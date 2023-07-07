Veteran keeper Joe Lewis to leave Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Veteran keeper Joe Lewis to leave Aberdeen

Goalie Lewis admits it is "emotional" to part with the Dons after seven years and thanked the club's supporters for backing him "through thick and thin".

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Joe Lewis applauds the fans at full time after a 2-1 win over Dundee. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Joe Lewis applauds the fans at full time after a 2-1 win over Dundee. Image: SNS.

Veteran keeper Joe Lewis admits calling time on his Aberdeen career is “emotional” and he is “enormously proud” to have played for the club.

Former captain Lewis will leave Aberdeen after seven years at the club.

The 35-year-old played 271 times for the Dons, following his move from Fulham in 2016.

Manager Barry Robson hailed former Aberdeen skipper Lewis as a “colossal figure” and “outstanding keeper”.

Aberdeen this week completed the signing of keeper Ross Doohan on a two-year contract from English League Two club Forest Green Rovers.

Doohan, 25, jetted in to Portugal to pen the contract yesterday.

Lewis was first choice keeper for six years at Pittodrie, but Dutchman Kelle Roos took that No.1 spot last season.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis in action.
Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis in action.

Lewis said: “I’ve got so many good memories here at Aberdeen, both on and off the field, and I’ve made many friends within the club.

“So it feels quite emotional to be moving.

“I have no regrets; I’ve always tried my hardest every time I wore the shirt.

“I’m enormously proud to have captained the club and played as many games as I did.”

Aberdeen's Joe Lewis saves a shot from Dundee's Josh Mulligan.
Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis saves a shot from Dundee’s Josh Mulligan.

Joe Lewis thanks Aberdeen supporters

Lewis made his Aberdeen debut in a Europa League qualifier against Luxembourg’s Fola Esch in summer 2016.

He was the Dons No.1 for six years – but found first-team football difficult to come by last season due to the form of Roos.

Lewis thanked the Aberdeen fans for backing him during his time at the club.

He believes he is leaving with the Dons in a “fantastic place” with European group stage action guaranteed in the upcoming season.

Lewis had a year left on his Aberdeen contract.

In 2019, he signed a five-year contract extension tying him to the Dons until summer 2024.

Aberdeen's Joe Lewis, Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock celebrate as the club are guaranteed European football group stages next season after beating St Mirren 3-0.
Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis, Angus MacDonald (L) and Mattie Pollock (R) celebrate as the club are guaranteed European football group stages next season after beating St Mirren 3-0. Image: SNS.

Lewis said: “The supporters took to me immediately and during the last seven years have stuck with me through thick and thin, so I’d sincerely like to thank them.

“The people of Aberdeen in general have been so welcoming to my family, so whilst we’ll be leaving the city, we won’t be strangers.

“The club is in a fantastic place right now.

“There is a lot to look forward too and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point this season to support the boys.”

Kelle Roos and Joe Lewis during a training session at Cormack Park.
Kelle Roos (L) and Joe Lewis during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

‘A colossal figure at the club’

Former Aberdeen captain Lewis was involved in three national cup finals while with the club – in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Unfortunately the Dons lost all three finals.

Lewis was named in the PFA Scotland team of the season in 2016-2017.

Aberdeen manager Robson paid tribute to the keeper, who he hailed as a leader on and off the pitch.

Joe Lewis makes a save to deny Livingston.
Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis makes a save to deny Livingston.

Robson said: “Joe has been a colossal figure at the club for many years and he can be extremely proud of his contribution to Aberdeen FC.

“Both on and off the pitch, he has been a leader.

“Not only an outstanding goalkeeper, but a proper professional and exactly the type you want in and around your dressing room.

“I would like to thank Joe personally and wish him well for whatever is next.”

 

More from Press and Journal

Lightning strikes in the sky
Thunderstorms forecast across Highlands on Saturday
The Knipoch Hotel on the banks of Loch Feochan has been sold.
Knipoch Hotel, site of notorious 16th Century murder, sold subject to contract
Skye Bridge connects Skye and the mainland.
Skye Bridge to close for five nights for road surfacing
Post Thumbnail
Volkswagen Caddy has functionality down to a tee
Carlos Riise pictured cycling in Shetland.
2023 Island Games: Shetland cyclist Carlos Riise 'honoured' to lead out team as flag-bearer
Nairn street market in April. Image: Iona Gibson/Nairn BID
Nairn business group invests in AI technology for town improvements
Keith Watson has signed a one-year contract with Raith Rovers. Image: Courtesy of Raith Rovers FC
Keith Watson relishing fresh start at ambitious Raith Rovers after five years starring at…
The late and 'awkward' Tam Dalyell, pictured at the Labour Party Conference in 1988 (Image: Malcolm Gilson/Shutterstock)
Campbell Gunn: Here's to Scotland's political mavericks and rebel MSPs
Alister Jack used a Section 35 to block the Gender Recognition Reform bill.
Alister Jack's comments on funding for Orkney 'tending to deceit', claims islands council leader
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Legend Eoin Jess insists Aberdeen must sign more 'exciting' players like Duk