elgin/St Johnstone B v Forfar Athletic

Brora/Aberdeen B v Peterhead

Dundee B/Buckie v East Fife

More from Press and Journal

Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney council votes to explore 'alternative governance' after losing faith in UK and Scottish…
Protestors for trans rights at Castlegate in Aberdeen.
Trans training for Aberdeen teachers after reports of pupils being 'dead named'
John McDonald - Managing director of Opito UK
Opito boss John McDonald to step down after six years at the helm
Jay Blades sitting down outside a beach hut.
'Luxury' Sandhaven eco glamping pod to feature on Channel 4's Britain's Best Beach Huts
Roy "Chubby" Brown's show in Strathpeffer has been cancelled. Image: PA
Roy 'Chubby' Brown show at Strathpeffer Pavilion cancelled after 'booking misjudgment'
CR007534 STOCK Action pics from the Highland League game of the day between Formartine United and Brora Rangers Formartine United's Mark Gallagher Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............27/08/22
Cove Rangers linked with Formartine United's Mark Gallagher
UHI North Highland college in Thurso.
UHI North, West and Hebrides merger approved by Scottish Government
Alexander Martin Hind.
Pensioners' retirement dream in tatters after conman takes £158,000 savings
West Highland Hotel in Mallaig, Lochaber
First-time buyers struggling in Lochaber as housing shortage bites
Struan Mackie and Alex MacDonald, of North Point Distillery.
How Caithness is conquering world of food and drink