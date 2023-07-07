Aberdeen teen Lewis Pirie reportedly set for £200,000 move to Leeds United

Aberdeen teenage striker Lewis Pirie is reportedly set to sign for Leeds United in deal worth up to £200,000.
The prolific 16-year-old netted 51 goals for club and country last season to spark a race to land his signature.
A host of clubs were interested in the teen including Celtic, Everton, Brighton, Fulham, Wolves and Crystal Palace.
Aberdeen were desperate to retain the striker and offered him a professional contract.
However Leeds United look to have won the race to land the teen.
The Dons are due a compensation fee.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting that a deal worth £200,000 has been agreed with Leeds United for the teen striker on a three-year contract.
