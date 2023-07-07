Veteran keeper Joe Lewis to leave Aberdeen

Veteran keeper Joe Lewis admits calling time on his Aberdeen career is “emotional” and he is “enormously proud” to have played for the club.

Former captain Lewis will leave Aberdeen after seven years at the club.

The 35-year-old played 271 times for the Dons, following his move from Fulham in 2016.

Manager Barry Robson hailed former Aberdeen skipper Lewis as a “colossal figure” and “outstanding keeper”.

Aberdeen this week completed the signing of keeper Ross Doohan on a two-year contract from English League Two club Forest Green Rovers.

Doohan, 25, jetted in to Portugal to pen the contract yesterday.

Lewis was first choice keeper for six years at Pittodrie, but Dutchman Kelle Roos took that No.1 spot last season.

Lewis said: “I’ve got so many good memories here at Aberdeen, both on and off the field, and I’ve made many friends within the club.

“So it feels quite emotional to be moving.

“I have no regrets; I’ve always tried my hardest every time I wore the shirt.

“I’m enormously proud to have captained the club and played as many games as I did.”

Joe Lewis thanks Aberdeen supporters

Lewis made his Aberdeen debut in a Europa League qualifier against Luxembourg’s Fola Esch in summer 2016.

He was the Dons No.1 for six years – but found first-team football difficult to come by last season due to the form of Roos.

Lewis thanked the Aberdeen fans for backing him during his time at the club.

He believes he is leaving with the Dons in a “fantastic place” with European group stage action guaranteed in the upcoming season.

Lewis had a year left on his Aberdeen contract.

In 2019, he signed a five-year contract extension tying him to the Dons until summer 2024.

Lewis said: “The supporters took to me immediately and during the last seven years have stuck with me through thick and thin, so I’d sincerely like to thank them.

“The people of Aberdeen in general have been so welcoming to my family, so whilst we’ll be leaving the city, we won’t be strangers.

“The club is in a fantastic place right now.

“There is a lot to look forward too and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point this season to support the boys.”

‘A colossal figure at the club’

Former Aberdeen captain Lewis was involved in three national cup finals while with the club – in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Unfortunately the Dons lost all three finals.

Lewis was named in the PFA Scotland team of the season in 2016-2017.

Aberdeen manager Robson paid tribute to the keeper, who he hailed as a leader on and off the pitch.

Robson said: “Joe has been a colossal figure at the club for many years and he can be extremely proud of his contribution to Aberdeen FC.

“Both on and off the pitch, he has been a leader.

“Not only an outstanding goalkeeper, but a proper professional and exactly the type you want in and around your dressing room.

“I would like to thank Joe personally and wish him well for whatever is next.”