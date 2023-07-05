Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to improve Liverpool star Rhys Williams during Pittodrie loan spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to improve Liverpool star Rhys Williams during Pittodrie loan spell

Aberdeen have forged a strong relationship with six-time European champions Liverpool, with the loan move for Rhys Williams following deals going both ways for Leighton Clarkson and Calvin Ramsay.

By Sean Wallace
On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is determined to send loan star Rhys Williams back to Liverpool an even better player.

The Dons boss insists this will require the 22-year-old centre-back to make a major impact at Pittodrie.

England under-21 international Williams is on a season-long loan from the English Premier League giants.

Williams has already played 19 times, with 14 starts, for the six-time European champions.

However, the defender has not turned out for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds since 2021 and has had recent loan spells at Blackpool and Swansea.

Williams has another three years left on his Liverpool contract.

Aberdeen have forged a strong relationship with Liverpool of late, having taken Leighton Clarkson in for a successful loan spell last season.

Midfielder Clarkson, 21, was such a hit the Dons signed him up this summer on a four-year contract.

Robson wants to deliver another loan success story by helping defender Williams hit the heights at Pittodrie.

He said: “Rhys has all the attributes but we need to make sure we work him hard and try to improve him.

“He is a big lad and someone who needs a good bit of work in him.

“Rhys is a player who is young and hungry.

“The big thing for us is to try to improve him to make sure he can come in to try and affect the team.”

New Aberdeen signing Rhys Williams during training. Image: SNS.

Champions League experience

Williams was drafted into the Liverpool starting line-up during the 2020-21 campaign when the Anfield club was hit by a defensive injury crisis.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were all ruled out with long-term injuries.

Before Williams was taken into the starting line-up, Liverpool had lost six consecutive home games to slip to eighth in the Premier League table.

With Williams in the defence, the Anfield club won eight of their last 10 games to finish third and qualify for the Champions League.

The now-loan defender started Premier League wins against clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal in the 2020-21 season.

During that campaign Williams also played in six Champions League group games, starting three.

Despite these achievements at the top level, Robson thinks Pittodrie is still a platform where the stopper can continue his development.

He said: “Rhys joins us with a real pedigree, coming from Liverpool.

“We think we can improve Rhys and give him the platform to continue his development.”

Liverpool’s manager Juergen Klopp (R) hugs Rhys Williams (L) during the English Premier League against West Brom. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson closing in on more signings

Williams is one of five signings secured by boss Robson so far in the summer transfer window.

Captain Graeme Shinnie signed a three-year contract following his exit from Wigan Athletic.

Clarkson signed from Liverpool until 2027, with right-back Nicky Devlin signing a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract with Livingston.

Striker Ester Sokler was secured in a £300,000 transfer from Slovnian club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal.

New Aberdeen signing Ester Sokler arrived on a three-year deal from Slovenian club NK Radomlje. Image: SNS.

Robson recently confirmed he is closing in on landing more transfer targets as his summer rebuild ramps up.

Aberdeen hope to have secured more signings secured before the first pre-season friendly at Turriff United on Wednesday, July 12.

The Dons are currently in Portugal for a warm-weather training camp.

‘We still have vacancies in the centre-back area’

Williams is one of three recognised centre-backs currently at Pittodrie.

Angus MacDonald signed a two-year contract extension at the end of the campaign.

Former Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart has also returned to Pittodrie following a loan spell at MK Don in the second half of last season.

Robson sanctioned the January transfer deadline day loan move for Stewart just days after taking on the managerial role.

Defender Anthony Stewart during an Aberdeen pre-season training session. Image: SNS.

Boss Robson recently said Stewart would be given the chance to impress during pre-season to salvage his Aberdeen career, with a year left on his Aberdeen contract.

Robson confirmed he is still on the look-out to sign centre-backs.

Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. Image: SNS

The Dons are understood to be keen to bring Liam Scales back to the club on a permanent deal.

Scales was on loan at Pittodrie from Celtic last season and has two years left on his contract with the Parkhead club.

Robson said: “We still have vacancies in the centre-back area.”

