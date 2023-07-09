Signing Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson ‘shows where the club is at’, says Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Signing Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson ‘shows where the club is at’, says Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie

Shinnie believes beating English clubs to sign playmaker Clarkson is proof of the higher level Aberdeen now operate at.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's summer signing Leighton Clarkson, who signed a four-year deal from Liverpool. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's summer signing Leighton Clarkson, who signed a four-year deal from Liverpool. Image: SNS.

Captain Graeme Shinnie believes beating English clubs to the signing of Leighton Clarkson shows the high level Aberdeen are now operating at.

Aberdeen’s board delivered a summer transfer coup by securing the England under-21 international on a four-year deal.

The Dons beat off competition from a host of English Championship clubs to land the 21-year-old.

Clarkson had a year left on his contact at six-time European champions Liverpool, and snubbed interest from English clubs to commit his long-term future to the Dons.

Clarkson, who Shinnie rates as an “unbelievable player”, enjoyed a successful loan spell at Pittodrie last season.

Shinnie said: “It shows where the club is at – to attract a player like Leighton who has done so well.

“When players come up from England and do so well, it can be hard to keep hold of them.

“English clubs think ‘he did well up there so we will have a look at him’.

“So for Aberdeen to be able to secure Leighton again, especially on a four-year contract, is testament to the club.

“It is a delight for the staff and players to have a player like Leighton in the dressing room.”

Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren.
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

‘I give him the ball… then he can do his magic’

The transfer fee paid by Aberdeen to land Clarkson is officially “undisclosed” and subject to a strict confidentiality agreement between the two clubs.

Clarkson netted six goals in all competitions for the Dons while on loan last season. He also pitched in with eight assists, the majority in the second half of the season under manager Barry Robson.

Clarkson was highly rated at Liverpool and played all 90 minutes in a 1-1 Champions League group stage draw away at Midtjylland in December 2020.

He was hailed as “one of the biggest talents at the club” by Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool boss Klopp was open to letting him exit because he is overseeing a rebuild of the midfield, including the signing of World Cup winner Alexis MacAllister.

Shinnie says Clarkson makes his job a lot easier as the former Liverpool man delivers the creative “magic”.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.

He said: “Leighton was an amazing player last year and him signing is massive for us.

“He has unbelievable talent and can cut defences open.

“We have seen that with some of the passes he produced.

Leighton Clarkson in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“He gives me and Rama (Ylber Ramadani) the license to go and press to ruffle them up, particularly with Leighton playing as the one and me and Rama as a two.

“That allows Leighton to be able to dictate play and do his stuff.

“Leighton makes my job a lot easier.

“He will probably say the same on flipside, because I will do all the running and give him the ball.

“Then he can do the magic.”

Aberdeen have forged a strong relationship with Liverpool recently.

England U21 international centre-back Rhys Williams was recently secured from the Anfield club on as season long loan.

Aberdeen also sold right-back Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool last summer for a Dons’ club record fee.

Like Clarkson, influential midfielder Shinnie was on loan with Aberdeen last season.

The 31-year-old was at Pittodrie for the second half of the campaign from Wigan Athletic.

One of Robson’s first acts after taking on the managerial role in late January was to appoint Shinnie captain, even though he was on loan.

Shinnie recently committed his long-term future to the Dons this summer when penning a three-year contract.

The skipper’s influence on the pitch was shown last season when helping Aberdeen secure a third-placed Premiership finish.

Skipper Shinnie says his fines list will pay for Dons’ Christmas party

Shinnie is determined to ensure standards are high off the pitch as well.

He confirmed he is in the process of drawing up a list of fines for players – which should pay for the Christmas party.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie shows his skills at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Asked if he has drawn up his list yet, Shinnie said: “Getting there.

“The manager’s added one too many I think.

“It’s massively important to have that.

“Jonny had it on lock last year and the manager is massive on keeping standards at the club.

“He controls it on the training pitch and when we are right at it and when there is a bit of banter.

“Off the pitch it is probably more the responsibility on myself and Jonny to keep that dressing room under control in terms of fines and making sure standards are at the highest they can be.

“The fine list will be drawn up, a lot of money will be made this year and we will have a good Christmas party at the end of it.”

Captain Graeme Shinnie’s ability to ‘run the dressing room’ will be vital in Aberdeen’s bid for success, says boss Barry Robson

More from Press and Journal

Richie Ramsay. Image: PA.
Golf: Aberdeen's Richie Ramsay takes the positives after coming close at Made in HimmerLand
Bethany Graves and Roma Banga wearing sunglasses on a windswept Tiree beach.
Devastated Tiree Music Festival fans made their own ceilidh when event was cancelled
Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Two people arrested following disturbance at Aberdeen high rise
Kinlochshiel's Mark Macdonald (centre) is closed down by Callum Maciver (left) and Euan MacCormick of Beauly. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kinlochshiel dig deep to reach semi-final of Camanachd Cup
CR0043669. Kathryn Wylie 29th June 2023. Dr Michael Close is pictured leaving Elgin Court earlier today.
Highland teacher in court again after breaking firearms law
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay to step up pursuit of fresh defensive options
Changes could be made to offices in Elgin town centre. Image: Google Maps/Design team
Cullen dinosaur's fate, Elgin building's new purpose and warehouse's transformation
The Suez recycling centre in Altens was destroyed by fire potentially caused by a lithium battery in July last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
One year on from Altens recycling centre fire: How to safely get rid of…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer clown hoax and a callous carer
Joe Lewis captaining Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Paul Third: There was no medal but many highlights as Joe Lewis bids farewell…