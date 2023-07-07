The Hebridean Baker plans new crofthouse to encourage food tourism and Gaelic in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Hebridean Baker plans new crofthouse to encourage food tourism and Gaelic in Oban

The home will be the centre of a croft and agri-tourism business.

By Louise Glen
The Hebridean Baker
The Hebridean Baker has lodged plans for a croft house in Oban.

Two television presenters have lodged plans for a croft house, and croft land in Oban.

The development of the ancient croft near the Kerrera ferry is aimed at bringing food and agricultural tourism to the area.

It is being planned by Coinneach MacLeod and Peter MacQueen.

Who is behind the Oban croft plans?

The son of a crofter, Coinneach MacLeod, from Lewis, is also known as The Hebridean Baker.

He is a television presenter, and best selling author, with his third book due for release in October.

Mr MacQueen, from Oban,  is a well-known and respected  filmmaker and presents a gardening programme on BBC Alba.

Mr MacQueen’s debut book his debut book The Art of Living Off Grid will be released in November 2023 with Black & White Publishing.

The plans were lodged on June 13, with further details added on June 20.

The area near to where the croft house will be developed in Oban.
The road to the croft at Glenshellach. Image: Google Maps.

The crofthouse is planned for land at Glenshellach, on an area of land known as Croft Two.

In papers associated with the application, Mr MacLeod and Mr MacQueen said: “The croft was most recently worked by owner occupier crofter, Anne MacLarty, who worked the land for her whole life.

“Anne lived in a flat in Oban as the original crofthouse at Glenshellach was left to another family member and is not connected to present day croft. Croft 2 is a bare land croft and has no house at present.”

The submission added: “The proposed house site is close to the hill, and not proud on the horizon which hopefully diminishes any impact on the panorama.”

A plan for crofting on the land said: “Our goal is to work and live on the croft at Glenshellach. As our primary home, we will support ourselves with crofting, food tourism as well as our freelance work both in television and publishing.

“We hope the working croft will include our house, functioning restored agricultural buildings, installation of a polycrub (a gale-proof version of a polytunnel), livestock, planting of native trees and an agri-tourism business.

They continued: “We are fluent Gaelic speakers and will engage with business partners and customers employing the language as a cultural asset wherever possible.”

Rural concerns about croft development

However, walkers on the path around Glenshellach have posted a notice asking people to complain about the croft house being built.

It read: “A planning application has been submitted to Argyll and Bute Council to construct a dwelling house and associated developments on the land just before you drop down to the Kerrera Ferry.

“The area is designated as an area of panoramic quality and zoned as countryside in the local development plan,

“It is an area that is well used by the the community of Oban and visitors for exercise and enjoyment of the countryside.”

The notice added: “If you feel that this will impinge on our enjoyment of the area and affect the landscape quality and access please send your comments to planning.”

The closing date for comments is July 20.

One objector Donna Barr, who lives in nearby Crannaig-a-Mhinister, said: “My partner and I walk along this track regularly, we meet others who also enjoy the walk too, This would affect so many people who enjoy the tranquility and pleasure of such a beautiful area.

A notice has been placed near to where the croft is planned. Image: Supplied.

“There are so many areas, such as this, which are now getting reduced due to building developments in and around the Oban area.”

She continued: “I have already seen the damage so far with the work been done on the track being developed on which  [I find] personally it is not enjoyable to walk on.”

Argyll and Bute Council’s roads departments said the proposals were acceptable, while the Crofting Commission said it was supportive of developments on crofting land.

