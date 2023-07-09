Signing Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson ‘shows where the club is at’, says Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie

Captain Graeme Shinnie believes beating English clubs to the signing of Leighton Clarkson shows the high level Aberdeen are now operating at.

Aberdeen’s board delivered a summer transfer coup by securing the England under-21 international on a four-year deal.

The Dons beat off competition from a host of English Championship clubs to land the 21-year-old.

Clarkson had a year left on his contact at six-time European champions Liverpool, and snubbed interest from English clubs to commit his long-term future to the Dons.

Clarkson, who Shinnie rates as an “unbelievable player”, enjoyed a successful loan spell at Pittodrie last season.

Shinnie said: “It shows where the club is at – to attract a player like Leighton who has done so well.

“When players come up from England and do so well, it can be hard to keep hold of them.

“English clubs think ‘he did well up there so we will have a look at him’.

“So for Aberdeen to be able to secure Leighton again, especially on a four-year contract, is testament to the club.

“It is a delight for the staff and players to have a player like Leighton in the dressing room.”

‘I give him the ball… then he can do his magic’

The transfer fee paid by Aberdeen to land Clarkson is officially “undisclosed” and subject to a strict confidentiality agreement between the two clubs.

Clarkson netted six goals in all competitions for the Dons while on loan last season. He also pitched in with eight assists, the majority in the second half of the season under manager Barry Robson.

Clarkson was highly rated at Liverpool and played all 90 minutes in a 1-1 Champions League group stage draw away at Midtjylland in December 2020.

He was hailed as “one of the biggest talents at the club” by Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool boss Klopp was open to letting him exit because he is overseeing a rebuild of the midfield, including the signing of World Cup winner Alexis MacAllister.

Shinnie says Clarkson makes his job a lot easier as the former Liverpool man delivers the creative “magic”.

He said: “Leighton was an amazing player last year and him signing is massive for us.

“He has unbelievable talent and can cut defences open.

“We have seen that with some of the passes he produced.

“He gives me and Rama (Ylber Ramadani) the license to go and press to ruffle them up, particularly with Leighton playing as the one and me and Rama as a two.

“That allows Leighton to be able to dictate play and do his stuff.

“Leighton makes my job a lot easier.

“He will probably say the same on flipside, because I will do all the running and give him the ball.

“Then he can do the magic.”

Aberdeen have forged a strong relationship with Liverpool recently.

England U21 international centre-back Rhys Williams was recently secured from the Anfield club on as season long loan.

Aberdeen also sold right-back Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool last summer for a Dons’ club record fee.

Like Clarkson, influential midfielder Shinnie was on loan with Aberdeen last season.

The 31-year-old was at Pittodrie for the second half of the campaign from Wigan Athletic.

One of Robson’s first acts after taking on the managerial role in late January was to appoint Shinnie captain, even though he was on loan.

Shinnie recently committed his long-term future to the Dons this summer when penning a three-year contract.

The skipper’s influence on the pitch was shown last season when helping Aberdeen secure a third-placed Premiership finish.

Skipper Shinnie says his fines list will pay for Dons’ Christmas party

Shinnie is determined to ensure standards are high off the pitch as well.

He confirmed he is in the process of drawing up a list of fines for players – which should pay for the Christmas party.

Asked if he has drawn up his list yet, Shinnie said: “Getting there.

“The manager’s added one too many I think.

“It’s massively important to have that.

“Jonny had it on lock last year and the manager is massive on keeping standards at the club.

“He controls it on the training pitch and when we are right at it and when there is a bit of banter.

“Off the pitch it is probably more the responsibility on myself and Jonny to keep that dressing room under control in terms of fines and making sure standards are at the highest they can be.

“The fine list will be drawn up, a lot of money will be made this year and we will have a good Christmas party at the end of it.”